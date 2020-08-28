Smash Mouth share hate mail for Sturgis, they also posted a ‘Science is Real’ message

Embed from Getty Images

The Sturgis Motorcycle rally, in which hundreds of thousands of bikers gathered in South Dakota a couple of weeks ago, has been directly connected to at least 100 covid cases across different states. Of course there are likely thousands more cases which haven’t been tested and/or reported, as different states have different standards. It’s a mess and the only thing we can do is to be personally responsible. We can wear a mask, we can socially distance and we can definitely not organize parties and gatherings. Bars, restaurants and music groups have a responsibility not to encourage large groups of people to get together. Some are definitely ignoring that and saying “f’ck it,” basically. That’s what Smash Mouth and a handful of other bands did at Sturgis. The lead singer, Steve Harwell, said to the crowd at Sturgis “Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again. F-k that COVID shit.” Ok, you mean that listening to your shitty music is worth dying for.

Smash Mouth recently shared some handwritten hate mail they got after that show. There’s a broken CD covering a lot of it, which seems to be a general message of swearing and righteous indignation. Here’s that post [via Punknews]:

I can make out the words “selfish,” “kills,” “f’ckers.” There were no lies detected and I’m assuming the writer had a very strong point, which is why they obscured the message before posting it. Or maybe the author did that in an Instagram post and they’re just reposting it. It’s unclear why they would smash their own CD for this photo.

Their last Instagram post before this was a photo of a popular lawn sign, the “Black Lives Matter, No Human is Illegal, Science is Real” sign. I guess they’re trying to show that they’re not MAGAs despite talking and acting like them. They posted this last weekend.

The top comment on that post is this one, “Yeah but you had a concert without any social distancing and said f-k COVID, so do you really believe that science is real.” Other people tried to be measured, like this guy who wrote ““Science is real”. Epidemiology is a science too. I’m proud of this band for standing up for imperative social causes but that doesn’t mean I can’t still be disappointed about sturgis.” That second commenter is likely a fan, and that was a kind way to put it.

Smash Mouth can claim that they’re pro-Science, but we know what they did. They’ll always be tainted with the fact that they played at Sturgis. Now whenever I hear their songs, this will be the first thing that comes to mind. I hope that serves as a lesson to all musicians, restaurants and venues that think it’s ok to ignore social distancing during a pandemic. You can do it, but there’s always going to be a cost and you can’t play both sides. People will remember and boycott, and there are places I’m never going back to after this.

August 9th at a bar in Sturgis. Not a mask in sight.

