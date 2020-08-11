Joe Biden has chosen Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate!!

Democratic National Convention, Charlotte, NC

I am BEYOND thrilled! I actually thought that Joe Biden would announce his vice presidential pick last week, and I was kind of bummed that he didn’t, although I thoroughly approve of Biden’s “let Trump hurt himself” election strategy. The best advertisement for Joe Biden’s candidacy is every single Donald Trump press conference. The second best advertisement for Biden’s candidacy? His vice president, Senator Kamala Harris. To be fair, I knew he would pick Kamala. I’ve known it for weeks now. Everything was lining up perfectly, and you could really tell that Kamala was the one by the sheer number of butthurt white dudes complaining about her.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate, elevating a former presidential candidate whose most electric campaign performance came when she criticized his record on school integration during a debate.

Harris will be the first Black woman and first Asian American to run for vice president, representing a historic choice at a moment when the country is grappling with its racial past and future. The announcement was made in a text and a tweet from Biden.

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau,” Biden tweeted, referring to his late son, then the attorney general of Delaware. “I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Harris, 55, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. The first-term senator previously served as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

[From WaPo]

This half-Indian girl is so excited to vote for a half-Indian VP! Representation matters in a very real way. I’m still bitter about the fact that two of the most prominent Indian-American politicians (beyond Kamala) are f–king Bobby Jindal and g–damn Nikki Haley. They both give the Indian-American community a bad name. But Kamala is amazing. I’m just so excited!

PS… This video is still one of my favorite things ever with Kamala Harris.

Senate Business Meeting

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

9 Responses to “Joe Biden has chosen Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate!!”

  1. CityGirl says:
    August 11, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Whoop!!Whoop!! Baby steps towards breathing easier

    Reply
  2. LBB says:
    August 11, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    I’M SOOOOOO HAPPY! I know it is not surprising, but I love her.

    Reply
  3. Soupie says:
    August 11, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    I don’t mind at all but I really wish he could have chosen Michelle.

    Reply
  4. LittlePenguin says:
    August 11, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    I am so happy for you America!!

    Reply
  5. Sierra says:
    August 11, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Go Kamala, make Pence cry during the debate.

    Reply
  6. OSTONE says:
    August 11, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    WOOP WOOP!!! Let’s go!!!

    Reply
  7. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 11, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    I am so freaking happy! I mean…I have tears in my eyes. I’m hopeful for the first time that black women are finally getting somewhere in this nation.

    Reply

