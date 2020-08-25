The ‘Tenet’ reviews are finally out: visually stunning & a nonsensical plot

Before the pandemic happened, I was looking forward to seeing Tenet in a theater. I won’t see it in the theater now, but it is finally being released in September, if some movie theaters open up. Ahead of the September 3rd release, the final trailer has come out and it is… well, just watch it. I think it probably gives up more of the plot, but since it’s Christopher Nolan, people are obviously still confused.
Yeah, I still don’t know. Elizabeth Debicki’s character looks like a femme fatale honestly – I bet she ends up double-crossing John David Washington’s character in some kind of horrendous way in the future-present time-bend. So what are reviewers saying now that they’ve gotten their first look at the film? Rotten Tomatoes has Tenet’s score at 80% fresh as of this writing, but the reviews aren’t all breathlessly positive.
Some assorted reviews:
The New York Times says it’s visually stunning, well-edited and obviously quite good if you don’t worry about the absurd plot too much. The Times makes special mention of Robert Pattinson being great in his role and that John David is basically Nolan’s impossibly-handsome version of James Bond (time-bendy James Bond). This is echoed in other reviews as well, and it reminded me of something Quentin Tarantino said about Nolan’s Dunkirk (and I’m paraphrasing): Nolan decided to do a WWII film because he figured out a way to make it authentic to his style. I feel like Nolan wanted to make a James Bond movie and he just figured out how to make it authentic to his style.
Deadline says much of the same thing, that the plot is confusing and it’s just better to go in and let the visuals and everything else sort of wash over you. Many critics (including Deadline) made special note of how terrible Elizabeth Debicki’s role is within the film, with Deadline describing her as “supremely elegant but, disappointingly, cast as a perpetual victim—she’s frequently restrained either physically, emotionally or both. She’s also subjected to a serious dose of mansplaining on more than one occasion.” Deadline loved Washington and Pattinson and it sounds like those two had a lot of chemistry and “their tentative bromance is arguably the warmest part of Tenet—it’s not a particularly emotional film, despite the fact that there is a potential apocalypse looming.”
Variety called it a “big, brashly beautiful, grandiosely enjoyable one that will provide succor to audiences long-starved for escapist spectacle on this beefy, made-for-Imax scale.” But there’s a lot of talk of how even though the film is about war and apocalypse and death on a massive scale, no one grieves or mourns or gets emotional about anything, really.
The Hollywood Reporter’s critic saw it twice but still felt “very confused about what is supposed to be going on and why. Even more baffling than the why is the how, the fictional physics of inversion.” THR also points out how poorly drawn Debicki’s character is: “it all too often feels like Kat’s function in the story is either to be endangered enough to push the plot forward or to be merely decorative.” Chilly, cerebral, but really as “brainy” as Nolan probably thought it was going to be.
Stills from ‘Tenet’.
I’m more than a little bored of ‘serious auteur’ male directors making big budget spectacles about men doing manly things with a pretty woman thrown in for distraction or to increase the stakes.
agreed and adding Clemence Poesy in a white coat is also a weak effort. i’m sure the cinematography is great, but its another moody brookes brothers styled sausage fest…with shiny cars and stuff.
seperate note….John David would make an awesome James Bond.
I love Christopher Nolan. The way he ties up loose ends is incredibly satisfying. But I’ve got no desire to go to a theater to watch this. It’s not going to be a satisfying experience if I spend the entire time wondering if anyone in there is infected.
Cinemark is renting out theaters for $149 (private watch parties) for up to 20 guests.
We have a total of 6 in our group. I’m happy to pay $25 each and not have to freak out about an unmasked guy chomping on his popcorn 10 ft away from me!
I love the spectacle of Nolan’s films, but one of my biggest critiques has always been that he struggles with female characters, from Inception to, well, the entire Dark Knight trilogy.
A Nolan movie where women are used as beautiful plot devises? Never.
I mean I think he gets so caught up in making something beautiful and new and cerebral he thinks the plot shouldn’t be complete. Purposefully missing information to make it more difficult to the audience. Each film it gets thinner. I haven’t seen it, its just what I’ve noticed.
I think he’d benefit from teaming with someone who’s cerebral but story driven. Fight and argue. He’s suffering from ‘yes men syndrom”. He could be so much more than “beautiful but plotless”
Love Pattinson and Washington. Definitely going to watch it at some point
I just came on to chime in with what everyone else is saying. Nolan cannot write a female character to save his life. Recently did a re watch of Momento and needless to say time shifting is his troupe as is writing piss poor female characters that are there solely to prop up the men in the film. I am giving Nolan a hard pass.I am just so tired of bro films. Even the beauty of John David Washington won’t get me onboard.