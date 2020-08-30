Joe Manganiello on his wife Sofia Vergara: ‘My instincts about her were right’

As much as I want to think of Joe Manganiello as a himbo meathead, he’s more than that. Joe is winning at life – he works consistently, he’s married to his dream girl, Sofia Vergara, and everything’s coming up roses for him. I also think he’s probably more of a theater geek than people realize AND more nerdy in general than his six-pack abs would have us believe. Joe chatted with the current issue of People Magazine about his upcoming five-year anniversarry with Sofia, and lots of other stuff:
He adores his wife: “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it…. My instincts about her were right.”
He & Sofia did marathons of his favorite shows in quarantine: “Sofia had never seen Mad Men, which I saw every episode of and was obsessed with, so we went through all of Mad Men. Then she had never seen The Sopranos and I was like, ‘That’s the greatest show that’s ever been made that kicked off all of the great cable shows. It paved the way. You have to see these.’ So I watched The Sopranos again. She thought it was brilliant.”
What else they’ve watched together: They also revisited “lots of obscure movies” that Manganiello considers “favorites.” “I love [director and producer] John Milius so I watched Conan the Barbarian again, and I’ve been going through David Fincher movies. And we watched all three seasons of Eastbound & Down, which she’d never seen.”
He’s been busy on other stuff too: “I’ve actually had a strangely busy quarantine.” That’s included raising money for Make-a-Wish America by auctioning off a chance to play Dungeons & Dragons with him, “doing tons of animation” work, and wrapping a mysterious motion capture project that he teased on Instagram.
He’s still a gym rat: “I eat whatever I want, but training-wise, six days a week I’m in there. I’ve really been able to make some progress in the gym over the past six months in quarantine. Because I have a home gym for God’s sake, which is worth its weight in gold now.”
He loves his own fur: “Anytime that I shave, it’s always for work. I can’t remember the last time I got a haircut for fun or shaved because I wanted to personally. If I had it my way, I’d have a beard down to my chest.”
With all of the quarantine divorces, it’s easy to forget that some couples probably really enjoyed the lockdown because they got to spend a lot of time with the people they love the most. I imagine Sofia’s head was spinning after all of those marathons, although I’ve been wondering if I should do a Mad Men marathon this year too. I’ve done marathons of everything else! Bones, Castle, Saving Grace. Maybe I should watch all of my Miss Marples next.
As for his home gym… what I wouldn’t give for a home gym! What a luxury. I hope Sofia’s not sick of him, because he sounds like he’s more in love with her than ever.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like them together, they seem like a good match. He was so great in HIMYM, and True Blood.
I did a Mad Men marathon this month! that was my second time, as I never saw it during the original run, so the 1st time I saw it was by binging it. I adore it, up until the 6th season. The 4th season is my favourite, followed by the 5th. But it became really different in the 6th season, it just wasn’t the same for me.
The ending I loved.
And I love Joe as well, in every possible way
I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve watched Mad Men. I think it’s my favorite of any of the great TV Series. Every actor was perfectly cast, right down to the most minor part. The 4th season was my favorite as well.
They both seem like really lovely normal people. Love them both and wish them well and I hope she is able to be free from that nut job ex soon.
I’m sorry but this would drive me insane. Is he just constantly insisting she watch all of HIS favourites? Does he ever watch anything she wants to watch?!
I’m so sorry he didn’t capture every moment of his relationship in a brief interview in a way that satisfies your complete curiosity.
In his defense, if Sofia had never seen the Sopranos or Mad Men, it doesn’t sound like she watched much appointment tv. So it’s understandable that he would urge her, as an actress, to check out those great series.
He was great in the new Pee Wee movie.
My husband and I have enjoyed our favorite classic films: Gaslight, which is a must see if only to truly understand the term gaslighting. Ingrid Bergman is gorgeous, and playing the part of a maid is a very young and beautiful Angela Lansbury. Lansbury is the lead in The Picture of Dorian Gray, another great. Then we watched Wuthering Heights and Rebecca, both such grand gothic masterpieces. Next came everything Hitchcock. This weekend we are finally watching my favorite Gene Tierney films. To me she was the most beautiful actress ever. If you watch her films, start with Laura, then The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, and then Leave Her To Heaven. All these are just wonderful!
Giddy I cannot agree more about Gene Tierney and I love the movie Laura too!
@Giddy those are all great recommendations! I’m a classic film nerd too and have loved all of those. What is your favorite source to stream or download classics? I find it impossible to find a good selection nowadays. I’m worried we’re losing access to them in today’s world.
On another note, Joe is an incredibly great dresser. His suits are always so flattering and eye-catching. I wonder if he has a stylist or if he has his own great taste. Together those two are always a sight to behold.
I’ve always loved them as a couple, hope they last 🤞.
Which Miss Marple are we talking about? The classic Margaret Rutherford ones which have almost no connection to the books but which I love endlessly? The one with Angela Lansbury? Joan Hickson? Or the more recent one with Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie?