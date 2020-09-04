Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus, ‘The Batman’ suspends production

Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the coronavirus. Let me put this in some context, because the context makes this story really fascinating. In the first months of this neverending fakakta year, Rob was in London, hard at work on The Batman, his first outing as the dark knight. The production shut down in March because of the pandemic, along with every other film and TV production in LA, Canada and London. Rob went into lockdown with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, and they made gross pasta together while he 100% refused to stay in any kind of Batman shape. So the Bat-armor was already doing the heavy lifting in a lot of different ways. But it turns out the Bat-mask doesn’t keep out coronavirus molecules (because it’s not that kind of mask). The Batman went back into production just a few days ago – I believe at the start of this week. Now they’ve had to shut down production again because Batman is sick.
Robert Pattinson is said to have tested positive for the coronavirus, causing filming of The Batman to be halted just days after the superhero drama resumed work at studios outside of London. Warner Bros. would not comment on any individual worker’s health, sharing only this statement: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” Vanity Fair confirmed through a highly placed source that Pattinson was the individual who became sick.
The production previously shut down, along with most other entertainment industry work, back in March when the quarantine lockdown first hit. Pattinson’s representative did not immediately return a request for comment.
The movie is planned for release in 2021.
I feel for Rob, just as I feel for everyone who contracts the virus. I also feel like it’s weird that Rob contracted it NOW and not in the previous six months, because his hygiene is so clearly awful – he brags about how infrequently he bathes and you know this sparkly motherf–ker was never washing his hands. And the awful, disgusting food he eats – dude is probably malnourished too. Suki must have made him lockdown HARD and he truly hadn’t been in contact with anyone corona-positive before now. But yeah… this is going to be pretty common as various projects go back into production. People are going to start getting sick again a lot this fall.
Think about this too: if Rob has been sick for days, you know his makeup artist has it too. He or she had to get close to Rob to apply his Batman guyliner.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, ‘The Batman’.
I did think about his makeup artist and the entire crew. I don’t believe he wears a mask, and he’s been spotted out and about London without one. I sure hope this doesn’t end up killing anyone. All those people have families they may have passed it on to as well.
Shoulda went with Hoult.
There shouldnt be any stigma about getting it. We are all probably going to get it at some point over the next year (I’m trying my best to not catch it, but I have had 2 close friends catch it recently who had also been very cautious).
No there shouldn’t be, but there SHOULD be about running around maskless. If we were all very careful, far fewer people would get it.
No, we are not probably all going to get it at some point over the next year. And passing that idea around is dangerous – it will lead people to take the virus less seriously, and to lax behavior that will endanger the health and lives of others.
Regarding mask shaming, it’s important to remember that each country has different guidelines about mask-wearing. In the UK, for example, you are only required to wear masks indoors, on public transport or where social distancing might be difficult. So most people walking on the street or such will not be wearing masks as the guidelines have told us not to. I’ve seen these types of comments on here a few times and it’s a bit exhausting.
That’s true. Where I live you can go to the hairdresser but always wear a mask EXCEPT when you are getting your hair washed. Clearly, San Francisco is different.
Agreed masks in uncrowded outdoor spaces are extremely rare in Canada as well, but we can’t take it off at the hairdresser at all, and people cross the street to avoid passing each other too close… different countries have different guidelines.
I have a friend in the UK, and she says they are all acting very relaxed about the whole thing. People are going about there day like normal. I’m sad that he has it though. That sucks. I hope he’s ok.
Yup! In most places where masks are required, they are required only while indoor. Risks of contracting covid from walking on a street or going to the beach is pretty low. I’d wear a mask at a protest since the density will be higher, but I don’t wear a mask when going for a walk or biking to work and it’s in accordance to what we know of the epidemiology at this point and local policies.
I live in NYC, and most people I encounter wear mask at all times when they leave the house. I think they did spot check in an article around different neighborhoods and basically the ones with higher Asian population had a higher % of mask wearers, the same as neighborhoods that were harder hit earlier this year. So if you live somewhere had had morgue trucks lined outside and everything was pretty bleak, you bet we’re gonna mask it up.
Is Hoult known to be immune to Covid? Shaming people for getting sick is unacceptable… and actors are the most vulnerable bunch as they can’t wear masks on set like crew members…
Also RPatz was doing offline promo for Tenet (theater chain opening or something) just days before Batman production started. I imagine he’s not in the position to say no to WB on things like that.
So shady Darla!
I first saw this report before RPattz was identified. I feel gross because we know at least several people are also infected. I hope everyone involved in the production is quarantining.
Why are they filming in London btw? They couldn’t move production to Berlin? The Matrix 4 seems safe.
I can’t take these stills seriously. He looks like McFly who is also the villain from Charlie’s Angels, actor Crispin Glover. I just want Nolan & Bale back for more dark knight.
Oh my goodness, that’s it! He looks just like McFly in the stills.
I don’t like to hear anyone has tested positive.
As for Rob P, in general, I still don’t get the attraction to this Fella.
But to each their own, he seems to be OK, not a big drama guy and he gets work so..OK.
Dwayne Johnson and family all have it, and The Rock seems to be in great shape, eats right, etc. which just reinforces that this virus it a nasty bitch and yes, I think this Fall is gonna be rough for everyone.
Everyone, please take care.
The only people I judge who why it, are the ones going to gatherings. Stay home people! I would think even if Sparkles wasn’t wearing a mask, his makeup artist would be.
Unfortunately, it’s going to be a regular occurrence until a vaccine. Wish Rob the best; I wonder if he was asymptotic or was showing signs?
It isn’t mandatory to wear masks in the streets in London. Public transport and closed spaces, yes. Just putting that out there regarding people commenting on his not wearing a mask in the street.
Hey, I hate to see someone *personally blamed* for contracting the virus. Seems far more likely to me he caught it because they restarted the production too early. Restrictions are loosening before they should be.
I can’t believe they geared up production only to have to shut down a few days later. That really stinks for the crew who need the paychecks, but it was kind of inevitable someone would get it.
Hopefully they caught it before it spread too far through the whole set. I’m sure anyone in close contact with him, his makeup artist, wardrobe, fellow actors, are all concerned.
Hope he isn’t too ill and recovers quickly.
Not Bobby Sparkles!
Is he actually sick, or did he just test positive? I hope he only develops mild symptoms if he does fall ill from the virus.
I don’t really understand how this is public information- this is his personal medical details. Fine, if you’re the Rock and announced it but Pattinson hasn’t. Hasn’t the sad story of Chadwick Bozeman taught us anything about speculating on someone’s health or appearance?
I rarely comment here (or anywhere else), but I must say this article made me chuckle, (I don’t care for Batman). And on a serious note, perhaps seeing famous people getting sick will make others start taking precautions.
Watched him in the Tenet yesterday,he was really good.
I didn’t know he had bad hygiene. Ew.
Why do some people brag about not taking baths??
This not taking care of himself is going to bite him in the a**. At some point we all have to start eating better and be more healthy.
I think you’re taking the hygiene thing too seriously. Robert says a lot of $hit in his interviews for the shock value. I dont believe 99% of what he says.
@Kaiser please stop using that picture of Rob, it hurts my heart!!!!!
Film set protocols require you to submit a negative covid test *before* shooting resumes… so I am going to assume that’s what happened here and they’re just pushing back principal photography until he tests negative. Actors are the only film crew members who truly cannot protect themselves, as they are not going to be wearing masks while on camera. Everyone else (including his makeup artist) can wear a mask/face shield/gown while they work
He has been doing press for TENET and he even went to a cinema 7 Days ago to show that it is ok to go back to the movies. There’s even an article for Time Out London, he did it for WB, so did Tom Cruise.
So in my head, that’s how he contracted the virus. Truth is, it is way too soon to be reopening cinemas and theaters or every close spaces form of entertainment.