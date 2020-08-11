FF: Prince Harry felt like William’s people were ‘throwing Harry under the bus’

I’m sure a lot of people have already started reading Finding Freedom on their Kindles! If you see a good story from FF and you really want me to cover it, tweet @ me (KaiseratCB) or email me at kaiser@celebitchy.com. Until I get a chance to really get into the book, I’m using a variety of sources as I try to cull through the information which was already excerpted, and the information which is new-to-us (or merely the Sussexes’ side of old stories). As we’ve heard already, the palace courtiers were concerned about the fact that the brothers had a significant falling out. Now those stuffy old vipers are suddenly worried that the future of the monarchy is on the line. They honestly didn’t think about that as they were smearing the f–k out of Prince Harry and his wife, but here we are. From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family:
High-ranking aides across all three royal households were so alarmed at the press coverage and speculation on social media about a rift between the brothers and their wives that they began openly discussing the impact it could have on the monarchy if things weren’t righted. For months headlines had focused on the fractured relationships between the two couples. And the chatter on social media was just as loud. The whole situation was so out of control, a source said, “even the Queen was concerned.”
Courtiers attended a retreat in the spring of 2019 where the concerns were openly discussed. “We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full stop,” one said. “It’s no secret, the future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace. The public popularity only lies with them . . . When he [the Prince of Wales] becomes King, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war. We cannot have them at war.”
“Harry was upset that it was playing out so publicly and that so much of the information being reported was wrong,” a source said. “There had been moments where he felt people working with his brother had put things out there to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus. It was a confusing time, and his head was all over the place—he didn’t know who or what to believe, and he and William weren’t talking enough either, which made everything a lot worse.”
From Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family
I was curious if Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand would really lay the blame directly at William’s feet, and here we are. Before this, the FF excerpts seemed to indicate that Harry felt like the general palace intrigue was going against him, but now we can see that Harry knew his brother was behind a good chunk of it. To be clear, I don’t think William was behind *everything*. I don’t think Harry believed that either. But Harry knows his brother. Harry knew that William and William’s people were “throwing Harry under the bus.” And it’s still funny to me that after running one of the most damaging smear campaigns I’ve ever seen, the palace courtiers held an emergency meeting which basically amounted to “what have we done?!?”
Harry knew because this is the modus operandi when things go awry: protect the heir at all costs. The cost for William was Harry, therefore all these spins of William being sensible and wise and Harry, impulsive and frail. This went for years, in a more subtle way. To Catherine, the cost was Meghan. She was so comfortable with Meghan made Kate cry stories and how she supposedly put Megahn in her place for speaking with aides stories because it placed her in a good light—this, or she was too, leaking, through Ma Middleton.
But yeah, will be alot of ” Harry felt this, Harry felt that” because they cannot outright say it.
the first reviews are in and they are not pretty. Even “The Guardian” shat on it.
I expect the reviews to be awful, especially since a lot of what’s in the book may be true. They did the same to the Diana book, so we’ve seen it all before. Regardless of how badly it is reviewed, it makes the royal family look really awful. They look disorganised, dysfunctional with nobody in control. Time for the RF to stop the leaks, put all the servants in their place and sack all their PR and comms people. It’s been a sh*t show that has severely damaged their brand and standing.
If the RF wanted to stop all the leaks, and be a proper organisation, these people would have been sacked long ago. They’re still there.
I don’t expect the U.K. press to like the book. They will push back on it. I’m really enjoying it so far. It reads like other royal biographies. I know it’s a very watered down version of what really happened. I like that this book pushes back on the tabloid stories. That’s what I really wanted.
Isn’t that to be expected from the British media? Why would any of them give the book an unbiased fair review. Hopefully people can form their own opinions after reading the book.
Not surprised, even if it’s the Guardian. I don’t expect it to get glowing reviews because of 2 reasons: a) the people who wanted a Morton level tell all are going to be severely disappointed because it won’t reveal anything that’s really new. The SussexSquad on Twitter came up with some of these conclusions months ago. b) people aren’t happy this book is being written in the first place. So they’ll shit on it unless it says “Harry and Meghan admit everything was their fault. William and Catherine are perfect angels who can do no wrong. Meghan did in fact have a master plan to take over the royal family. Harry and Meghan are divorcing and Harry’s coming back”
I think what made Morton’s book so groundbreaking is that there was no social media back then. If there was and Diana had a
“Squad” like Harry and Meghan do, they would have predicted some of what she revealed.
Is this really a surprise? I think the more revealing reaction to book is that the Royal Family and aides are relieved that book is not as damaging as they thought it would be and it’s funny that people still believe that Harry and Meghan were involved with this book. It tells you that the true story is still yet to be told and will only come out when Harry and Meghan write their own books. But to get back on topic, Harry being thrown under the bus by William is probably the main reason for the feud between them.
Mmmm I find it funny that people still believe that Harry and Meghan were *not* involved with this book. Even if the Guardian is right that a lot of detail on some of these stories isn’t included, with some of the stories that are actually in the book, there’s no way that these didn’t come from M+H, even if it was secondhand via a friend, other source etc. as literally no one else would know some of these things.
You could argue in response to that that perhaps these friends spoke without authorisation but if they’re telling stories like this without that, then they won’t be friends for much longer – and everyone involved would know that.
@Ash Harry and Meghan were not involved in this even if your assumption is correct, because if their friends are speaking, it means the words are not directly coming from them. Second hand accounts are the basis of every biography, authorized or not, and you make it sound like it is something out of ordinary, when it is not. Friends speak all the time, with or without a famous person permission, and since the book barely name names, the only way they could know was if secrets were spilled. As far as I know, they are collecting POV from many different sources for ther narrative, therfore these discussion were had or witnessed by several people in contact of him.
But, if you meant Harry and Meghan knew about the book and told their friends they were free to speak because Omid was NOT Dan Wooten…then yes, they could be considered indirectly involved, but only barely.
I would read the Guardians review before you say it’s unfair and “of course they don’t like it!” I actually found it a really measured and balanced review. For example, the author says that Meghan was subject to racist treatment is “a fact” etc.
@Ash There’s nothing earth shattering about the allusions in this book except Angela Kelly was outed as the plausible main mean girl for Tiaragata and long-term royal observers here supplemented this with questionable behaviour from her in the past. That was an oh now it makes sense moment. The rest of the speculation and how the Palace reacted are not earth shattering to me at least. So I think anyone, even Celebitches, can write about these allusions without speaking to HM or HM friends.
I actually liked that BuzzFeed came up with that simple yet impactful article illustrating the racist media treatment of Meghan versus Kate.
As I’ve been saying it says a lot that the palace were relieved about this book& that’s because people who are sympathetic to the Firm are behind it. Seems like the senior blood royals are protected and only shade is for aides and perhaps Kate. It makes what observers and what the press themselves knew was a smear campaign look like just some misunderstanding.
I’m not surprised if reviews aren’t great. What I had seen from the excepts read like fan fiction which is typical of these royal bios on the younger royals and a rehash of tabloid stories. There’s a real story to be told and people on the royal beat aren’t going to tell it. I think the Guardian alluded to that saying it doesn’t set out why the Sussexes felt unsupported and why Andrew is much more protected.
Dan Wootton is still trying to drag William in though and was pushing back against Victoria Arbiter and tweeting his article that claims William and AK47 teamed up to deny Meghan access to royal jewels. He’s a loose cannon
I second this. Doesn’t even look like the stupid courtiers are blamed for this. The only revelation to me was Angela Kelly is the main mean girl responsible for Tiaragata.
If that bit about Wooton is true (I don’t really have a Twitter account, I just lurk and I don’t really follow the royal reporters) then I’m surprised. He really does want to drag William in the tiara/jewels mess for some reason…
I think Dan Wootton thinks he is helping…somebody (the palace?) with that story about AK and Willileaks conspiring to stop Meghan from having any royal jewels…but it just really makes them look mean and petty.
I expect the book to just be a rehash of the headlines with some detail and a more pro-Sussex stance (even if its not 100% pro Sussex.) I don’t expect anything earth shattering and I think if people do, they’ll be disappointed.
But, I do find it very interesting that the palace was so freaked out over the book. And again, leaking statements like “they’re relieved because it could have been so much worse” is not really a good look .
Has Dan Wootens leak been help accountable,if a leak from the Sussex house was found to be feeding the press about the Doolittles heads would have rolled.
Yep, this has been my feeling. I did not pre order the book and I trust this site to do a good coverage., I like to discuss it because I studied History and I find it fascinating how arsinine courtiers are as a whole and how particularly bad the Windsors are at this. I mean, I think the Hannovers were a shit show, but the Windsors are not that better.
But I want to be generous. The Brit Press is selling the idea this book is co written by Meghan, and we know it is nothing of the sort. Now that is out, we can see the Sussexes were not lying. They were respecting Free Press because they knew this book is not a take down and would not be telling harmful lies, but that is it.
I predict the Press will say somthing like ” even their authorized biography fails to place them as victims because they are not victims.” because of course they do…nervermind it only confirms what the Sussexes said, that they did not sit down or authorized the book.
You know, I have no idea how it came to be that the spares were treated this badly. It used to be that all members were protected, but for some reason in the 80′s, all that changed. Anyone Harry married would have been subjected to unfair, constant abuse and constant undermining of the credibility of her work. I realize also that William has no business having a faction of his own. It’s no wonder that the Windsors are so messed up, too many have their own faction.
Princess Margaret may have a few words to say about this “only starting in the 80s”.
Yeah, from what I can tell, spare heirs throughout British Royal History have been treated like shit. I mean hell, people do know that Queen Mary I locked her half-sister, the future Elizabeth I, the the Tower of London and had her execution order drawn up, right? All Mary had to do was sign it and Bess would have lost her head for treason.
So yeah, rivalries and political maneuvering have always had spare heirs being treated like crap most of their lives. Even being executed at at times.
Well the smear campaign has backfired big time. With the book out people can put all the excerpts together and make their own judgments. The BRF can’t afford to cut Meghan loose now or it looks like the palace is pushing for a divorce.
Can’t wait for the chapters on Bad Dad and Scammy. They’re not going to look good.
I’m not surprised to hear Harry had his suspicions. And I don’t think he’s wrong. And like Kaiser, I don’t think he’s /solely/ responsible. I think the Yorks, HM, Middletons and Charles all had something to gain if they bullied Meghan which in turn would uplift themselves
As for this particular excerpt – the interesting part to me is that “he and William weren’t talking either” – so they weren’t talking as the leaks and stories ramped up and the Great Smear Campaign kept rolling on. But why weren’t they talking to begin with? That just points to something else happening behind the scenes outside of William throwing Harry under the bus continually.
But that’s what’s funny. We are meant to believe that fallout is just because William warned Harry to take it slow with Meghan but then he was his best man where I did think William looked supportive enough of nervous Harry. Obviously something happened or was discovered post the wedding but everyone dances around it.
What’s interesting is suggestion that an employee of Eugenie’s and Prince Andrew might have leaked news of the relationship to Camilla Tominey. I’m curious what the motivation would have been for that reveal..
But I agree that likely various factions were leaking on the Sussexes and I always thought that degree wife comment was from Andrew.
William will definitely start defending himself now,one thing he hates is openly being called out on his bully antics.
I don’t think the courtiers ever took the position of- what have we done?
B/c thru would never take the responsibility for the damage they caused independently and following orders from the petty white trash with money Windsors.
Instead maybe their position was – Harry and Megan aren’t playing by our rules they have ruined everything – now we must heroically fix it and save the monarchy.
These people are gross- across the board.
Glad Meg and her family got out.