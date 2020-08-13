Prince Charles still has a ‘very strong & close’ relationship with Prince Harry

I’ve gone back and forth about what I believe regarding Prince Charles and the smearing of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I believe that Charles is perfectly capable of throwing his sons and their wives under the bus to make himself look good. Not only is he perfectly capable of it, he has done so on many occasions. I think Charles might have been behind *some* of the smears of the Sussexes, but ultimately… I don’t know, I just don’t believe that Charles ever really wanted Harry and Meghan out of the country. Charles isn’t that short-sighted, and he was reportedly closer to Harry than he was to William for much of their adult lives. Most royal sources (in Finding Freedom and beyond) maintain the idea that Harry doesn’t have much of a beef with Charles right now, and that they’re still in contact. And that’s what sources are now telling The Sun:

They have both been plunged into the darkest tragedy – and forced to pit their devotion to the women they loved against their duty to the Crown. This has created a very special father-son bond between Prince Charles and Harry. But while the Prince of Wales was forced by tradition to marry Diana in 1981 instead of his true love Camilla, causing him two decades of pain and anguish, Harry was able to seize on changing times to break free and run off to America with Meghan. It is that brutal shared experience — and the death of the Princess of Wales — which perhaps means Charles has more understanding than any member of the Royal Family of Harry’s decision to walk away from Queen and country. And it is that bond which has led to the Prince keeping in regular contact with Harry and Meghan throughout the devastating fallout from their biography Finding Freedom. Packed with hurtful personal blows against his brother and sister-in-law, his father and the institution of the Royal Family itself, the book could have led to Harry and Meghan being cast out forever. Many royal watchers and members of the British public would say that would be no more than they deserved. But Charles, the future King, while deeply hurt at some of the book’s revelations, is nevertheless still keeping the door open for a dramatic return for the Sussexes. Through it all, Charles has been a calm voice of reassurance to his son and daughter-in-law, despite royal sources saying Charles has been “disappointed and crushed” by Finding Freedom. The Sun can reveal he has been in regular contact, providing emotional and financial support, with phone and video calls from Castle of Mey in Scotland — the Queen Mother’s former holiday home — to Harry in California. A royal insider said: “They have a very strong and close father-and-son relationship. Many people have speculated that the book was the end for Harry and Meghan in Britain. Too many people were criticised and too many people attacked, including William and Kate. But the Prince of Wales has made it clear the door is always open. Since his move to Los Angeles they have been in regular contact. Charles is not an avid user of texts but there are video and phone calls. The book has never been a massive talking point between them and Charles is determined that it is not an obstacle. He has provided financial support, as any father would do when their son moves with a young family to the other side of the world. Their relationship is rock-solid and they remain close. They speak at least once a week and Charles is still a massive driving force in Harry’s life.”

[From The Sun]

From the excerpts I’ve read of Finding Freedom, Charles is not positioned as the biggest villain in H&M’s narrative – Harry and Meghan’s biggest issues are with William, Kate and the viper courtiers. The worst criticism that could be lodged against Charles is that he was absent from the turmoil, or that he ignored the catastrophe which was unfolding between his sons, or that he played his sons against each other. This is likely by design on the Sussexes’ part and Charles’ part as well. Those three – Charles, Harry and Meghan – are the forward-thinkers. Harry and Meghan know that their situation will be greatly improved no matter what when Charles becomes king. Charles knows that his reign would be greatly improved with the Sussexes in the UK in some capacity. My point is that all three want to keep on each other’s good side and that’s what we’re seeing here – Charles wanting credit for being magnanimous, for being wise enough to keep a good relationship with Harry, etc. And truly, it IS wise.