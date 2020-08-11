“Bindi Irwin, 22, announces her pregnancy three months after her wedding” links

View this post on Instagram
Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️
22-year-old Bindi Irwin announces her pregnancy following her March 25th quarantine wedding. [JustJared]
There are invariably going to be comments about how young Bindi is. But I really have to say, she is such an impressive young woman and I really feel like she and her husband have themselves together. I think they’ll be great parents and they have what is clearly an incredible support system. I wish there were more younger “celebs” like Bindi.
Bindi and her brother Robert’s Instagram feeds are a much-needed feel good distraction.
Why mention the months following the wedding? Hmm. My husband and I got married on a quick 24-hour leave he was able to score while serving. A month-and-a-half later, I’m freaking out lol. Of course I got pregnant in one evening. Of course my birth control pills were in…control. 😐
Twenty two might be young to be a mother in the US or U.K. but it’s a pretty typical age for many women to have children in other (developed or developing) countries.
Her husband looks a lot like her brother, who looks a lot like their late father.
She seems like such a lovely young lady. Best wishes to her and her growing family.