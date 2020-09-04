Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus, ‘The Batman’ suspends production

Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the coronavirus. Let me put this in some context, because the context makes this story really fascinating. In the first months of this neverending fakakta year, Rob was in London, hard at work on The Batman, his first outing as the dark knight. The production shut down in March because of the pandemic, along with every other film and TV production in LA, Canada and London. Rob went into lockdown with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, and they made gross pasta together while he 100% refused to stay in any kind of Batman shape. So the Bat-armor was already doing the heavy lifting in a lot of different ways. But it turns out the Bat-mask doesn’t keep out coronavirus molecules (because it’s not that kind of mask). The Batman went back into production just a few days ago – I believe at the start of this week. Now they’ve had to shut down production again because Batman is sick.

Robert Pattinson is said to have tested positive for the coronavirus, causing filming of The Batman to be halted just days after the superhero drama resumed work at studios outside of London. Warner Bros. would not comment on any individual worker’s health, sharing only this statement: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” Vanity Fair confirmed through a highly placed source that Pattinson was the individual who became sick. The production previously shut down, along with most other entertainment industry work, back in March when the quarantine lockdown first hit. Pattinson’s representative did not immediately return a request for comment. The movie is planned for release in 2021.

[From Vanity Fair]

I feel for Rob, just as I feel for everyone who contracts the virus. I also feel like it’s weird that Rob contracted it NOW and not in the previous six months, because his hygiene is so clearly awful – he brags about how infrequently he bathes and you know this sparkly motherf–ker was never washing his hands. And the awful, disgusting food he eats – dude is probably malnourished too. Suki must have made him lockdown HARD and he truly hadn’t been in contact with anyone corona-positive before now. But yeah… this is going to be pretty common as various projects go back into production. People are going to start getting sick again a lot this fall.

Think about this too: if Rob has been sick for days, you know his makeup artist has it too. He or she had to get close to Rob to apply his Batman guyliner.