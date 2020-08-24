College students blamed for covid spreading on campuses, how is it their fault?



I keep seeing reports about covid inevitably spreading on campuses that lay the blame entirely on the students. I get it, we’re seeing kids partying and hanging out without masks and it’s infuriating, just like it’s maddening to see a bunch of old white bikers doing the same thing. Those bikers should know better, and arguably so should college students, but is it fair to place the blame on the students? Why did the Sturgis motorcycle rally happen and why are college campuses open again during a pandemic? Do you remember what it was like to be 18 to 21? College students socialize, it’s somewhat inevitable. In response many colleges are suspending, shaming and blaming students for partying or just gathering without masks. There’s an editorial in the Chronicle of Higher Education that questions why the blame is being placed on young people when administrators are the ones creating a perfect storm. My favorite quote from this piece is from Dr. Julia L. Marcus, an epidemiologist at Harvard. She talks about the American tendency to blame people instead of policies. She doesn’t say this but the Republicans almost always do this so they don’t have to take responsibility. Here’s a small section from that piece, which you can read at the source:

At the same time that blame and responsibility were piling on, critics were questioning whether it was fair to fault college students for doing what students naturally do, especially when they’ve been cooped up with their parents for months, away from their friends and eager for a “real” college experience. And should college administrators shoulder much of the blame for bringing students back in the midst of a pandemic and expecting radical changes in their behavior? Julia L. Marcus, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School, believes they should. “What’s happening on college campuses is a microcosm of what’s happening in this country, which is a deflection of responsibility from the top down to the individual,” she said in an interview. “It’s unconscionable for these administrators to be shaming and blaming and punishing their students for what we all knew would happen. For any of us who take a minute to put ourselves back in our 18-year-old selves, asking students to essentially lock themselves in their rooms for a semester isn’t going to be an effective public-health approach.” Marcus said she isn’t absolving students of all responsibility for failure to wear masks and maintain social distance. But colleges, she said, haven’t provided enough safe alternatives to socialize.

[From Chronicle.com]

Of course social distancing and mask-wearing should be standard for college students, and they’re old enough to learn how to do that. Surely the majority are trying to be responsible, and of course colleges are working to make things safe for everyone, but it’s unrealistic to expect all student to comply at all times. As we know it just takes a few people to spread this virus. I agree with Dr. Marcus that this should be on the decision-makers. If lockdown was more restrictive and mass testing was available months ago it might be safe to open up colleges again. The US has more cases than anywhere else and things are not going to change here for months, especially with an unhinged cult leader in power.

It seems to me every college and university in America has taken the position that they will be the miraculous exception to the general rule that undergraduates are not going to socially distance if they're on campus no matter what the public health situation in the United States — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 22, 2020

Purdue University has suspended 36 students who attended a party on Wednesday night and violated the school's COVID safety regulations Syracuse University also announced it has suspended 23 students for attending a large gathering on the “quad” on campushttps://t.co/lkdk01tIbO — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 21, 2020

What *some* colleges are doing isn't so far from a bait-and-switch. Lay out implausible conditions under which college could commence w/o COVID spread. Get tuition on premise of an in-person experience. Blame students when the conditions are inevitably violated. Then go online. https://t.co/4z3zXJZXBp — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 22, 2020

Here’s a video from Purdue emphasizing social distancing and mask-wearing.