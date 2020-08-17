Amber Heard was criticized for what she wore (and didn’t wear) to an Istanbul mosque

Amber Heard is in Istanbul for some reason, either for a vacation or for work. I didn’t think that Americans could travel abroad for pleasure anymore, given the pandemic, but maybe Amber was given some exemptions. Istanbul is renowned for its beautiful architecture, especially with their gorgeous historic mosques. Amber decided to visit one the mosques. All mosques have a standard dress code for women (Muslim women or non-Muslim women). The dress code is pretty simple, just cover up and wear a hijab or head scarf. It’s best to have your arms covered and to wear a blouse or a dress with a higher neck. No miniskirts, obviously, but women can wear trousers. One of the most important things is the head scarf, and it should be covering most (if not all) of a woman’s hair. It’s mostly about showing respect and modesty.

As you can see, Amber wore a head scarf, a satin-y slip dress (which went to her knees) and a beige cardigan. In her IG Stories, you can see her walking around (I think she’s getting a tour) in her socks too. Well, people yelled at her for what she was wearing. They yelled about her scarf, and the hair sticking out, and the fact that the slipdress was a little bit too immodest. People said Amber wasn’t wearing a bra but I’m not so sure? I think it’s more than you can see everything in that slipdress. I also think she’s got too much hair sticking out, and I don’t understand why Western women do this when they’re visiting mosques in other countries – it’s not that difficult to put your hair in a chignon and cover your head. Just be respectful, that’s all.

While I think Amber could have been more respectful, I also don’t get why people were screaming at her from all corners of the globe. She’s shut down her Instagram comments, but of course people can still tweet. And Amber responded:

https://t.co/yCM43yPgxj

Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b “written” wasnt paid enough. Ill make it easy(ier):

Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 17, 2020

I wonder if she’s right about people being paid to write negative things about her. I have no doubt that some people hate her for free, but one of the reasons why we, here at this site, haven’t talked about the drama between Amber and her ex-husband over the past year is because we investigated and are convinced there’s an army of paid trolls coming in to argue a certain perspective. Speaking of, there will not be a judgment reached in her ex-husband’s case until late September, apparently.