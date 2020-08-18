Queen Letizia in a Charo Ruiz dress in Ibiza: perfect summer dress or too fussy?

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are still “on tour” within Spain, promoting the local economy and, I would guess, promoting “staycation” travel for Spanish people. Meaning, Spanish people are being encouraged to stay within Spain this summer rather than travel abroad in a pandemic. The king and queen are still in Ibiza, where they’ve been for the past week, I believe. They visited the Monographic Museum and Necropolis of Puig des Molins yesterday.

Letizia has been showing off a lot of local Spanish fashion on this tour, and yesterday’s maxi dress was no different – this is by Charo Ruiz, and it apparently retails for around £500. It’s a beautiful summer dress, but am I alone in finding it too fussy, in general? Everything below the waist is fine. I think it’s combination of the delicate “lace” with the bust ruffle that’s reading as “too fussy” to me – I would feel like “choose an element, because you can’t have both.”

Meanwhile, even though there were widespread reports of King Juan Carlos being in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi, there was still a lot of confusion about his exact location, in general. Which is still really weird! But yesterday, the Spanish royal palace confirmed that Juan Carlos has ended up in the United Arab Emirates and he’s been there since August 3rd. So the Abu Dhabi story was true. I wonder if Felipe wanted people to know for sure where his father is so that the speculation would die down.