Gabrielle Union: Unless we ‘give every part of ourselves to others we’re selfish’



Gabrielle Union continues to charm us by saying profound sh*t. In the last few weeks she has talked about teaching her daughters black hair love and the importance of having black hairstylists and makeup artists working behind the scenes of film and TV Shows. She’s currently relaunching her hair care line and raising a 21 month-old and 13-year-old daughters.

Gabrielle was a guest on Shondaland’s Katie’s Crib podcast with Katie Lowes, where she talked about the importance of self-care and of centering yourself in your own narrative. Gabrielle told Katie that it is ok for women, specifically mothers, to take time for themselves and their needs. Here are a few excerpts which People reported:

“We’re super conditioned to not center ourselves in our own stories,” says Union, 47, who’s mom to 21-month-old daughter Kaavia James and stepmom to husband Dwayne Wade’s children, including 13-year-old Zaya. “Anything less than giving every part of ourselves to other people [and] we’re that selfish bitch, we’re the bad mom, we’re the bad wife, we’re the bad friend when you don’t give every piece of yourself to everyone else whenever they feel like they need it,” she continues. But the star believes it’s “okay to center yourself and your needs and advocate for yourself and be the center of your own story and be the best self for yourself, so you can offer — in reasonable doses, and as you see fit — parts of you to other people,” adding, “We say in our family and in our crew, ‘We all we got.’ Start with you first.”

Women are socially conditioned to believe they are selfish when they do something for themselves. I lead a course on the seven feminine archetypes. One of the projects I have the women do when we study the MOTHER archetype is to take one hour during the week and do something for themselves, specifically take a long luxurious bath and not ask their children or partner to join them. The meltdowns the women had because they felt shame and guilt for centering themselves were profound.

My girl Gabrielle is saying “start with you first” and I love it. In order to be the people we need to be for others we must make sure we take care of ourselves first so that we don’t burn out. There used to be a time I didn’t like Gabrielle because I felt that she wasn’t a nice person, which she admitted to in 2013 in a speech. She says she owes her transformation to trainer, actress and coach A.J. Johnson. Now I cannot get enough of her. She can continue to spit truth as far as I am concerned and I will continue applauding and retweeting her for it.