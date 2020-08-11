King Juan Carlos is in exile in a $10K-a-night hotel suite in Abu Dhabi

Former Spanish King Juan Carlos leaves Spain **FILE PHOTOS**

Do you ever think about where you would go if you suddenly had to exile yourself from your country? I think about it all the time. Is that weird? Like, it’s one of my favorite thought-exercises, especially during the Trump era. Realistically, I think I would probably go to India, where I have extended family. But I also wonder what it would be like to exile myself down to Argentina. But what would it be like to throw yourself into exile when you have a $100 million in Saudi kickback money in a bank account? Where would you go then? Despite rumors that Spain’s King Juan Carlos had exiled himself in Portugal or the Dominican Republic, the new claim is that he’s in Abu Dhabi:

It was announced on Monday that the father of King Felipe VI of Spain had left the country in self-imposed exile just weeks after he was linked to an investigation into high-speed rail contracts in Saudi Arabia. Now, it appears he might be living the high life in the Middle East, staying in a £10,000-a-night presidential suite at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Spanish news outlet ABC reports that the monarch took a private flight with five others last Monday from Vigo in north-west Spain. He made the final part of his journey via helicopter. It also stated that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, had made the hotel paparazzi-proof for the Spanish royal.

Abu Dhabi?? Well, it’s a playground for the rich and… shady. Many of those emirate countries are leaning hard into tourism, especially at the elite level, the “former king” level. Plus, many kings and sheikhs look out for their own – it’s little surprise to me that Juan Carlos was welcomed in another country controlled by a powerful sheikh.

Meanwhile, the situation for the Spanish royal family continues to be pretty awful. Protesters are still agitating about the need to end the monarchy. It’s so bad that King Felipe is now circulating the story that he personally banished his father from the country and that Felipe was particularly concerned about his father’s German mistress Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. It’s all connected though, the kickbacks, the financial fraud, Juan Carlos’ German rosebushes.

Spanish royal family visits Easter mass

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

  1. Alexandria says:
    August 11, 2020 at 10:42 am

    William is taking notes.

  2. Swack says:
    August 11, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Of course he is. Can’t give up the life style he is used to.

  3. OSTONE says:
    August 11, 2020 at 10:52 am

    I wonder where is Sofia.. if she left with Juan Carlos or not. I bet she is still in Spain or would go to Greece/UK to “retire”.

    • notasugarhere says:
      August 11, 2020 at 11:09 am

      I doubt Sofia will leave Spain. She’ll play the martyr and continue to play PR games at the expense of Letizia and the girls.

  4. TeamMeg says:
    August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am

    That second photo is amazing, with the photobombing bishop peeking out from behind the royal family. Symbolic?

  5. Mia4s says:
    August 11, 2020 at 11:02 am

    10,000 pounds…or about $13,000 USD a night. A night.

    Yeah….eat the rich….and start with all (ALL) the monarchies.

  6. Angel says:
    August 11, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Why ban him instead of prosecuting him ? I understand why Spanish people are angry. I do feel bad for Princess Leonor, she looks like a bright girl, she is amazing at public speaking ( better at 14 yo than Kate Middleton) and would be an great queen and ambassador for her country but sadly won’t have the chance to be because of her shady parents.

