Duchess Kate’s Amaia face mask sold out in a day: why did she wait until August?

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Baby Basics UK And Baby Basics Sheffield

The Duchess of Cambridge only wore a mask for the first time at a “public event” last week. It’s August! She’s been doing “public” events now for a few months, and it’s ridiculous that her events last week were the first times she was seen wearing a mask. She didn’t even wear one the right way – she entered a building (the baby bank) without a mask, and removed it inside when she was still inside. She and William also wore masks to visit a nursing home, when they were around seniors, but failed to wear masks when they were on a boardwalk and inside an arcade on Barry Island. My point? While it’s great to see the royals FINALLY wearing masks, it’s ridiculous that it’s taken them this long. Especially since, guess what, it does make a different:

It is a truth universally acknowledged that anything the Duchess of Cambridge wears sells out. In the past week, the so-called “Kate effect” was put to public health use when she was photographed, for the first time, wearing a face mask.

The £15 mask, from the London-based childrenswear brand Amaia, swiftly sold out, while the digital fashion aggregator Lyst reported a 185% spike in searches for “floral”, “Liberty print” and “ditsy print” face masks within 24 hours.

The cheering pink and cream face covering seemed carefully chosen, its delicate Liberty floral pattern recalling 1940s tea dresses, cucumber sandwiches and bunting. The overall optics were carefully choreographed, too, the mask being paired with a colour-coordinated cream dress for a visit to the Baby Basics charity in Sheffield on Tuesday, and with a rose-printed pink and blue dress for a visit to a care home in the city. There Prince William also wore a mask, in a complementary shade of cornflower blue.

Wearing jolly, upbeat masks, and coordinating them with an outfit, has become something of a trend. Celebrities and instagram influencers have been experimenting with the visual possibilities of masks for months, sometimes to encourage others to do the same – posting pictures with the hashtag #wearadamnmask, often for the purpose of showing off rather than in the interest of public health.

[From The Guardian]

So once again, Kate is trying to position herself as a trendsetter when really she’s a bandwagoner. And her late adoption of (selective) mask-wearing merely highlights how she should have been wearing a mask in public this whole f–king time. CB and I talk about this in this week’s podcast – William, Kate and all of the royals are important public figures with a huge amount of symbolic power. Mask-wearing should have been so f–king easy for all of them. I don’t care if this or that locality didn’t have mask mandates – this was an opportunity for all of them to go above and beyond for the public health and they’ve all been failing (except for Harry & Meghan, who have worn masks every time we’ve seen them in public).

ROTATHE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE VISIT SOUTH WALESWednesday 5th August, 2020The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today carried out engagements in South Wales. Their Royal Highnesses firstly visited Barry Island where they heard from local business owners about the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector, before travelling to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to staff, residents and their family members. Their Royal Highnesses visit to Barry Island has come as businesses in Wales have started to reopen their doors to the public as lockdown measures have started to ease. The Duke and Duchess visited Island Leisure amusements arcade to meet the owners and staff members ahead of the arcade reopening to the public later in the day, before joining vendors from some of the other businesses based on Barrys promenade at Marcos Café. Their Royal Highnesses heard about the impact that closing has had on the businesses during a typically busy period for the seaside resort, which attracted 424,000 visitors in 2019, and the measures they have put in place to allow them to start reopening in a safe and secure manner. The Duke and Duchess also visited the beach huts on the eastern end of the promenade which have been installed as part of the Vale of Glamorgan Councils £6m regeneration project in Barry. The project has also seen the restoration of the promenade and shelter, and the installation of new public art and entertainment spaces, a climbing wall and water feature. Their Royal Highnesses then visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to some of the homes staff, residents and their family members in the homes garden. In May, The Duke and Duchess joined staff and residents from Shire Hall via video call, and took their turn as guest bingo callers for a game in the homes cinema. Shire Hall provides residential, nursing and dementia care and is part of Hallmark Care Homes, a family-run care provider with 20 care homes across England and Wales. During todays visit, Their Royal Highnesses were able to meet some of the staff and residents from the call in person and heard how the home has continued to adapt in response to the pandemic. Staff spoke about the measures that have been put in place in order to allow the residents to safely receive visits from family members and friends. The Duke and Duchess then met a small number of residents and their family members who spoke about the challenges of being unable to visit their loved ones at the beginning of the lockdown, how they kept in touch, and the impact of now being able to visit the home.

ROTA THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE VISIT SOUTH WALES Wednesday 5th August, 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today carried out engagements in South Wales. Their Royal Highnesses firstly visited Barry Island where they heard from local business owners about the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector, before travelling to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to staff, residents and their family members. Their Royal Highnesses visit to Barry Island has come as businesses in Wales have started to reopen their doors to the public as lockdown measures have started to ease. The Duke and Duchess visited Island Leisure amusements arcade to meet the owners and staff members ahead of the arcade reopening to the public later in the day, before joining vendors from some of the other businesses based on Barrys promenade at Marcos Café. Their Royal Highnesses heard about the impact that closing has had on the businesses during a typically busy period for the seaside resort, which attracted 424,000 visitors in 2019, and the measures they have put in place to allow them to start reopening in a safe and secure manner. The Duke and Duchess also visited the beach huts on the eastern end of the promenade which have been installed as part of the Vale of Glamorgan Councils £6m regeneration project in Barry. The project has also seen the restoration of the promenade and shelter, and the installation of new public art and entertainment spaces, a climbing wall and water feature. Their Royal Highnesses then visited Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to some of the homes staff, residents and their family members in the homes garden. In May, The Duke and Duchess joined staff and residents from Shire Hall via video call, and took their turn as guest bingo callers for a game in the homes cinema. Shire Hall provides residential, nursing and dementia care and is part of Hallmark Care Homes, a family-run care provider with 20 care homes across England and Wales. During todays visit, Their Royal Highnesses were able to meet some of the staff and residents from the call in person and heard how the home has continued to adapt in response to the pandemic. Staff spoke about the measures that have been put in place in order to allow the residents to safely receive visits from family members and friends. The Duke and Duchess then met a small number of residents and their family members who spoke about the challenges of being unable to visit their loved ones at the beginning of the lockdown, how they kept in touch, and the impact of now being able to visit the home.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Duchess Kate’s Amaia face mask sold out in a day: why did she wait until August?”

  1. Priscila Bezerra-Fischer says:
    August 10, 2020 at 8:01 am

    “The £15 mask, from the London-based childrenswear brand Amaia,”

    Told you so- this is a child´s mask!

    Reply
  2. Annie .. says:
    August 10, 2020 at 8:08 am

    There’s something called government guidelines, even if we don’t agree with them, royals are supposed to follow them

    As for the mask being frlor children, on the website they sell masks for adults, like this one and others. I have a friend who bought a couple after she saw Kate wearing it

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    August 10, 2020 at 8:08 am

    She really gets the most praise for doing the least, doesn’t she?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment