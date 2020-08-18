Cardi B & Joe Biden talk coronavirus, racial equality & Millennial voters

Cardi B covers the latest issue of Elle Magazine, which I’m covering separately. In her cover interview, Cardi talks a lot about politics in this election year, and how she seamlessly transitioned from supporting Bernie Sanders in the primary to supporting Joe Biden in the general. Cardi is a lot of things, but she’s not a political naif. She understands how the modern political system works, which is why she agreed to take part in a Zoom call with Joe Biden for Elle Mag. You can see the video below – I friggin’ love that Cardi got dressed up in her version of “conservative clothes” for this call, and honestly, Biden and Cardi both seem delighted with one another. Cardi had interviewed Bernie Sanders in the past too, and she’s so clearly comfortable talking to old white dudes.

Thankfully, Biden avoided congratulating her on her WAP, although I bet he wanted to ask her about it, and I would have given a sizable donation to his campaign if he asked her something, anything about the music video or what WAP means to her. But no, they talked about the coronavirus, Medicare for all, racial equality, child care and how her favorite president is FDR. Biden starts talking about how old he is and Bull Connor and John Lewis and more. It’s an okay video. They were talking over each other at some points, and Elle cut the video, I suspect to make it flow. You can read Elle’s transcript here.

I’m sure there will be people arguing that we don’t need Cardi and Joe Biden to talk in a video to engage voters, and something something how dare she. But from where I sit, Cardi is engaged in the political debates (and has been for some time) AND her inclusion helps other young women to become more engaged.