“Bindi Irwin, 22, announces her pregnancy three months after her wedding” links
  • August 11, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

22-year-old Bindi Irwin announces her pregnancy following her March 25th quarantine wedding. [JustJared]
Donald Trump thinks American intelligence officers are “sleazebags” and he trusts Vlad Putin more than the CIA. [Towleroad]
Elon Musk & Grimes have zero allure? [Pajiba]
Men are still not wearing masks, because toxic masculinity. [Jezebel]
They’re remaking Three Men and a Baby? With Zac Efron?!? [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Jessica Parker’s pandemic style is pretty cute? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Happy 55th birthday to Viola Davis! [Dlisted]
The 70th anniversary of Sunset Boulevard, truly a great movie. [GFY]
Hulu has that previously unaired “controversial” episode of Black-ish. [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Bindi Irwin, 22, announces her pregnancy three months after her wedding” links”

  1. Züri says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    There are invariably going to be comments about how young Bindi is. But I really have to say, she is such an impressive young woman and I really feel like she and her husband have themselves together. I think they’ll be great parents and they have what is clearly an incredible support system. I wish there were more younger “celebs” like Bindi.

    Bindi and her brother Robert’s Instagram feeds are a much-needed feel good distraction.

    Reply
  2. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    Why mention the months following the wedding? Hmm. My husband and I got married on a quick 24-hour leave he was able to score while serving. A month-and-a-half later, I’m freaking out lol. Of course I got pregnant in one evening. Of course my birth control pills were in…control. 😐

    Reply
  3. Milly says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Twenty two might be young to be a mother in the US or U.K. but it’s a pretty typical age for many women to have children in other (developed or developing) countries.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Her husband looks a lot like her brother, who looks a lot like their late father.

    Reply
  5. Sid says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    She seems like such a lovely young lady. Best wishes to her and her growing family.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment