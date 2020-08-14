Bill Gates doesn’t think we’ll have effective Covid vaccines by the end of the year

Bill Gates is worth over $100 billion dollars on paper, but he’s committed almost all of it to charity in his lifetime or in death. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is reportedly the largest private foundation in the world, with nearly $50 billion in assets. The Foundation funds incredible work in the developing world, from vaccine programs to medical research, educational initiatives and schools and tons more. Bill Gates has sort of become synonymous with vaccines, vaccine programs and vaccine research. He’s become quite the self-styled expert on vaccinology in the past 20 years, and of course he’s currently funding – to the tune of $350 million – vaccine research on the coronavirus. That’s also led to some really dumb conspiracies from the QAnon/Russian bot crowd, most of which do not bear repeating. So I was interested to hear what Gates had to say in this new Bloomberg interview, and guess what? He actually calmed me down?
Whether he’s confident we’ll have a Covid vaccine by the end of the year: “Well, the initial vaccine won’t be ideal in terms of its effectiveness against sickness and transmission. It may not have a long duration, and it will mainly be used in rich countries as a stopgap measure. We’d be lucky to have much before the end of the year. But then, in 2021, a number of other vaccines are very likely to get approved. The strongest response will probably come from the protein subunit. With so many companies working on it, we can afford quite a few failures and still have something with low cost and long duration.
On the anti-Vaxx movement: “The two times I’ve been to the White House [since 2016], I was told I had to go listen to anti-vaxxers like Robert Kennedy Jr. So, yes, it’s ironic that people are questioning vaccines and we’re actually having to say, “Oh, my God, how else can you get out of a tragic pandemic?”
Whether he thinks there should be a Covid vaccine mandate: “Making something mandatory can often backfire. But you might say that if you’re going to work in an old-folks home or have any exposure to elderly people, it would be required.
On the conspiracies that he unleashed the virus & something about 5G: “It’s strange. They take the fact that I’m involved with vaccines and they just reverse it, so instead of giving money to save lives, I’m making money to get rid of lives. If that stops people from taking a vaccine or looking at the latest data about wearing a mask, then it’s a big problem.
The conversation about hydroxychloroquine: “This is an age of science, but sometimes it doesn’t feel that way. In the test tube, hydroxychloroquine looked good. On the other hand, there are lots of good therapeutic drugs coming that are proven to work without the severe side effects.
How the pandemic will end: “The innovations in therapeutics will start to cut the death rate, but the true end will come from the spread of natural infections and the vaccine giving us herd immunity. For rich countries, that will be sometime next year, ideally in the first half. We’ll get out of this by the end of 2021.
Whether we’ll be okay long-term: “Certainly. We’re lucky this one wasn’t a more fatal disease.”
“The true end will come from the spread of natural infections and the vaccine giving us herd immunity…” Okay, that didn’t make me feel better, but everything else made me feel okay. It’s nice to just have a vaccine nerd remind everyone that science is still around and that a lot of brilliant people are working on this and hopefully by this time next year, we’ll just be in a much better place. Oh, and I friggin’ loved the shade for Robert Kennedy Jr. I feel like not enough people know that he’s an anti-Vaxxer.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Typical clinical trials can last anywhere between 2 years or more and while most companies are fast tracking these trials to find a vaccine, results of such … well take it for a grain of salt. We just don’t know if they’ll be effective enough or at all. However, that being said once one is made available, I probably would take it … and be the guinea pig for my family. I do hope whatever vaccine is created, there’s enough for the entire population that we can then achieve herd immunity. That being said, the flu vaccine is also incredibly important and I recommend that everyone gets one in the Fall.
The plan for these is to grant them approval under EUA – while the long-term follow up in the phase III trials are ongoing. Companies/CROs & study sites are prioritizing these studies some of which are already recruiting. My guess is they’ll do multiple interim analyses starting when they have at least 50% of the participants complete their 3-month post dose follow up visit and, if positive, any EUA will be based on that data. I’m also assuming that the companies have data & safety monitoring committees that will be reviewing the data probably monthly. Companies have already scaled up for commercial manufacturing to have millions of doses available by the end of this calendar year. I don’t think there will be an issue with people getting access to receive it if they want it – there’s are a lot of anti-vaxxers who won’t want it and I suspect there will also be a lot of people who will hold back until they have enough follow up data to know if the immunoprotective effect lasts at least 6-12 months and for at least a year’s safety data
I agree with @Mireille – even if you don’t normally get a flu shot or the flu & aren’t at high risk for it, it’s wise to get this year’s flu shot. Getting it is even more critical for anyone with an underlying respiratory condition and probably for those who tested COVID+ even if they didn’t have symptoms. Those who have underlying respiratory conditions may also want to speak to the HCPs about Prevnar even if you are under the age of 65
This.
I want a vaccine as much as the next person but I also want it to be effective. God forbid a vaccine gets rushed out to the marketplace and it is a failure or causes serious side effects that weren’t caught because the testing trials weren’t complete. The last thing we need is to give anti-vaxxers ammunition or create even more.
I know some of the vaccines being worked on were already in progress from those companies working on different SARS-related viruses but the COVID-19 virus has already mutated and keeps mutating. There are going to have to be multiple vaccines for this virus over the next few years.
I always get the flu shot anyways and will definitely be getting it this year.
Thanks for covering this. Sounds about right. Science is real! Yes, Bill, shout it from the rooftops, anti-vaxxers are looney-tunes! Call them out by name, because they are killing people!!! Even if RFK Sr. is one of my personal heroes, his son is misguided at best!
So glad he said this. I’m in healthcare, and I keep telling people a vaccine will not happen this year. I tell people “This is not a movie where they find a cure for a virus in 2 hours and everything works out.” I’m so sick of these anti Vaxxers and all the BS that is being spread.
+ writing your paper, getting your research peer reviewed and published…..
I signed up for a trial! I want kids to be able to go to school again, families to be able to visit each other again, and for essential workers to feel safe again.
So I’m doing what I can.
In my experience, anti-vaxxers, like all conspiracy theorists, have the need to feel smarter and be more important than they are. So they cling to their Google Search PhD and think that in their weekend couch research they have outsmarted medical professionals and researchers who have dedicated their lives to the subject. They should not be seriously entertained by anyone. Period.