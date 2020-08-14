Jason Derulo thought ‘Cats’ would be his ‘perfect first role’



Jason Derulo was recently dubbed the king of Tik Tok. He’s rumored to make at least $75k per post but he refuses to confirm. Jason also starred in the movie adaptation of the musical Cats.

Despite its star studded cast and Oscar winning director, Cats was a punch line and box office flop, but Jason told The Telegraph he thought it would change the world. He took on the role expecting it to be his perfect film debut, but that’s not how things worked out. Jason reflected on his role in Cats and why he chose the film as his acting debut.

“For the longest time, I was trying to figure out what’s the perfect first role,” the singer, 30, shared. “Cats checked all the boxes. You can’t get a more start-studded cast, you don’t get a more respected director than an Oscar winner, and Rum Tum Tugger is a legacy role, a standout character in a classic musical.” The “Watcha Say” singer admitted that he was initially optimistic about the film’s success, telling the outlet, “even when I saw the trailer, I got chills down my spine!” “Like, I know some people saw it and they were terrified, but I got chills down my spine!” Derulo said, adding, “I thought it was gonna change the world.

Jason will always be known to me as the guy who possibly f*cked up his relationship with Jordin Sparks. Plus that anaconda in his pants picture he posted on the Gram that broke the internet. To be honest I can’t name a single song that he has done. I am sure he is quite talented.

I didn’t see Cats either and I used to sing opera and know most of the songs from Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musicals. Cats was one of my favorites and I was looking forward to the film adaptation. However, my friends and I spent an entire week making fun of the creepy trailer and posting memes.

I wish luck to this man on getting better roles if that is where he wants to take his career. In the meantime, I may go hate watch Cats on Amazon or whatever.