Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will get a ‘prince’ title when Charles becomes king

I feel like I know a lot about British royalty and all of the dumb rules and operational shenanigans of the various royal courts. But even I get confused when it comes to what happens with the succession, meaning what happens when Charles, currently the Prince of Wales, becomes king. I know that Prince William and Kate will have to go to Wales for the investiture as Prince and Princess of Wales. I know that William will become the Duke of Cornwall then too, meaning he’ll have access to the massively profitable Duchy of Cornwall estate. But I’ve been consistently confused about what happens to Harry, Meghan and little Archie, especially in regards to their titles. A royal expert has clarified some things:

Although Archie is growing up without a royal title, he is still seventh in line to the throne and will move up the line of succession when Prince Charles becomes king. Once his grandfather is the UK monarch, Archie will automatically become a prince and at the age of 18, he can decide whether or not he wants to use HRH. However, one royal expert has claimed that even if Archie decides against using his royal title, there is still a chance he will be subject to a royal law surrounding marriage. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Iain MacMarthanne explained: “Prior to the Succession of the Crown Act 2013 all descendants of George II, under the terms of the Royal Marriages Act 1772, unless the issue of a princess who had married into a foreign royal family, had to obtain the sovereign’s permission to marry in order to retain their rights in succession. The 2013 Act sought to bring multiple pieces of outdated and discriminatory legislation relating to the monarchy up to date. Through this Act male primogeniture was abolished, allowing the first born child irrespective of gender to become heir apparent. The disqualification from inheriting the throne by marrying a Catholic was removed; and the Royal Marriages Act of 1772 was repealed, resulting in only the first six in line to the throne being required to obtain the sovereign’s permission.” It’s expected then that, if Archie does decide to tie the knot one day, he must seek royal consent. However, MacMarthanne explained that there is a possibility he will be freed from this obligation. “It might be anticipated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, should he marry, will have to seek the sovereign’s permission unless one of his three cousins marry and have children first, as he will be sixth in line when his grandfather is king,” he said.

So Archie is for-sure becoming Prince Archie when Charles becomes king, and there’s nothing Harry and Meghan can do about it. It will be up to Archie to accept or reject the “His Royal Highness” title when he turns 18. And Archie will have to get his grandfather’s permission – or maybe his uncle’s permission – when he marries.

I kind of wonder if this is maybe part of the longer game with those racist douchebags calling for Harry and Meghan to be “stripped” of their titles. Are they actually trying to just throw out Harry, Meghan AND Archie? And how would that even work? It wouldn’t, right?