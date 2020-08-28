Rihanna: Men ‘feel obligated almost to only use products that are for men’



When Rihanna launched her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty three years ago, she was able to create inclusivity in an industry that always felt out of reach for WOC, who spend a lot of their coin on beauty products. You’d think cosmetics giants would get a clue and make products for WOC. But they don’t, so Rihanna capitalized on their lack of urgency and ingenuity.

Rihanna is now seeking to fill another ignored market. She is collaborating with A$AP Rocky for Fenty Skin in what she hopes will bring men to the beauty table. She said that men like to take care of their skin but feel obligated to only use products made exclusively for men. In a video released by Vogue’s Youtube channel, Rihanna does a Q&A with A$AP where she discusses who inspired her beauty journey and what she’d like to see done differently in the beauty and cosmetics industries. Here are some quotes from the interview via Just Jared:

“I wish the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse set of pioneers who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced a negligence in the industry whether it comes to their skin tone or skin type. I feel like there’s so many voids to be filled and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced those voids, and the lack of their representation in the industry,” she said. “I wish it was more versatility, diversity, obviously you know. I think it’s kinda trying to evolve especially with a person like yourself. But I do wish that there was way more versatility,” he agreed. “Men love their skin and they take care of it but they feel obligated almost to only use products that are for men because anything beyond that seems like it’s just too feminine,” Rihanna said. She also said everything she knows about skincare she learned from her mother: “My entire concept of beauty came from her. I wanted to dress like her. I wanted to look like her. I wanted to do my hair like her. I wanted to do my makeup like her.”

So far the reviews I have read about Fenty Skin makes we want to try it. I have been loving everything that Rihanna has done these last few years. The fact that she is turning the tables yet again and bringing men in is a game-changer. When I used to work for Mac Cosmetics, I would always try to get the men who came in with their girlfriends to try our skin care line. Like Rihanna, I feel it is important for men to take care of their skin as well. My gay guy friends had skin care covered. To them it was self-care but straight cis men always felt uncomfortable when talking about taking care of their skin needs.

What I love about having A$AP Rocky as a spokesxmodel is that he does things to bend our idea of masculinity. In the video he has his nails painted with several of them sporting nail art and yet there is nothing “feminine” about him. His skin is immaculate as well. Perhaps he can push the message that skin care is not just for girls and your masculinity won’t be called into question because you like to take care of your skin. There’s also the added bonus that ladies love a man with great skin and a beautiful smile.

Here’s the video!

