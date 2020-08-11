Joe Biden has chosen Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate!!

I am BEYOND thrilled! I actually thought that Joe Biden would announce his vice presidential pick last week, and I was kind of bummed that he didn’t, although I thoroughly approve of Biden’s “let Trump hurt himself” election strategy. The best advertisement for Joe Biden’s candidacy is every single Donald Trump press conference. The second best advertisement for Biden’s candidacy? His vice president, Senator Kamala Harris. To be fair, I knew he would pick Kamala. I’ve known it for weeks now. Everything was lining up perfectly, and you could really tell that Kamala was the one by the sheer number of butthurt white dudes complaining about her.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate, elevating a former presidential candidate whose most electric campaign performance came when she criticized his record on school integration during a debate. Harris will be the first Black woman and first Asian American to run for vice president, representing a historic choice at a moment when the country is grappling with its racial past and future. The announcement was made in a text and a tweet from Biden. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau,” Biden tweeted, referring to his late son, then the attorney general of Delaware. “I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.” Harris, 55, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. The first-term senator previously served as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

[From WaPo]

This half-Indian girl is so excited to vote for a half-Indian VP! Representation matters in a very real way. I’m still bitter about the fact that two of the most prominent Indian-American politicians (beyond Kamala) are f–king Bobby Jindal and g–damn Nikki Haley. They both give the Indian-American community a bad name. But Kamala is amazing. I’m just so excited!

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

PS… This video is still one of my favorite things ever with Kamala Harris.