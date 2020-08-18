Kelly Ripa shows the progression of her gray hair in quarantine

I am sure many of you have seen by now the meme Reese Witherspoon started chronicling the sh*tshow that is 2020 through increasingly disturbed expressions of characters from her films. Many actresses joined in, the whole meme is pretty funny. Over the weekend, Kelly Ripa contributed her own 2020 Horror Calendar to the mix, but she took a rather unique – and totally relatable – approach. Kelly showed the apocalypse through the evolution of her graying roots:
I think this is a really clever take on the joke. I know so many people who are missing their barber, hairstylist, nail technician, facialist, etc. and I think we could all do one of these progressions for some form of personal grooming. Mine would be of my acrylic nails, as they broke and fell off. My husband’s would be his hair growing out. We all made a pact we wouldn’t cut our hair until salons opened back up. He’s the only one who kept it and he’s entered the Deranged Clown phase of his grow-out. I know a lot of people, women primarily, who are lamenting their roots. Ladies who dye their own hair regularly aren’t having any issues with upkeep but those who are coloring their tresses for the first time over their bathroom sinks are having widely mixed results. I have one friend who matched the wrong color and now her hair is far too dark for her skin tone. She looks like a suburbanite vampire. Another friend is using one of those roots kits from the drugstore and from the pics I’ve seen, it looks as good as her colorist does. I don’t dye my hair so if anyone here can offer tips and tricks to those hoping to clean their color up a bit, please share.
As for Kelly, I was surprised she let hers go but I guess it’s different when discussing bleaching vs. coloring. I know getting the bleach wrong on your roots can really mess up your hair, so Kelly is probably quite smart not to try them on her own. I imagine her hair person told her as such. But I also know some women use blonde and an intermediary color when they start going gray. My guess is Kelly will likely get her blonde back the minute she can, but she’d be cute in a gray, wavy bob. We talked briefly about this before, but I am very curious to see how many folks embrace their gray when we finally get out of quarantine. Until we are released, I like Kelly’s approach of embracing the grow out and having a little fun with it.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN/Avalon
I feel like it’s a bit of a gimmick/forced at this point but then I’ve never found her amusing. She’s posted multiple times about the hair.
I’m dealing with hair coloring on my own rn. Bleached t f outta it, which I haven’t done in at least 15 years. Better than the bangs trauma I caused myself last summer. Wtf.
Also, love the turbans. They’re so cool but I cannot even pull one off, I look like a fricken poseur. Not even like a regular poser.
Embrace it! There is nothing wrong with aging. I’ve earned every wrinkle I’ve got and I wear them with pride. I’m only 40, but years of love and laughter, pain and sorrow, success and defeat are beginning to show…big time. I’ve lived through it all and my face tells the tale. When the grey comes, I’ll let that show too.
I’m 60-something but been dyeing my dark brown hair since I was in my 20s. Now I’d be entirely gray, but I feel like it would change my entire look – and my eyes and brows are still dark, and I just think it would look weird and I would have to get new clothes and makeup and oh yeah, what is makeup again? and earrings…. I’m just not ready.
1. Always use – vaseline on your hairline and ears so the skin doesn’t get dyed, a dark towel around your shoulders, and gloves
2. Get help if you can, especially if you have a lot of hair, or at least use two mirrors to make sure you’ve gotten the back of your head
3. Only do the roots – multiple layers of dye can look weird and sort of “dense.”
4. Work in sections, pinning the rest out of the hair out of the way
5. Do a patch test on your skin (allergies) and your hair (color)
6. Softscrub with bleach will get dye stains out of a lot of surfaces; clean off the stains as quickly as you can get to them
Good luck!