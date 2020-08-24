Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will get a ‘prince’ title when Charles becomes king

I feel like I know a lot about British royalty and all of the dumb rules and operational shenanigans of the various royal courts. But even I get confused when it comes to what happens with the succession, meaning what happens when Charles, currently the Prince of Wales, becomes king. I know that Prince William and Kate will have to go to Wales for the investiture as Prince and Princess of Wales. I know that William will become the Duke of Cornwall then too, meaning he’ll have access to the massively profitable Duchy of Cornwall estate. But I’ve been consistently confused about what happens to Harry, Meghan and little Archie, especially in regards to their titles. A royal expert has clarified some things:
Although Archie is growing up without a royal title, he is still seventh in line to the throne and will move up the line of succession when Prince Charles becomes king. Once his grandfather is the UK monarch, Archie will automatically become a prince and at the age of 18, he can decide whether or not he wants to use HRH.
However, one royal expert has claimed that even if Archie decides against using his royal title, there is still a chance he will be subject to a royal law surrounding marriage.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, Iain MacMarthanne explained: “Prior to the Succession of the Crown Act 2013 all descendants of George II, under the terms of the Royal Marriages Act 1772, unless the issue of a princess who had married into a foreign royal family, had to obtain the sovereign’s permission to marry in order to retain their rights in succession. The 2013 Act sought to bring multiple pieces of outdated and discriminatory legislation relating to the monarchy up to date. Through this Act male primogeniture was abolished, allowing the first born child irrespective of gender to become heir apparent. The disqualification from inheriting the throne by marrying a Catholic was removed; and the Royal Marriages Act of 1772 was repealed, resulting in only the first six in line to the throne being required to obtain the sovereign’s permission.”
It’s expected then that, if Archie does decide to tie the knot one day, he must seek royal consent. However, MacMarthanne explained that there is a possibility he will be freed from this obligation.
“It might be anticipated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, should he marry, will have to seek the sovereign’s permission unless one of his three cousins marry and have children first, as he will be sixth in line when his grandfather is king,” he said.
So Archie is for-sure becoming Prince Archie when Charles becomes king, and there’s nothing Harry and Meghan can do about it. It will be up to Archie to accept or reject the “His Royal Highness” title when he turns 18. And Archie will have to get his grandfather’s permission – or maybe his uncle’s permission – when he marries.
I kind of wonder if this is maybe part of the longer game with those racist douchebags calling for Harry and Meghan to be “stripped” of their titles. Are they actually trying to just throw out Harry, Meghan AND Archie? And how would that even work? It wouldn’t, right?
It would take an Act of Parliament to remove their titles which would mean a public debate … which would mean a public dragging of the BRF (like why is the Queen stealing 300k from the taxpayers for Andrew’s security?) It will never happen and Piers and Wooten don’t want it to happen.
It’s just the new Go back to America. Can’t say that anymore because the Sussexes as a family did leave.
I don’t think it’ll be “completely up to Archie” I mean it will but Edward and Sophie rejected having their kids be HRH Prince/Princess even though their kids are entitled to being Prince/Princess. If they could do it, then I’m sure the Sussexes can too. Archie is also entitled to the courtesy title of “Earl of Dumbarton” as the heir to the Dukedom of Sussex but again, the Sussexes said they don’t want him styled like that.
The rules could change too.
I think Archie as well as the Wessex kids can decide whether to take in their titles once they’re adults. The parents can only decide to forgo the titles while they’re under 18. But the titles don’t disappear so they can decide to be HRH as adults.
That’s why I said “I mean it will”. Archie can do whatever he pleases when he’s 18+ but until then it’s his parents choice. But I doubt he’ll choose to be a Prince in 17 years time. He might not even use the Sussex dukedom when Harry dies.
@Sofia – The Wessexes ask QEII for permission to style there children as children of a non-royal Earl. QEII gave permission for this. Once the Wessex children turn 18, they will automatically be styled as grandchildren of a monarch. They will be HRHs, just like the York girls. Whether or not Louise and James choose to use the HRH is up to them. Charles cannot change this unless he issues new Letters Patent depriving the Wessexes children of their Style of HRH . I do not see how Charles III can do this without also depriving the York Princesses of their HRH styles.
Please note that “Titles” and “Styles” are two different things. James Wessex has a “Courtesy Title” but does not use the “Style” of HRH.
Archie has a “Courtesy Title” which he does not use by his patents choice but he does not have the “Style” of HRH.
The Wessex children are confusing for people I think. They announced they would be styled as the children of an Earl but the age 18 thing is just because they can legally make their own choice. They have just as much right to HRH now as they will at age 18, it’s just now their parents are making the choice for them (and honestly it seems to be the right one).
There’s nothing stopping them asking Charles and say “no we don’t want him to be styled as a Prince thanks”. Charles will probably grant this permission. As for whether or not the Wessex kids will be automatically styled, that’s still on the Wessexes. Yes they’ll legally be HRH Prince/ss but if they don’t want to use it, the palace can’t exactly force them too can they? And they can also request they’re not titled as such in official announcements.
Camilla is legally “HRH The Princess of Wales” but they don’t use that title for her because of the Diana association and Camilla’s part in that mess. I suspect something similar can and will happen for the Wessex children as well as Archie. They can be legally titled as one thing but not use it.
Title or not I don’t see anyone calling him Prince Archie except those desperate to tie him to the BRF. He’ll grow up just Archie unless he makes it clear he wants to be HRH Prince Archie.
Sidebar – I wish we had new photos of Archie.
He is a little doll! I wish I had some friends who were having babies right now.
It says he has to “obtain the sovereign’s permission to marry in order to retain their rights in succession”. I highly doubt Archie will be raised thinking he might someday be King.
Right–that phrasing means he needs sovereign permission only if he wants to stay in order of succession. If he doesn’t care about being way down the line, he can marry whoever he wants, no permission required.
Especially because by that point, William will likely be the monarch.
They keep bringing up this archaic rules so they can keep their tentacles on Harry and Archie. Like Archie is ever going to ask for permission to marry. Because, let’s be real, by then, William will be King and will probably extend his douche baggery to Archie just to spite Harry.
The “experts” also like to keep bringing up that technically, the Queen has custody of Archie due to another archaic law.
They are literally treating the Sussex’s like runaway slaves taking every opportunity to impress upon them that The Firm still owns them in some way. Good luck trying to enforce that, because it will be an international incident that will destroy the royal family’s reputation once and for all.
Whoever is leading this media campaign needs to get smacked upside the head because they are destroying every last bit of good will.
Ha! Yes, it’s creepy. Prince Harry is never coming back. His son will not grow up in the royal family. Should anything god forbid happen to his parents, he will be raised by Doria and/or one of Meghan’s close friends. Like, don’t they realize this?
I don’t think Harry cares anymore if Archie is viewed as “royal”. And the longer Prince Harry stays and works in America, the more he will see he doesn’t need the Firm–and actually the Firm is more of a liability than anything else.
Long live the BRF.
Archie will probably fall to 7th, at least, by the time he decides to marry.
Ha! The British media tried every tactic to scare Harry and (especially) Meghan into given them access or they’d make their lives hell within the BRF, because they were so sure Meghan desired the royal life. And then when that tactic backfired spectacularly with H&M leaving, the BM/RR are now desperately trying everything to keep them (especially Meghan) connected to the BRF!!!
We will only ever see this child once a year on his birthday so why are these experts even talking about this? And if he gets a sibling, probably even less.
Did anyone see that large protest outside of Buckingham Palace against the monarch and Prince Andrew? Tick tock. Tick tock. Didn’t Princess Diana say that Charles would never be king…?
IF Prince Charles does rise to the throne, I’m sure Prince Harry and Meghan will just shrug at Archie’s title. And if his granddad tries to make a big stink about it, can’t Prince Harry just pull kid Archie out of the line of succession?
That was an interesting part of FF – that Charles said he would considering issuing new letters patent when he became king so Archie would NOT be a prince. (Wonder if Will and Kate would fight that because it would presumably affect Louis’s children as well?)
My take on it always was If they EVER intended for Archie to be called HRH Prince Archie, the queen would have issued new LPs like she did before the birth of George. He’ll be entitled to it once Charles becomes king so it would have made sense, if they wanted it, to start like that.
I think Harry acknowledges his privilege and realizes being a prince of England has given him an enormous platform, but also realizes the burden and doesn’t want that for Archie.
I can see William and Kate fighting it because Letters Patent aren’t a person specific. They are applied to everyone. If they change it to just “direct heirs and their kids only are Prince/Princess. Monarch’s non heir kids’ kids’ aren’t having a Prince/Princess title anymore” then yeah it’ll affect Louis’ kids.
*would consider – sorry on my phone lol
I can hear Meghan, Harry and Archie laughing. “Bestowed,” not earned.
Archie will only have to get permission if he wants to remain in the line of succession. Who says that he would want that?
I have this defiant thought of Archie, when he comes of legal age, not only renouncing his place in the succession but also British citizenship. The British rags will lose their minds! We’ll see the likes of Wootton and Morgan stroke out in real time on whatever social media platform is popular at the time.
William becomes Duke of Cornwall (and Cambridge) immediately upon the Queens death, but when he becomes Prince of Wales is up to Charles, as Monarch. It’s not automatic.
One of the main reasons Harry left the family was so that Archie wouldn’t grow up like he did, so all this speculation is irrelevant and nonsensical. I think at the end of the one year review, Harry and Meghan will announce that they won’t be using the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. Archie will be brought up as a regular American boy and won’t become a Prince under Charles or William’s reign. By the time he gets married, the monarchy will probably be gone anyway but the British press is so desperate for Harry and Meghan to remain tied to the Royal Family.