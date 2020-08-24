Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary apologizes for shaking hands at her public event

Back in the day, British tabloids constantly compared the Duchess of Cambridge to Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary. I think they did that to embiggen Kate, because Kate is younger and perhaps there was the presumption that Kate would outshine CP Mary and become a really big deal. Years passed and while Kate is definitely more “famous” than Mary, Mary seems like she’s better at her job and like she actually enjoys being royal.
Like most of the European royals, CP Mary has spent the summer slowly going back to work in the new pandemic reality. Last week, she was appointed the new president of the World Wildlife Foundation and to celebrate the appointment, CP Marry went to an aquarium to release 50 sea rays into the wild. Unfortunately, upon her arrival at the aquarium, as she walked up to greet various aquarium officials, she shook hands with people. She apologized afterwards:
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is apologizing for her “mistake.” The 48-year-old royal visited the Grenaa sea aquarium on Wednesday, marking her first royal engagement since the summer holidays.
Upon her arrival, Mary shook hands with one of her hosts for the day, going against the Danish National Board of Health guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The following day, Princess Mary expressed her regret on Instagram.
“On land, at sea and in the air — we have to get used to wearing a mask. It is important that we all follow the health authorities’ recommendations together,” she captioned two photos of herself wearing face masks, translated from Danish. “Yesterday I was in Grenaa for my first official visit after the summer holidays. At sea and in the air it went fine, but on land I made a mistake and I unfortunately shook hands. It reminded me how important it is that we help each other live up to the recommendations. Stay safe and take care of each other.”
Back in March, health officials around the world told people to stop shaking hands. In April, Dr. Fauci even said that even when all of this is over, people should stop shaking hands permanently. But people have still been shaking hands or fist-bumping or what have you. I imagine it’s an easy mistake though, especially for public figures who are used to glad-handing constantly. I appreciate that CP Mary apologized and raised the handshake issue again, because I’m sure people have forgotten. Also: I hope everybody has permanently stopped touching their faces too.
The comparison between CP Mary and Kate is laughable. They both were commoners who married into royalty, but Mary runs circles around Kate in work ethic and even fashion. Kate couldn’t outrun Mary on her best day and Mary’s worst day. The Danish people took to Mary because she has shown huge dedication to them, not because she dresses up in clothes that match the Danish flag and grins like a loon jacked up on coffee. I really am looking forward to Mary’s future Queendom.
And Mary was a foreign commoner too so she had a much harder acclimation. She had to learn a language and yet still does a better job…
There is a really adorable video out there (on youtube) where Mary presented some award to a musician in front of a huge audience. This was back when she was still a newlywed and was deeply entrenched in learning to speak fluent Danish. She was speaking English to the audience and then midsentence switched over to Danish. She caught herself, stopped, and said, “I just switched over to Danish…it is the first year outside of Denmark.” Prince Frederik just sat there laughing in the audience while everyone applauded her. It was a really cute moment.
Mary also had a successful career before marrying.
Although Mary was compared to the amazing Alexandra in the beginning a lot.
In Italy we usually say hello to people by hugging and kisses on the cheeks and personally I have been having a very hard time breaking the habit. More than once I’ve had to catch myself at the last moment and just wave or something, so I get Mary. That being said top CEO wishes she was half as good as the crown princess of Denmark. Mary has raised 4 kids, been an active member of the danish royal family and had to learn danish. Kate could never.
It’s a mistake, but it happened for her in front of cameras and public, it happens. It happened to me as well a couple weeks ago, I was having dinner (with a good distance) with 2 friends. When my friend’s boyfriend arrived I stood up to kiss him on the cheeks and we only realized after what we did lol (and I say this as someone who usually hates kissing people on the cheeks)
Here to agree with the comments above! Would love to see more coverage of Crown Princess Mary on the site she’s so much more interesting than the top CEO