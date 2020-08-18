Drew Barrymore: There’s something ‘in every cookbook that will change your life forever’

I am sure none of us are without our kinks and actress Drew Barrymore has decided to share hers with us. No, I am not talking about those kinds of kinks, get your head out of the gutter. Drew’s is pretty benign. She likes to read and collect cookbooks. She reads at least three a week and has a closet where she displays them.
Ahead of her new talk show on CBS, Drew decided to launch a segment on her Talk show’s Instagram account called “Drew’s Cookbook Club.” Below are a few excerpts from her show via People that explain why cookbooks are her thing.
The actress, 45, recently shared her massive cookbook collection on Instagram — complete with a separate closet to store and display her favorites. “I am a cookbook fanatic and collector!” Barrymore wrote. “Chefs are my heroes. I must read 3 cookbooks a week…cover to cover!”
After diving into so many cookbooks, Barrymore wanted to share her findings with the world, so she created her new Instagram Live show “Drew’s Cookbook Club.” In each episode, Barrymore will invite a different cookbook author she loves to showcase not only their book but other cookbook recommendations as well.
“My philosophy on cookbooks is there’s always going to be one thing in every cookbook that will change your life forever,” Barrymore says in the first episode. “I’m a collector and I want to build an arsenal of recommendations. I’m not a chef, I’m just a food lover. “I’ll be giving cookbook recommendations but I want the experts to be giving theirs too.”
I will always remember Drew as the cute 6 year from E.T. She struggled with drug and alcohol issues in young adult life and now is raising her daughters as an adult mom.
As an
amateur chef enthusiastic cook and avid foodie, I can understand why Drew collect cookbooks. I would too if I didn’t have to keep my life light. I am always moving about so Pinterest is my go to-for recipes. The treasures you can find in the thousands of pins are exceptional. I also like to recreate food I have eaten on my travels.
I personally won’t watch Drew’s talk show as I prefer podcasts. I may catch this little live segment on her show’s Instagram just to get to know some new chefs. Perhaps I’ll buy a book – for decor purposes of course. I have embedded the first episode of the show below.
I get this! Now I don’t feel bad about the gazillion recipes I save
Nigella Lawson’s recipes have 100% changed my life. I really want to get her latest cookbooks because I love her attitude towards food.
I’ve been reading Your Beauty Mark by Dita Von Teese (it’s about glamour not cooking) and it’s helping me cope. She’s so fearless about being herself.
I love do fiction! But I think cookbooks, manifestos and art books can just be as life changing as literature.
Nigella’s ham in Coke recipe is my go-to when I need to pull together an impressive formal dinner. So easy, so tasty, and presents beautifully. And the house smells phenomenal after you have boiled Coca Cola for two hours.
I love reading cook books too, although I don’t make a recipe from every one I read. I will say that Michael Symon’s Fix It With Food changed my life. I discovered that I have some sort of problem with wheat and/or gluten. Cutting back on those has made my terrible stomach aches and bloating WAY less frequent.
As someone with 150 cookbooks, a computerized list and a random number generator to pull one cookbook a week to cook out of, I feel seen. I will say, practice makes perfect, especially with baking, and I use recipes less and ideas and techniques shown more.
I have so many cookbooks & no space for them. The last 1 I purchased was Chrissy Teigens Cravings, & there have been at least 20 more since that I’ve wanted to get. With the internet however I look a lot less to cookbooks & a lot more to the web, but having them makes my kitchen feel, complete? Idk. But I understand the compulsion
I used to have cookbooks, but when I realized that I always went to pinterest to look for new ones (or allrecipes), I got rid of them. I took out the recipes that I liked, because it seemed like each book had at least one recipe that I liked. I still have Duchess Meghan’s cookbook but haven’t tried any of the recipes. I was thinking of getting salt acid fat heat (or whatever order those words go), but recently learned she has a show, so may check that out