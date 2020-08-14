Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson broke up after 10 months, and she has new music

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson step out for a morning coffee at The Oaks Gourmet

Hand to God, just yesterday I was looking at this Entertainment Tonight story about Miley Cyrus and how it was the one-year anniversary of her split with Liam Hemsworth. ET made it sound like Miley was happy as a clam with Cody Simpson, who she began dating ten months ago. Well… they lasted longer than I expected, so I’ll give them that. But yeah, no one saw it lasting. And so Miley’s people blitzed the gossip outlets last night with news of her latest breakup:

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have officially called it quits on their relationship … TMZ has learned. Sources close to the former couple tell us they split within the last few weeks, and it’s unclear right now what led to the breakup.

Miley and Cody started dating in October 2019, shortly after Miley’s split from Kaitlynn Carter … which followed her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Instantly, the two were constantly posting pics together all over both of their social media pages. Some of their greatest hits include flirty birthday posts and some fun TikTok dance vids.

It was also Cody who took care of Miley in November of last year when she underwent vocal cord surgery — and in March, they got matching tattoos.

[From TMZ]

I glanced through People Magazine and Page Six’s coverage and no one has any tea about why the split happened, just that it happened a few weeks ago and OH BY THE WAY Miley released her new single and music video last night. So I’m sort of wondering if she broke up with Cody to promote her music? It wouldn’t surprise me at all. That being said, I do feel sorry for Cody. Dude thought it was lasting love. They moved in together too, I bet she’s making him move out of the place they shared.

Here’s the music video for “Midnight Sky.” I guess her new persona is ‘80s mullet disco?

The BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala 2019 held at The Roundhouse, Camden

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, social media.

4 Responses to “Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson broke up after 10 months, and she has new music”

  1. Escondista says:
    August 14, 2020 at 7:52 am

    As much as Miley annoys me, I hope she finds some peace in her life. I have such a soft spot for child stars.

    Reply
  2. Alissa says:
    August 14, 2020 at 7:53 am

    so she released a whole song about how she doesn’t need anyone, and also released that she broke up from her boyfriend a few weeks ago the same day? lol.

    The song isn’t bad, the hair is atrocious. I really loved her bangers album and wish she’d return to that sound, although it’s probably for the best that she doesn’t given her appropriation.

    Reply
    • Frazer says:
      August 14, 2020 at 8:02 am

      I think that if she hadn’t told people that she had broken up from Cody, the press would have been like “omg, trouble in paradise!”, better that she just tell them and release new music, and give them something else to talk about

      Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    August 14, 2020 at 8:11 am

    How many times did she watch Madonna’s Open Your Heart video you get the costume details?

    Reply

