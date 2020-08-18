Queen Letizia in a Charo Ruiz dress in Ibiza: perfect summer dress or too fussy?

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are still “on tour” within Spain, promoting the local economy and, I would guess, promoting “staycation” travel for Spanish people. Meaning, Spanish people are being encouraged to stay within Spain this summer rather than travel abroad in a pandemic. The king and queen are still in Ibiza, where they’ve been for the past week, I believe. They visited the Monographic Museum and Necropolis of Puig des Molins yesterday.
Letizia has been showing off a lot of local Spanish fashion on this tour, and yesterday’s maxi dress was no different – this is by Charo Ruiz, and it apparently retails for around £500. It’s a beautiful summer dress, but am I alone in finding it too fussy, in general? Everything below the waist is fine. I think it’s combination of the delicate “lace” with the bust ruffle that’s reading as “too fussy” to me – I would feel like “choose an element, because you can’t have both.”
Meanwhile, even though there were widespread reports of King Juan Carlos being in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi, there was still a lot of confusion about his exact location, in general. Which is still really weird! But yesterday, the Spanish royal palace confirmed that Juan Carlos has ended up in the United Arab Emirates and he’s been there since August 3rd. So the Abu Dhabi story was true. I wonder if Felipe wanted people to know for sure where his father is so that the speculation would die down.
I think it’s lovely but maybe too long for her as a day dress.
Lovely but shorter would have been better or different color espadrilles.
It’s a really pretty dress
The sleeves are killing it for me. It would be such a beautiful dress without the ruffles.
Long ruffle dresses are very on trend. I like it !
It’s a pretty dress but I agree its a little too much. One element could have been removed and it would have been a lot better. I do like how simple she looks overall though – minimal makeup, hair pulled back in a simple ponytail, etc.
The styling is good even if the dress is a bit much. I think this is where Duchess Kate goes wrong. I can see her wearing this dress but she would probably have it customized to add some kind of under sleeves or to raise the neckline and she would have her hair down in massive curls and she would have all kinds of eyeliner on and probably wouldn’t wear the right kind of shoes. And she’d be carrying a fussy clutch instead of the straw bag.
If this dress is going to stay long, I’d maybe take off the bust ruffle. If it’s going to keep the bust ruffle, I’d make it shorter, maybe ending it where the second lace panel in the skirt is.
Oof Juan Carlos. What an ignominious end.
I agree with Kaiser’s comments and a couple of others about the length.
I’m also here about the revelations on Juan Carlos being in UAE and some of the investigations going on about his “business” endeavors, including the purported $100 million transfer he received into a Swiss account. The NYT has a piece on it and I am intrigued to see just how how big the iceberg is and who it implicates.
Wedges of doom?!
I think they both look good, very relaxed and summery. For me, I would remove the ruffle and ditch the shoes.
He does a great casual look, which I think can be tough for a man who is also a royal. He still looks “proper” but also a bit casual.
I think the dress is a little much for her small frame but it is so pretty close-up. But I agree with ditching the ruffle (and a bit of the length).
She’s not wearing the dress…
The dress is wearing her😂😂😂
It’s too long…
I think she nailed it. Love the dress and the espadrilles with it. The king and queen look casual and their styles match!
I love her dress and it’s perfect with straw bag. I agree with others that it wouldve been better shorter
I think it would be perfect if the ruffle was gone.
I agree with you that the bodice is too fussy and that it’s also a lovely summer dress.