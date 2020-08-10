Donald Trump wants to permanently end payroll taxes, which affects Social Security

I won’t pretend that I’ve been hit financially by the pandemic. I have my savings, and I still have my job, which I love. If anything, I’m spending less money because I’m barely going out and I’m not eating in restaurants (I get a lot of takeout from non-chain restaurants though). But I understand my privileged financial position and I can’t believe that the federal government isn’t doing more to support people this year. This is the year where the government just needs to send everyone a $1000 check every month at the bare f–king minimum. Unemployment benefits should be expanded not curtailed. And FFS, do not touch Social Security and Medicare. But instead of all of those common sense economic policies, we’re getting sh-t like this:
President Donald Trump tried to assert executive power by signing four actions on coronavirus relief Saturday, one of which will provide as much as $400 in enhanced unemployment benefits after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill this week. But that memorandum on enhanced unemployment benefits — 25% of which states are being asked to cover — has more strings attached than the White House acknowledged and is seen as a cumbersome effort that may not help a lot of the unemployed.
The other three actions he signed include a memorandum on a payroll tax holiday for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year, an executive order on “assistance to renters and homeowners” and a memorandum on deferring student loan payments.
“I’m taking action to provide an additional or extra $400 a week and expanded benefits, $400. That’s generous but we want to take care of our people,” Trump said about his memorandum on unemployment benefits at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. But it’s more complicated than that. A state must agree to enter into a financial arrangement with the federal government for any unemployed person living there to get any of the additional benefits. And the federal government is requiring states to pick up the tab for 25% (or $100) of the $400 additional benefit each person may able to receive weekly in additional aid.
Up to $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund would be made available for “lost wage assistance” to supplement state payments, according to the memorandum issued by the White House shortly after Trump’s news conference.
Trump signed these EOs at his Bedminster golf club, because of course he did, and he also promised to make all of these EOs “permanent,” especially the payroll tax “relief.” Payroll taxes pay into Social Security and Medicare, so basically Trump is promising to defund two social programs for seniors. Trump’s people spent the past 24 hours trying to walk that back. Some think that Trump is trying to set a bigly trap for Biden on taxes. I hope Biden is like “Social Security and Medicare need to be protected at all costs, end of.”
I have a question for all of the CPA/tax-preparer gossips out there: 2020 tax filings are going to be crazy, right? I’m already dreading it.
Gutting what remains of the social safety net has been the GOP dream for a long time. Remember Paul Ryan talking about cuts to those programs back when he was Speaker of the House? Necessitated, of course, by drops in revenue — conveniently caused by the GOP tax breaks for the wealthiest.
Biden needs to hammer on the fact that Trump is weakening Social Security and Medicare AND still trying to destroy the ACA, despite his bogus executive order on preexisting conditions. If Trump gets another term the rich are going to get richer and everyone else is going to get trampled.
Very true – however – since seniors are their main voting block, they are playing with fire here.
Cutting payroll taxes can help if you are employed and getting a paycheck not if you are unemployed. It also left it up to employers how to implement and collect once repayment comes due. I give this a hard pass.
It goes back even more. Reagan wanted to gut these programs and made changes that threw millions of disabled people off SSDI and SSI. Gingrich’s Contract on America, which blamed all our nation’s ills on disabled kids and poor Black women, went after them too.
Republicans are trying really hard to re-enact the economic landscape and policies of 1928, which brought about the Great Depression in 1929.
He’s not “setting a trap”, he’s too stupid to understand what he’s doing.
There is a difference.
If you do not pay into Social Security or Medicare for a quarter, it affects your eligibility for those programs when you reach eligibility age. Over the long term, it isn’t a problem, but for anyone who just need three or four more quarters for eligibility (very often women fall into this category because of taking time off for child-rearing) so she can retire, this could be a huge problem.
Also, Covid19 is affecting our elders most severely. They rack up hospital bills well over six figures. Medicare covers most of that cost. Hospitals employ thousands of people. Now is not the time to be reducing the amount of money going into Medicare, unless we want all our frail elders to live in squalor and poverty and we want to destroy our hospitals, putting millions more across the country out of work and making it nearly impossible for anyone to get the medical care we need.
Remember, this is the party where certain member thought seniors should be “happy to sacrifice themselves for the sake of the economy”. They don’t give a half of a damn about poor elderly people other than when it comes time to vote. They are all about the checkbook.
Maybe they’ll give a damn when the acute care hospitals in their area shut down and they have to pay a $15,000 air ambulance bill to get to the next one when they’re having a heart attack.
I wasn’t clear on whether the payroll holiday would also include Medicare and SS deductions? I know they are listed as separate contributions within payroll systems.
I’m all for the tax holiday and increased unemployment, and the deferral of mortgages and student loans. Honestly on its face these executive orders are things I agree with.
However a permanent end to deductions of payroll tax and social support systems taxes would be disastrous.
I work in taxes…..it’s going to be awful. I always tell people, file as quickly as you can once the tax season opens.
Stupid + evil is such a bad combination.
85 days. Let’s end him on November 3.
He wants to kill off the elderly and disabled by leaving them with no means to pay their rents and for food. I hope the elders who voted for him last time are paying attention because he’s not on anyone’s side but his own and the billionaires.
I paid into SS and Medicare for 43 years. Others may have even more contributions. What happens to that? Or to those currently paying? And when will we be allowed to say here that we hope he dies a miserable, painful death? And soon?