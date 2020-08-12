Did Prince Charles finance Harry & Meghan’s new Santa Barbara home?

I can’t wait for Finding Freedom: The Remix, where Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take on all of the misinformation and false stories around FF and the Sussexes in just the past month. As we heard earlier, the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed that they have purchased a family home in Santa Barbara, a ritzy coastal town about 100 miles north of LA. I assumed that Harry and Meghan are paying a mortgage and that they put their own money down as a down payment, because both of them have their own money. Meghan was a successful actress for years and Harry has a trust worth something like $30-40 million. But no, the Daily Mail’s sources claim that Prince Charles is paying for it:

Prince Harry and Meghan had help from Prince Charles to secretly buy their £8million family home in Santa Barbara, after ditching Tyler Perry’s 12-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion for ‘considerable privacy.’ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the upscale California community for six weeks since early July. Royal insiders said Prince Charles had contributed money to his son to help him secure the property for his family. A source said: ‘Charles had been keen to help out and put his hand in his own pocket to assist. He is devoted to both his sons and any time he can assist them he always will’. Clarence House declined to comment. At their peak Harry and Meghan’s combined wealth had been estimated to be worth around £33 million. He was estimated to have earned as much as £700,000 to speak at a star-studded JP Morgan summit in Miami in February. But after stepping down from the Royal Family in January they agreed to pay £18,000 a month to repay £2.4million used to refurbish and renovate their previous Frogmore Cottage residence.

[From The Daily Mail]

All of this bizarre accounting around Harry and Meghan’s finances, my God. People really are butthurt at the idea of a Black duchess living in a nice home or having nice things. That’s what it’s always been about. Anyway… my guess is that Charles actually did offer to help out but maybe Harry and Meghan wanted to do this for themselves. I also think Charles has been covering their security costs this whole time, so maybe that’s what this is too – Charles is paying for whatever security upgrades the house needs. Just as well – Charles has paid out millions to refurbish and renovate Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace for the Cambridges too.