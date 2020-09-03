Down in recent polls, Donald Trump encourages people to vote multiple times

Some new polls have come out following the DNC and RNC. This is when most “undecided voters” and “swing voters” usually make up their minds about how they’re voting – after both parties’ conventions and when autumn is in the air. So how are things shaking out?
Grinnell College poll
National: Likely voters
Joe Biden 49%
Donald Trump 41%
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 2, 2020
The 41% bugs me. It also bugs me to think that perhaps the 41% is low because a lot of dumbass Trump voters don’t want to admit to a pollster that they’re dumb racist Nazis, so they say they’re still “undecided.” Still, it’s somewhat good news for the Biden-Harris ticket. This is too – a Fox News poll which has Biden-Harris leading in Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin:
Democrat Joe Biden is ahead in three key states that President Donald Trump won in 2016, according to new Fox News statewide surveys of Arizona, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Support for reelecting Trump falls below his 2016 vote share in each state. At the same time, there’s room for improvement, as more voters approve of his job performance than back his reelection.
Biden’s advantage comes from strong support among women and suburban voters. Moreover, suburban women in all three states trust Biden over Trump to handle coronavirus and policing/criminal justice. Interest in the election is roughly the same among both Biden and Trump supporters.
In all three states, a sizeable number of voters plan to cast their ballot by mail — and in each state, many more Democrats than Republicans plan to do so.
I’m actually concerned about Wisconsin and I don’t trust Fox News’ polling on that. Axios reports that “Wisconsin swing voters” feel like Biden isn’t doing enough to earn their votes. To which I say, put on your big girl panties and decide on your own to defeat fascism without a presidential candidate having to personally hold your hand through the process. I also feel like the electoral college math is in Biden’s favor – there are several scenarios where Biden could lose a state like Wisconsin and still get 300-plus votes in the electoral college.
Meanwhile, Trump is telling North Carolina voters to vote multiple times:
President Donald Trump suggested that people in North Carolina should vote twice in the November election, once by mail and once in person, escalating his attempts to cast confusion and doubt on the validity of the results.
“So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” Trump said when asked whether he has confidence in the mail-in system in North Carolina, a battleground state.
“If it’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote. So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do,” he said.
It is illegal to vote more than once in an election.
Just another day with this nutjob telling people to break the law. The most lawless president we’ve ever had, my God.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
With that stunt the Orange Menace knows he’s losing.
I hope the fear of losing eats him alive every night. He doesn’t deserve peaceful sleep.
I’m in NC – it is a FELONY here to vote more than once. Maybe all these Trumpers will get their votes thrown out and then imprisoned ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ one can hope.
From your mouth to the DA’s ear <3
This!!! I live in NC and while I did request a mail in ballot I plan on voting early in person instead. I want to see this orange toddler tyrant go down!!
I’m not sure I’m going to make it all the way to November news wise. I may have to go on total news hiatus until after the election – every fear I had about this monster has come true and mentally, I don’t think I can read much more about what he’s getting away with and knowing how many voters are still so ride or die for him.
You can change people’s minds about many things, but how do you deal with people whose hatred of minorities and women is so poisonous that it over rides even their own safety and well being? Because that’s who supports him now, and he’s lighting them up more every day.
Yeah, I agree. I decided yesterday scr*w all this, and I signed up for texting shifts on Biden/Harris site. I have maxed out to them donation wise. I am just going to keep doing texting shifts, go back to my blog and be really serious about it, and basically Luke Skywalker this thing; stay on target.
Trump is the mission. I don’t give a isht about anything else, especially twitter drama and that infighting. I’m taking a break from there too.
Trump is the mission, we have 61 days. Control what you can control, and shut out the noise.
Hard agree.
Yeah my mom pointed out to me at lunch yesterday that I’m “hyper fixating” on the election and I sounded very stressed-which I am! But, there’s still 8 weeks to go (!!!!!!) and I’m starting to think it might be time for a media break.
How? I just…I’m proud to be Canadian.
Canadian here – we can’t rest on our laurels, Trumpism is here as well and taking root.
Oh there are no doubt people that love him here. I know because I’ve deleted countless “friends” from my social media. But the fact is, Trump himself is not here. And for that I’m very thankful. Even though our PM sucks, he’s far better than Trump is on a good day.
You think the PM’s bad? Try living in Alberta under the reign of our Premier, Jason Trumpy. That gaslighting, psychopathic little sh*tstain gives me whole new level of empathy for my neighbours to the south.
I am a BIPOC Canadian and there is nothing to be proud about in this country.It was built on colonial oppression. It is racist, and violent we just don’t have easy access to guns which makes it a little less threatening to someone like me. The violence and racism moves from micro to macro ,(depending on which part of the BIPOC spectrum you are in my case Black), and is incessant. I mean yeah there is no Trump in charge but we have a whole lotta mess on our hands, blood on our hands that needs to be reckoned with.
He knows that it’s not a thing. He is just creating chaos. He knows some of his dumbass supporters may try to do this, which will delay the results. He will then challenge the results. He is awful. I admire anyone that thinks that they can withstand another four years of this anxiety.
Exactly. He’s stirring the pot. He’s a troll. I’m more concerned about all the democrats voting by mail. With all the shenanigans I don’t trust it anymore. Trump will win because of massive amounts of mail in votes going missing…
I hope his supporters do attempt to vote twice – and both their votes are thrown out for voter fraud. All his dumb comments are a thinly veiled attempt for him to challenge the validity of the vote when/if he loses. He doesn’t plan on going anywhere.
I feel like write up of Wisconsin is the perfect “me, me, ME!” attitude that got Trump elected in the first place. Never mind what’s best for the common good, as long as I’m getting something out of it or it doesn’t affect me negatively then that’s all I care about. I HATE this about our country. The lack of empathy for the fellow man is really disturbing.
I’ll never set foot in Wisconsin over this stuff. Shole as far as I’m concerned. Will never get a dime outta me. Eat it Wisconsin. And i”m gonna start looking at the cheeses I buy too. Oh, I’m petty.
@Christine @Darla You do realize the Axios report was based on 10 (TEN) swing voters in Wisconsin, right? 10 people out of millions. Hardly a fair assessment of the entire state.
I grew up and lived in Wisconsin for 27 years and still have family and friends there and visit a few times a year. Where I’m from is pretty Democratic and has a lot of great people. Kind, polite, thoughtful, willing to stop and help you change a tire in the rain, wave at you as you pass them on the road, snow plow your neighbor’s driveway, make and bring you soup when you’re sick type people. They are also pretty low income and there’s a lot of struggle to find a good paying job. Please don’t let this sour you on Wisconsin! Knowing the economy there, I’m guessing it swung Republican last time out of desperation and the hope for a stronger job market. The economy has been stagnant there for a long time even before COVID because there’s just not a lot going on there. Factories, manufacturing plants, meat and cheese processing plants, farming, bars and restaurants, truck drivers, nurses, teachers – that’s a lot of the types of jobs people have out there. It’s why I moved 18 hours away to a big metro city so I could finally make over $13/hour with a BA degree. There just wasn’t any growth there for me. We’ll see how it plays out but 10 people from one city shouldn’t form your entire opinion of the state.
AND Bill Barr is claiming to not know if it is illegal to vote twice in any particular state.
If you request an absentee/mail in ballot, your name is not on the list that the poll workers get on election day. MAGATs will be making the lines longer and then freaking out when their names aren’t on the poll list. Way to create more problems, Trump.
Not true, my absentee for the primaries was never delivered and I was able to vote in person.
I worked the polls in Michigan for the primary. There is a flag in the system if you requested an absentee ballot. If you didn’t receive it (or didn’t return it), you sign an affidavit stating that and then you can vote in person.
People have gone to jail in texas for voting incorrectly by innocent mistake. Jail.
In NC a former mayor plead guilty to fraud and then voted in the election while waiting to be sentenced. People are dumb.
ARREST HIM! God I’m so sick of his orange fat ass
I actually went to the NC BOE website FAQ page. They know who requested an absentee ballot, and if you request one and still show up to vote in person, they will only give you a provisional ballot. If they start counting the mail-in ballots and they find yours, your provisional ballot will be thrown out.
The state boards of elections have thought about these things. This isn’t the first presidential election they have handled.
However, I would not bet on 45 supporters fully understanding that filling out a provisional ballot does not mean that the provisional ballot will be counted in the final tally.
In my precinct, if you request a mail-in ballot but then vote in person, you can just bring your mail-in ballot with you, turn it in to the poll worker and they give you a normal, not-provisional ballot. Obviously YMMV depending on your state.
Well, what I meant, and I could have been more clear, if you request an absentee ballot and send it in, they know that, and they will only give you a provisional ballot.
But yes, if you request it and don’t use it, bring it with tou, turn it in, and vote in person.
From Wisconsin – I wouldn’t trust those numbers AT ALL. I live in Dane County (Madison specifically) and it’s know. To be very liberal but so much of the state is much more conservative and they are very happy with Trump and will definitely vote for him again.
Biden will be in Kenosha today but if he wants to change any swing voters he will need to really canvas the state and mingle with the more rural people, especially farmers.
Agree. My time in WI is split between farmland in the SE and the cities in NE WI. Proportionally it feels there are way more Trump fans. Biden’s signs did come out later, but I don’t know it’s enough. Here’s hoping Dane and Milwaukee counties turn out……
Counter-point, also a Madisonian and my Central Wisconsin, very moderate, country club white 60+ parents can only talk about how their conservative friends are disgusted by Trump and his presidency. It gives me hope because they’re in a dying mill town and no one is getting any help from this administration. Hoping Biden can get some good press from his Kenosha visit today to help him out.
I hope that’s true – I just see way too many Trump signs than I’m comfortable with (though even one is too many and I was shocked there were Trump signs in Madison). My family is in the Green Bay area and so many in that region still support Trump despite him having done nothing to help them in any way. It seems like it’s a matter of abortion being the sticking issue for them – they will vote for any Republican because of that issue alone. It’s a deal breaker for them.
I find myself getting more and more stressed as the election grows near and he gets more desperate. We laugh off his stunts to some extent, but he still has 41% of people in this country that will vote for him, that is terrifying. I stopped watching a lot of news to try to calm myself down, but I still see and read too much.
I live in Wisconsin and I’m with you in terms of being skeptical about Biden being ahead, just based off lawn signs and social media posts it makes me very nervous.
The fact, that compared to Trump, any voter needs to be “wooed” is disgusting.
You’re an idiot if you think Trump’s government can still run the country for another 4 years. You’re stupid if you think Biden is going to screw it up more. One dude represents chaos and criminality, one dude represents the American life they crave.
The fact that more Americans aren’t protesting the loss of their national dignity every single day in Trump’s America makes me feel the idyllic image of the grand country that was once the US of A is lost…
It is lost TeeBee. It’s been a hard slapping the face but that is a fact
All registered voters in California will be sent ballots by mail. We have the option of returning the ballot through the mail or dropping them off at a polling place. We have both QR Codes and/or bar codes for tracking. Drumpf and mob attempted to stop the, “mail to every voter,” process in CA by filing motions. Another fail. Did anyone notice Drumpf is now walking on covered ramps to avoid being seen slipping and staggering? His daily voice of crazy is this administrations normal. I’m no longer surprised at what he says.
Voter fraud is what the Republicans have. Kanye West is living by them religiously.
I’m Canadian, but I’m pretty sure you can’t do that.
also in NC; also planning to do early, in-person voting; also hoping and praying to whatever deity will listen that this madness comes to an end.
41% still in Shitler’s column? Why is this country so full of morons??? It is bad enough that this idiot is “president,” but truly horrifying that this many people find him jim-dandy enough to vote for him.
This country is in BAD shape.
that’s why white people have to be the activists here. Black people, we’ll do our part, but this election will be won or lost on the white vote. That’s what terrifies me. There’s no room for playing nice with Trumper family and neighbors. No ignoring them for the sake of “peace.” This is an election about racism. It’s not about government philosophy or economics–that’s all bullshit. because there’s no way anyone who believes in good governance could accept the ineptitude, incompetence, and mendacity of this government. The only way a person can vote for Trump is because they believe he will preserve white supremacy as the foundation of America. There is literally no.other.motive for supporting this piece of shit government.
I really do believe if he gets back in that will signal the end of the union. I can’t really see the West Coast, at the least, tolerating this in the long run. They shouldn’t, really. A country cannot remain a union of states if its system allows the minority to rule three times over the will of the people. That regional coalition is perhaps the most unified in overall culture and voting numbers, so if somebody winds up filing to appeal the constitutional amendment to secede, it’ll be them. Whether they get to leave relatively peacefully or if results in civil war, I don’t know. I have a feeling the tax revenue loss is what will cause the fight, if anything. The Northeast may follow, but it’s not as culturally unified.
My biggest suggestion to people in the coming months is to prepare yourselves. You need to be sensible afraid of what could happen and what may be, to some extent, unavoidable even if Biden gets in. If you don’t have a passport and can afford to get one, file ASAP to get one. Get your papers gathered. If you have money to spare, put some inside. If possible, buy a refundable ticket to a country and set some money aside in that country’s currency.
If international is beyond your means, have an exit plan to flee if your state devolves into chaos. I would recommend any woman or minority to get out of the red states ASAP if he gets back in. People in purple states like mine may need to be even more cautious, particularly if it’s an intense state cultural divide like in mine. Have an exit plan. Have bugout bags at ready. Be prepared to leave immediately, no matter what and, in some extreme cases, who you have to leave behind.
Start watching what you say online and off. They’re looking to overturn warrants to do digital searches, which would undermine the ability of even better privacy protective services like Apple to demand them. Be aware in your neighborhoods and at work and even in families of people who may not be trustworthy if not outright dangerous.
Stay safe. Be smart about what could happen. Hope that it doesn’t. Be prepared if it does.
Everything you have just written is exactly where I am at @Veronica S.
These are some end of days times we are living in 😩😩