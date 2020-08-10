Dr. Jill Biden wants to continue teaching if & when her husband becomes POTUS

It’s depressing to be on the internet on a good day, but I remember the shock, several months ago, when “progressive Twitter” suddenly learned that Dr. Jill Biden is an academic doctor and that she’s a teacher/professor still, to this day. This sh-t was well-known during the Obama administration and beyond. After Joe Biden’s first wife passed away, he spent several years as a bachelor-widower, then he fell for Jill Biden and they married in 1977. She has worked throughout their marriage. She worked as a professor at a community college when Joe Biden was vice president. And guess what? She’ll still work if and hopefully when Joe Biden is elected president.
Jill Biden, a community college professor, says that if her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, is elected president and she becomes first lady, she plans to continue her work as a teacher.
“I would love to. If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach,” she said in an interview with CBS’ Rita Braver that aired on CBS Sunday Morning. “I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession.”
It would not be the first time Jill Biden would have to balance official duties with her professional work. She taught English at Northern Virginia Community College during the eight years she served as second lady, along with working on initiatives to help military families.
This was so refreshing, I almost cried. Think about how amazing it will be to have a First Lady who talks like a community college professor and works in and around education. Compared to Melania Trump, who on her best day is merely an enigmatic golddigger, this is just nice and refreshing. Let’s get Dr. Biden into the White House so she can remain a professor.
Why not? She can do it virtually. She doesn’t get paid to be First Lady (she should) and she is only stuck with a job because her husband wants to be president. After the current FLOTUS, I think US needs to rethink its approach to this aspect of Presidency.
Jill Biden is what better represents the office of FLOTUS. A woman working – either within the WH for lasting change or outside it. If you think of Hillary or Michelle and compare them to Melania the role has become devalued.
I am worried for you that Trump will win and that in general the Democratic Party seems unable to move on but Jill Biden has to be part of Biden’s winning arsenal
What happens if the POTUS is unmarried? It feels like such a strange idea that it is always a married, practising Christian couple in the WH
Well, and also, always that the spouse is a woman. I think the role of First Spouse will change but only when women are elected President, and that’s a while off as we now know.
Also, race, because if you think Michelle Obama could have done this, you’re wrong. She’s beloved now but that was never a forgone conclusion. They tried to paint her as the angry black lady, if you remember the “whitey” tape. Which never existed, but that came close to setting the narrative. Michelle had to work very hard to make sure she was viewed as non-threatening. Years passed, and America loved her, but in the beginning? She had her work cut out for her. In no way could she have made the decision to continue her career.
Additionally, there would also have been issues with Michelle’s profession. Marilyn Quayle wanted to continue working as Second Lady but,as an attorney, there would have been ethics problems so she didn’t. Same for Hillary Clinton and Michelle, especially where Michelle was working as a healthcare attorney and her husband was pushing healthcare reform. It gets into all sorts of problems with whether the attorney is representing clients with business being legislated or if the client is trying to lobby for something.
I agree 100% re hetro and didn’t know about the majority protestant thing – that’s so interesting.
I felt that both Hillary and Michelle made a huge difference to the role of FLOTUS and I felt it was a backward flight of steps with Melania. This was what I was trying to say I certainly wasn’t shading them and I apologise if that was how my post came across.
In the distant past we have had single POTUS but now there seems to be an agreed format for what the ‘first family’ will consist of and it usually included a female spouse. I didn’t mean there never had been I meant within our memories.
In the past a big part of First Lady duties was being hostess at all the various events and parties. Also running the household. That was deemed to be a woman’s work.
When the president hasn’t been married (there have been some widowers and bachelors)-the hostess role has been filled by the president’s sister, niece, daughter in law or second lady. The only non married First Lady recognized by the WH historical society is James Buchanan’s niece.
The president hasn’t always been married. There have been unmarried presidents or widowed presidents. Daughters and nieces have filled the spot in the past. Harriet Lane, James Buchanon’s niece is considered one of the most active First Ladies.
And yes, it has so far always been a Christian, although whether they practice or not is up for debate. Trump is not a practicing Christian. And it has pretty much always been a Protestant. Until now, only three Catholics have been a major party nominee – Al Smith, John Kennedy, and John Kerry with Biden being the fourth. Kennedy was the only Catholic President and Biden was the only Catholic Vice President. Joe Lieberman was the only Jewish nominee for Vice President.
I hope this brings more attention to community college. I know so many people who have been able to start their college educations going to community college when other options weren’t financially or geographically available to them. I went to law school with a guy who didn’t have the financial means to go to a four year state school, so he did the first two years at community college and worked before transferring. He ended up at University of Michigan Law, which is no easy feat. I say, go Dr. Jill! Bring some attention to community colleges!
I’m with you Kai. Some of my tweets have been tied to the Biden campaign on Twitter. I’ve said, “I’m looking forward to Jill being part of the change we need. Let’s begin with our children in school teaching them to research their family history and relate it to immigration, and being part of community.” I recall from my childhood in school the words, “America is a melting pot of immigrants. We all belong.” Crying as I write this, also with a smile.
I’m fine with that. It’s not 1950 ffs
Good. I like her a lot…more than Joe tbh.
I’m still so angry at the handful of “progressive” (I consider myself progressive) blue check jounos who were dismissive that she went by Dr in her professional life. It was good to see (mostly) women academics tear into the assholes who were demeaning Dr.Biden. I have several academics in my family, and while they say some can be dicks about being called “Dr” everyone understands why—especially why older women—like to be called by the title they earned. Even in more “women oriented fields” there was and still is misogyny, and I imagine as a 70 year old woman Jill dealt with a lot of shit & therefore wants to be called by the title she earned and deserves respect for.
YMMV. There are a lot of folks with non-medical doctorates who find using the term “Doctor” for themselves pretentious. There are a lot of talking heads on the news who have doctorates – for example Rachel Maddow – who do not refer to themselves as “doctors.”
I love her. I have a family friend who has a PhD who insists on being called “Dr” too. She’s mid-70s, age-wise. I sort of thought it was pretentious when I was younger but now I get it. That generation went through hell to get a seat at the table (and I guess we’d argue whether women really do have a seat, but it’s better than it was). My mom used to get angry at me and my friends sometimes because she thought we were throwing away opportunities her generation had fought for. She told me her career choices were nurse, teacher (and then only until you got married), or nun. So if Jill wants to be called Dr. Biden, I’m here for it.
Regarding teaching until married — My grandmother worked at a cotton mill in another state to earn enough to attend a teacher’s college. She taught a couple of years, then married my widowed grandfather and quit teaching at the one-room schoolhouse that was within view of his farm.
They had a hard scrabble rural life. My father assumed his father’s stubbornness was the reason for her giving up that stable income. Shortly before my Dad passed, I was able to share with him that apparently this was once a common practice, if not expectation.
We know of a few women near my grandmother’s age who did continue teaching after marriage, so I guess it may have been more of a social expectation by the 1930s/1940s?
I totally agree with you Kaiser. We need experienced educators to stand up for students, teachers, and parents in Washington. Betsy DeVos has been hard at work trying to dismantle our education system. I will never forgive her for making it harder for sexual assault victims to come forward, trying to cut $50 million dollars from programs that serve kids with autism, and trying to cut the Special Olympics. Dr. Biden will work to improve our education system for all children and teachers.