Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ Season 5 & 6: perfect?

There was some back-and-forth for a while about whether The Crown would eventually bring their story up to the 1980s and 1990s. I’m sure a lot of people watch The Crown for the performances and history (some of the history is wildly inaccurate), but I also think that many viewers are probably looking forward to more recent royal history, namely Princess Diana. All of us of a certain age remember how Diana changed the institution and what a huge star she was. The Crown cast Emma Corrin in the fourth season, which will take place in the 1970s, as (one would assume) Prince Charles is mourning his mentor and father figure Lord Mountbatten and also mourning his chance to marry Camilla. But the cast will get a “reboot” for the fifth and sixth seasons and now they’ve cast the absolute perfect actress for Diana: Elizabeth Debicki.

Elizabeth Debicki is set to play Diana, Princess of Wales in the final seasons of “The Crown,” makers of the hit Netflix series announced on Sunday. The Australian actress will portray the late British royal in seasons five and six of the period drama, which is expected to cover the 1990s and early 2000s and pick up the Windsor story during one of its most turbulent periods.

“The Crown” will revisit the collapse of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage as well as her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997. “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement posted on “The Crown”‘s official Twitter account. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.” The 29-year-old star will be taking over from newcomer Emma Corrin, who plays a younger Diana in the show’s fourth season, which is due to air this fall. It was announced last week that Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce will take over from Tobias Menzies to play Prince Philip in seasons five and six and Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II when she bows out after the upcoming fourth season. At the same time, Helena Bonham Carter will pass the royal cigarette holder to Leslie Manville, who takes over as Princess Margaret.

[From CNN]

First of all, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip is just weird casting, completely. Leslie Manville as Margaret though… PLEASE! That will be f–king epic. As for Elizabeth Debicki… people have been talking about her Diana vibes for years. She has that tall, long-limbed, coltish vibe of a young Diana. She LOOKS so much like Diana. Whenever Elizabeth wears her hair short, it’s even more striking. Basically, Elizabeth was always the dream-casting for Diana and it’s good that The Crown is giving us this.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020