Liam Payne is engaged to Maya Henry, he proposed with a $3 million engagement ring

Generally, the only former One Direction guys I pay attention to are Zayn and Harry. I’ve never really cared about the other ones? But in case anyone does care, Liam Payne is engaged! Liam is only 26 years old, and his fiancee, Maya Henry, is just 20 years old. Did you know that Maya and Liam have actually been together for two years? Wow, they started up when she was 18 and he was 24? It’s not completely off-side, but man, she really hasn’t lived much of her adult life apart from him. Also interesting to me: Liam gave her an absolutely ENORMOUS diamond engagement ring. You can see the photos at the Daily Mail, although they don’t have a super-clear look at the ring. You can see that it’s f-cking ginormous on her hand.

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Maya Henry are engaged after dating for two years, MailOnline can exclusively reveal. The former One Direction heartthrob 26, popped the question with a dazzling diamond ring that set him back an eye-watering £3 million. Texan-born model Maya, 20, was seen sporting the ring when she enjoyed a romantic meal with her new fiancé at London’s upscale Novikov on Thursday night. A source at the restaurant told MailOnline that Maya was proudly showing off her engagement ring during the evening.

[From The Daily Mail]

Sources say that his proposal wasn’t super-recent, that he proposed some time during the lockdown, which they spent together. Maya was also Liam’s first big girlfriend after the drama with Cheryl Cole, who had his baby, Bear, in 2017 – Cheryl and Liam broke up in July 2018, and apparently he was first seen with Maya in August 2018. So… um. Yeah. She’s also the daughter of a Texas millionaire. So she’s an heiress and he’s a rich pop star. It should work out.

EXCLUSIVE – Former 1D star pops the question after two years together! Congratulations Liam and Maya! https://t.co/xmrUGVLnsF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 27, 2020