Amber Heard was criticized for what she wore (and didn’t wear) to an Istanbul mosque

Amber Heard is in Istanbul for some reason, either for a vacation or for work. I didn’t think that Americans could travel abroad for pleasure anymore, given the pandemic, but maybe Amber was given some exemptions. Istanbul is renowned for its beautiful architecture, especially with their gorgeous historic mosques. Amber decided to visit one the mosques. All mosques have a standard dress code for women (Muslim women or non-Muslim women). The dress code is pretty simple, just cover up and wear a hijab or head scarf. It’s best to have your arms covered and to wear a blouse or a dress with a higher neck. No miniskirts, obviously, but women can wear trousers. One of the most important things is the head scarf, and it should be covering most (if not all) of a woman’s hair. It’s mostly about showing respect and modesty.
As you can see, Amber wore a head scarf, a satin-y slip dress (which went to her knees) and a beige cardigan. In her IG Stories, you can see her walking around (I think she’s getting a tour) in her socks too. Well, people yelled at her for what she was wearing. They yelled about her scarf, and the hair sticking out, and the fact that the slipdress was a little bit too immodest. People said Amber wasn’t wearing a bra but I’m not so sure? I think it’s more than you can see everything in that slipdress. I also think she’s got too much hair sticking out, and I don’t understand why Western women do this when they’re visiting mosques in other countries – it’s not that difficult to put your hair in a chignon and cover your head. Just be respectful, that’s all.
While I think Amber could have been more respectful, I also don’t get why people were screaming at her from all corners of the globe. She’s shut down her Instagram comments, but of course people can still tweet. And Amber responded:
Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b “written” wasnt paid enough. Ill make it easy(ier):
Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved.
I wonder if she’s right about people being paid to write negative things about her. I have no doubt that some people hate her for free, but one of the reasons why we, here at this site, haven’t talked about the drama between Amber and her ex-husband over the past year is because we investigated and are convinced there’s an army of paid trolls coming in to argue a certain perspective. Speaking of, there will not be a judgment reached in her ex-husband’s case until late September, apparently.
She looks fine. I have friends who are religiously observant and are pleased people make any effort at all given it isn’t their religion or beliefs.
People certainly are paying troll farms to comment negatively on her. During the trial at times you could see 10s of comments using the exact same coming seemingly from all over the world
From my own experience, dress codes are pretty strict for both genders. My brother and brother in law were wearing shorts and they were given long skirts to cover up. I was the only one admitted as was – I was wearing a long summer skirt and used a summer scarf to cover my head, chest and shoulders.
However, Dubai has stricter rules. My brother in law wore jeans with a very small rip in one of the legs and he was banned from entering a mosque.
I have been in the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia some 15 years ago. You were not required to wear a headscarf and in the HS you could even wear shoes as it was a museum at this point.
Headscarves became “a thing” again under Erdogan who is an Islamic dictator. Incidentally at the same time women’s rights are under attack….
what an ugly, hateful thing to actually direct your team to pay for an online presence denigrating your ex. Team Amber forever.
I lived in Egypt for 2 years, and Istanbul for 2.5 This is totally fine. If anyone bothered to watch the actual videos, inside the mosque the scarf is tighter around her head/hair.
Eh, the n*pples showing aren’t great, I would have closed my cardigan if it was a but nippy… But the hair is totally fine for Istanbul mosques, so is the dress. The dress code is exactly the same as for any church in observant catholic country like Italy (i’ve been refused entry once), so I don’t think it’s too difficult to adhere to.
The trial has been super interesting and from a meta gossip POV, new rules are being set so it’s important to follow, but I get why you guys are not covering it.