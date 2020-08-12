Did Prince Charles finance Harry & Meghan’s new Santa Barbara home?

I can’t wait for Finding Freedom: The Remix, where Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take on all of the misinformation and false stories around FF and the Sussexes in just the past month. As we heard earlier, the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed that they have purchased a family home in Santa Barbara, a ritzy coastal town about 100 miles north of LA. I assumed that Harry and Meghan are paying a mortgage and that they put their own money down as a down payment, because both of them have their own money. Meghan was a successful actress for years and Harry has a trust worth something like $30-40 million. But no, the Daily Mail’s sources claim that Prince Charles is paying for it:
Prince Harry and Meghan had help from Prince Charles to secretly buy their £8million family home in Santa Barbara, after ditching Tyler Perry’s 12-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion for ‘considerable privacy.’ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the upscale California community for six weeks since early July.
Royal insiders said Prince Charles had contributed money to his son to help him secure the property for his family. A source said: ‘Charles had been keen to help out and put his hand in his own pocket to assist. He is devoted to both his sons and any time he can assist them he always will’. Clarence House declined to comment.
At their peak Harry and Meghan’s combined wealth had been estimated to be worth around £33 million. He was estimated to have earned as much as £700,000 to speak at a star-studded JP Morgan summit in Miami in February. But after stepping down from the Royal Family in January they agreed to pay £18,000 a month to repay £2.4million used to refurbish and renovate their previous Frogmore Cottage residence.
All of this bizarre accounting around Harry and Meghan’s finances, my God. People really are butthurt at the idea of a Black duchess living in a nice home or having nice things. That’s what it’s always been about. Anyway… my guess is that Charles actually did offer to help out but maybe Harry and Meghan wanted to do this for themselves. I also think Charles has been covering their security costs this whole time, so maybe that’s what this is too – Charles is paying for whatever security upgrades the house needs. Just as well – Charles has paid out millions to refurbish and renovate Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace for the Cambridges too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Again, these “insiders” didn’t have a single clue that they even bought a house and have been living in it for 6 weeks. As if they know a single damn thing about how it was paid for.
Right?! This is like the birth story and the Vancouver story all over again. Step 1 – Big reveal that is majorly inconsistent with current reporting, Step 2 – Daily Mail/Sun/Etc. pretending they knew all along, Step 3 – “Sources” coming forward who clearly have no access and are just making shit up. I swear, I picked the wrong career. I could have been in the UK this whole time, living large making up lies for tabloids.
Oh, bullshit! They are perfectly capable of buying their own home. They can afford to put 20% down, pay a monthly mortgage and decorate to their heart’s content.
The tabloids just want an excuse to get the Brits all riled up thinking that they are some how still funding Harry and Meghan’s “lavish lifestyle” and therefore are justified in demanding they have a say in everything Harry and Meghan do.
And didn’t the book also say they are funding their own security privately? I think the most Charles is doing is to help facilitate between Harry and Meghan’s security team with the UK government to keep them abreast of potential threats. He’s still a British prince, still in line for the throne and the UK government are going to want to make sure he remains safe.
So what if Charles did pay for the house in full?
It is his money and can do whatever he wants with his money?
I was thinking the same. I suspect Charles will help them until they are able to regularly generate the type of wealth needed to maintain their lifestyle and security. Their ability to make money has been stalled by COVID-19. Charles likely doesn’t want them to blow through their savings.
Exactly.
Lots and lots of regular people get down payment assistance from their parents. I’m the only one in my friend group that did not.
When they left the role of senior royals it was widely noted that they would still be receiving financial help from Charles. It was part of the whole “they want their cake and to eat it too” kerfuffle.
I help my family members financially & I have nowhere near the cash Chuck has. The idea that H&M are paupers is ridiculous. They can afford their own home but I’m sure appreciated whatever help/assistance/gift their father/father in law provided. There is really no story here
The Daily Mail’s sources knows nothing.
Don’t care either way.
The British either agree that they have a bunch of people sitting around, shaking hands and cutting ribbons, vastly wealthy and ‘better than’ and reigning over them or they don’t.
The BRF is vastly wealthy. If Charlie boy wants to buy a house for his son what of it?
Lots of loaded parents do this for their kids – this is not news….
Unless of course you want to see them punished and begging for social security because he dared have a smart, hard working, black, wife.
Exactly – the Brits have been paying for ALL of this family to live in style.
This reminds me of the hullabaloo around the Obama’s new home. This constant need to undermine and make insinuations. God forbid a Black person buy a nice home with their own money. No, there must be some attempt to tie it back to them being supported by the taxpayer or in this case Prince Charles.
They didn’t even know they had moved and we’re spinning fantasies about yoga with Adele.
While I think the Sussexes paid for their own home, I have no problem whatsoever with Charles buying them one. He owes them for allowing William, the courtiers and the RR to abuse, demean, harass and ultimately drive them out of the U.K.
I personally believe the Sussexes have signed production deals and their finances are in order.
They’re rightly keeping it DL.
I do love the ‘Charles 💘Harry’, ‘Charles supports Harry’, stories we’ve been getting incessantly from royal insiders lately.😉😉
Wow, the DM is really mad that the Sussexes are living their best lives, pandemic or not.
Who cares if Charles paid? He paid for KP and Anmer renovations too.
The tabloids haven’t known about this for 6 weeks but now they know all of the private details. Sure.
Also, who cares who paid for it? Charles financially supports both sons. I think it is good of him and he is set for life so why not?
lol this is complete speculation. if anything, charles is forking over the money to rent and repay frogmore. that was a stupid arrangement anyway.
LMAO
Royal sources didn’t know anything about the new home and when the story came out they immediately run to the Daily Mail to say something. Patethic!
Are they gonna talk next about who paid for all the renovations to Amber Hall AND Kensington Palace including replacing a brand new kitchen and moving the tennis court from here to there, or was all that fine because…?
BM didn’t even know they had moved locations so I’m not buying of their claims. They don’t need Charles to purchase a home for them. He can and should handle security, it’s the least he can do.
I have a hard time believing that Harry accepts any money from Charles now, after all that’s taken place. Meghan and Harry both have their own money and stand to earn a lot more in the coming years so they would not need help from Charles. I think these “sources” are Clarence House trying to make Charles look like a caring and loving father to the public.
Wait how do they know how much the house cost in the first place ? And I hope Charles did buy the house, that’s the least he can do after failing to protect his son and daughter in law in the first place.
There’s on effing way they would accept that kind of money from Charles. I could see why they would let him pay for security costs (out of pure necessity), but letting him buy them a home? No, Harry doesn’t want to be beholden to his father for several million dollars.
It sounds about right to me. Many parents help their children buying a house and this just looks bad because there’s more money involved.
And you gotta be kidding yourself if you think that Harry would be spending his (if it’s that much) 30 million. Charles is financing both sons and will continue to do so. They are neither of them make any substantial money to continue living in the style they are accustomed to.
TMZ is saying they paid $10 million. And they can absolutely afford it on their own! Harry is worth about $40 million (and probably more by now if he’s managing his money well) and Meghan about $5 million (and, again, probably more with investing).
They could buy the house outright or put 20% down and pay a monthly mortgage like the rest of the world.
Every single time I hear about the repayment of Frogmore Cottage, I rage