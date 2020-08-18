Gabrielle Union: Unless we ‘give every part of ourselves to others we’re selfish’

Gabrielle Union continues to charm us by saying profound sh*t. In the last few weeks she has talked about teaching her daughters black hair love and the importance of having black hairstylists and makeup artists working behind the scenes of film and TV Shows. She’s currently relaunching her hair care line and raising a 21 month-old and 13-year-old daughters.
Gabrielle was a guest on Shondaland’s Katie’s Crib podcast with Katie Lowes, where she talked about the importance of self-care and of centering yourself in your own narrative. Gabrielle told Katie that it is ok for women, specifically mothers, to take time for themselves and their needs. Here are a few excerpts which People reported:
“We’re super conditioned to not center ourselves in our own stories,” says Union, 47, who’s mom to 21-month-old daughter Kaavia James and stepmom to husband Dwayne Wade’s children, including 13-year-old Zaya.
“Anything less than giving every part of ourselves to other people [and] we’re that selfish bitch, we’re the bad mom, we’re the bad wife, we’re the bad friend when you don’t give every piece of yourself to everyone else whenever they feel like they need it,” she continues.
But the star believes it’s “okay to center yourself and your needs and advocate for yourself and be the center of your own story and be the best self for yourself, so you can offer — in reasonable doses, and as you see fit — parts of you to other people,” adding, “We say in our family and in our crew, ‘We all we got.’ Start with you first.”
Women are socially conditioned to believe they are selfish when they do something for themselves. I lead a course on the seven feminine archetypes. One of the projects I have the women do when we study the MOTHER archetype is to take one hour during the week and do something for themselves, specifically take a long luxurious bath and not ask their children or partner to join them. The meltdowns the women had because they felt shame and guilt for centering themselves were profound.
My girl Gabrielle is saying “start with you first” and I love it. In order to be the people we need to be for others we must make sure we take care of ourselves first so that we don’t burn out. There used to be a time I didn’t like Gabrielle because I felt that she wasn’t a nice person, which she admitted to in 2013 in a speech. She says she owes her transformation to trainer, actress and coach A.J. Johnson. Now I cannot get enough of her. She can continue to spit truth as far as I am concerned and I will continue applauding and retweeting her for it.
Ummmmm, I’m interested to hear more about this class you’re teaching…!
I was about to say, is there a Oya masterclass that I could take? That class sounds fascinating and like something I’d love to learn about now.
Gabrielle was also a victim of rape so you wonder how much that played into her mean behavior. Having to function through trauma is not an easy task especially when the world is looking at you.
Oh wow, that’s really sad. Totally makes sense if she had a protective persona to counteract that trauma.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who didn’t used to like her. I just remember her coming across as a mean girl. Now, I absolutely love her.
Am I going to get flamed if I say I appreciate the message, but it gets lost with the messenger? I get what she’s saying, but here the thing: she’s not living a normal “mother” lifestyle. She’s rich. She’s married to a rich man. She is not experiencing the normal pressures of motherhood that most of us are. It’s easy to take time for yourself when the mundane tasks of the day can be outsourced. Money is a fabulous insulator from most of life. For most of us, we bear the primarily, if not sole responsibility, for feeding our kids, transporting our kids, cleaning the home, etc. We do not have the means to outsource those things, whereas somebody of her means certainly does. And to be clear, I am not judging her for that – if you have those means, by all accounts, use them. But in doing that, you do remove yourself from the reality most of us live with, and your message becomes less relatable.
This comes up here a lot and I don’t think ALL rich people lose the ability to empathize with and even experience “normality” either as a mother or as a person. Yes, she has more resources, but the social pressures she’s talking about are probably the same. Or even more so because she IS rich, she IS successful, so everyone assumes she must have endless amounts of help and time to take care of herself, but that’s definitely not something you can just assume. In addition to money, her job comes with really high expectations about the sacrifices that must be made for it, including time away from family. Plus, celebrities have been stuck at home with their kids in the last six months just like other people.
I mean, this is also not some huge or revolutionary observation about motherhood – that mothers are pressured to put themselves last? I think that’s a fairly common issue mothers struggle with as is finding ways to take time for themselves, whatever that might look like. Even poor mothers (and *definitely* all of my friends who are middle-class) want to and try to find time for themselves, even if it’s just “after the kids are asleep” or “when my Mom can come over and babysit.”
I think declaring that all rich people must have divorced themselves from reality entirely – especially if that rich person probably spent most of her life living a completely normal lifestyle – is a bit of an overreaction. You’re under no duty to give her opinion any MORE weight than you would otherwise but I think saying that (regardless of content) she cannot give relatable commentary anymore seems unfair. At least, that’s what I think.
Hmmmm …really 🤔
This is what real growth looks like. I too remember being turned off by Gabrielle Union because of an abrasive personality (and weren’t the conditions in which she got together with her husband sketchy?) But they seem to have a very solid family, she’s really blossomed, especially after the fertility struggles and all.
I’m interested in hearing more of what she says.