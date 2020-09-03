Down in recent polls, Donald Trump encourages people to vote multiple times

Some new polls have come out following the DNC and RNC. This is when most “undecided voters” and “swing voters” usually make up their minds about how they’re voting – after both parties’ conventions and when autumn is in the air. So how are things shaking out?

Grinnell College poll National: Likely voters

Joe Biden 49%

Donald Trump 41% — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 2, 2020

The 41% bugs me. It also bugs me to think that perhaps the 41% is low because a lot of dumbass Trump voters don’t want to admit to a pollster that they’re dumb racist Nazis, so they say they’re still “undecided.” Still, it’s somewhat good news for the Biden-Harris ticket. This is too – a Fox News poll which has Biden-Harris leading in Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin:

Democrat Joe Biden is ahead in three key states that President Donald Trump won in 2016, according to new Fox News statewide surveys of Arizona, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Support for reelecting Trump falls below his 2016 vote share in each state. At the same time, there’s room for improvement, as more voters approve of his job performance than back his reelection. Biden’s advantage comes from strong support among women and suburban voters. Moreover, suburban women in all three states trust Biden over Trump to handle coronavirus and policing/criminal justice. Interest in the election is roughly the same among both Biden and Trump supporters. In all three states, a sizeable number of voters plan to cast their ballot by mail — and in each state, many more Democrats than Republicans plan to do so.

[From Fox News]

I’m actually concerned about Wisconsin and I don’t trust Fox News’ polling on that. Axios reports that “Wisconsin swing voters” feel like Biden isn’t doing enough to earn their votes. To which I say, put on your big girl panties and decide on your own to defeat fascism without a presidential candidate having to personally hold your hand through the process. I also feel like the electoral college math is in Biden’s favor – there are several scenarios where Biden could lose a state like Wisconsin and still get 300-plus votes in the electoral college.

Meanwhile, Trump is telling North Carolina voters to vote multiple times:

President Donald Trump suggested that people in North Carolina should vote twice in the November election, once by mail and once in person, escalating his attempts to cast confusion and doubt on the validity of the results. “So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” Trump said when asked whether he has confidence in the mail-in system in North Carolina, a battleground state. “If it’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote. So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do,” he said. It is illegal to vote more than once in an election.

[From NBC News]

Just another day with this nutjob telling people to break the law. The most lawless president we’ve ever had, my God.