Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt have apparently welcomed their baby

Considering People Magazine’s silence on this subject this morning, as I’m writing this, I would assume that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have already organized some kind of spon-con photoshoot and announcement with People to debut their newborn. Yes, it looks like Katherine has given birth. We don’t know if she and Chris had a son or daughter, but it seems like she gave birth a few days ago in a hospital and she and the baby are already home:

New mama alert! Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to her and husband Chris Pratt’s first child together. The 30-year-old’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news in an exclusive video obtained by ET on Sunday. “They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” Patrick said, while leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday. The 26-year-old gave a thumbs up when congratulated on becoming an uncle. He then showed the camera a package with a pink ribbon, before getting into his car. It’s unclear whether the gift was for his sister or the baby. While Patrick did not mention when the baby arrived, a source tells ET that Pratt’s car was spotted at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon. Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother, Maria Shriver, and siblings, Christina and Christopher, were snapped visiting her house. The clan later left with Arnold smoking a cigar as he headed to the car. Later in the morning, Maria and others were seen paying the new mom another visit. Arnold meanwhile headed out for a bike ride, during which he bumped into Patrick and Christina at Caffe Luxxe. A delivery van was seen dropping off flowers to Schwarzenegger’s house on Saturday.

[From ET]

I’ve always thought that Katherine and Chris Pratt were perfect for each other, but this just hit me: I bet Pratt absolutely loves that Katherine’s family is around and that he and Katherine have so much help and support. Pratt has a son, Jack, with Anna Faris, and for the first year of Jack’s life, he had a lot of medical issues. I’m sure Chris and Anna both went through the wringer emotionally, and it must be so comforting for Chris to welcome a second child and have so much family around. Anyway, congrats to Chris and Katherine. I can’t wait to find out if she had a boy or a girl, but I bet the name will be pretty boring either way. Neither of them seems like a wacky baby-namer.