Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ Season 5 & 6: perfect?

There was some back-and-forth for a while about whether The Crown would eventually bring their story up to the 1980s and 1990s. I’m sure a lot of people watch The Crown for the performances and history (some of the history is wildly inaccurate), but I also think that many viewers are probably looking forward to more recent royal history, namely Princess Diana. All of us of a certain age remember how Diana changed the institution and what a huge star she was. The Crown cast Emma Corrin in the fourth season, which will take place in the 1970s, as (one would assume) Prince Charles is mourning his mentor and father figure Lord Mountbatten and also mourning his chance to marry Camilla. But the cast will get a “reboot” for the fifth and sixth seasons and now they’ve cast the absolute perfect actress for Diana: Elizabeth Debicki.

Elizabeth Debicki is set to play Diana, Princess of Wales in the final seasons of “The Crown,” makers of the hit Netflix series announced on Sunday. The Australian actress will portray the late British royal in seasons five and six of the period drama, which is expected to cover the 1990s and early 2000s and pick up the Windsor story during one of its most turbulent periods.
“The Crown” will revisit the collapse of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage as well as her death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement posted on “The Crown”‘s official Twitter account. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

The 29-year-old star will be taking over from newcomer Emma Corrin, who plays a younger Diana in the show’s fourth season, which is due to air this fall. It was announced last week that Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce will take over from Tobias Menzies to play Prince Philip in seasons five and six and Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II when she bows out after the upcoming fourth season. At the same time, Helena Bonham Carter will pass the royal cigarette holder to Leslie Manville, who takes over as Princess Margaret.

First of all, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip is just weird casting, completely. Leslie Manville as Margaret though… PLEASE! That will be f–king epic. As for Elizabeth Debicki… people have been talking about her Diana vibes for years. She has that tall, long-limbed, coltish vibe of a young Diana. She LOOKS so much like Diana. Whenever Elizabeth wears her hair short, it’s even more striking. Basically, Elizabeth was always the dream-casting for Diana and it’s good that The Crown is giving us this.

19 Responses to “Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ Season 5 & 6: perfect?”

  1. Jess says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Perfect!

    Reply
  2. Case says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Wow yes, great pick. Not only does she look like Diana, she’s also a good actress so I’m sure she’ll embody her well.

    I found this show a bit boring when I first tried watching it (and I love Matt Smith!) but I might try again to see the Diana years. Sounds interesting.

    Reply
  3. Mumbles says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Fantastic casting, and she’s great in The Great Gatsby and The Night Manager.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:26 am

    So excited to see her play this part!

    Reply
  5. Ferdinand says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Loved Elizabeth in Man From UNCLE.
    Can’t wait to see her in TENET.
    This is a great casting choice.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 17, 2020 at 10:33 am

      She was FABULOUS in that movie. I couldn’t believe she was only early 20s when she did it too, she had so much presence. And her wardrobe was amazing.

      She’s a great casting choice here.

      Reply
  6. minx says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:27 am

    I can see it.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:28 am

    YES. This was meant to be. She was fantastic in The Great Gatsby.

    Reply
  8. Ellie says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:30 am

    She was so good in Widows. As were all the women, that was a great movie. Great choice.

    Reply
  9. Jerusha says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Yes! She’s been great in everything I’ve seen her in. Definitely the best part of Man From UNCLE.

    Reply
  10. B says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Way better than kstew. Shame she wasn’t cast in the film instead.

    Reply
  11. Mia4s says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Perfect. I bailed on the show in season 3 (got bored) but this might tempt me back.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:39 am

    This is a GREAT casting choice. I’m really excited they decided to add the 6th season.

    I think Jonathan Pryce is going to be amazing as Phillip. He doesn’t look like him as much as Smith and Menzies do, but I think he’s such a good actor its going to be awesome.

    Reply
  13. Sofia says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:42 am

    I’m excited!

    Reply
  14. S808 says:
    August 17, 2020 at 10:44 am

    PERFECT!

    Reply
  15. Noki says:
    August 17, 2020 at 11:00 am

    Now that there is Finding Freedom, the show has all that more accurate information why wont they go until present times,would love to see from William and Kates courtship and marriage to the Sussexes.I hope they extend it.

    Reply
  16. Eugh says:
    August 17, 2020 at 11:01 am

    CB willed this into existence! She’s even taller than Di! Will be perfect for the post divorce fashion era

    Reply
  17. Lola_Lola says:
    August 17, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Perfect casting and she was great in Widows! She worked well against Viola Davis and really held her own.

    Reply

