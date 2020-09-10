Niecy Nash is 50: My life is my own, my children are grown, I’m going to do me



2020 seems to be Niecy Nash’s year. Last week Niecy made waves when she announced her marriage to singer Jessica Betts while simultaneously coming out in the process. Earlier in the year Niecy embraced turning 50 by baring it all in a semi-nude photo shoot.

Niecy recently did an interview with Scott Evans for Access Hollywood where she opened up about living her life fully and accepting herself. Here are a few quotes:

”You just recently turned 50. What was the thing that clicked for you?

Being honest with myself and also being in a place when I don’t have to live for anyone else. Let me live my life. My life is my own, my children are grown and I’m going to do me. Part of doing me was to strip down to a place so I could say this is really me being transparent. It’s been a journey to get to this confident place. On sharing a photo a year ago where she revealed her insecurities

[I thought] let me share this real moment because a lot of people think that because they see you in their homes on television or whatever, that you’re leading a charmed life, that you don’t have problems, which is absolutely a luxury. You do have these moments just like every other woman does where you’re like wait a minute. I took myself down and dragged myself back up to the top. I think it is just such a powerful place to be a black woman in this day, over 50, and staking your claim to being happy. “Was there someone that was an example of this to you?”

No. I looked in the mirror and I said, hey, girl, what do you feel like you deserve? Because that’s the only thing you’re going to get. Not because you want it or wish for it, but because you decide I deserve it and you purpose to make it manifest.

[From Access via Youtube]

I am here for a self confident queen and Niecy has been serving it for quite some time. I must admit, fifty does look good on her. As someone who is fast approaching fifty it is nice to know that being confident is a daily journey.

Niecy has been giving me all the life by just living her own. In a new interview with People she opened up about her marriage to Jessic, stating that it wasn’t about gender but about soul and how they fell in love.

Like Niecy, I believe (outside of mental health struggles) self talk is definitely key in getting what you want. It’s important to be real with yourself about what you feel you deserve. Niecy can continue dropping truth and I’ll keep picking it up.

I hope to continue to see Niecy not just in the headlines but in more roles. I haven’t watched the show Claws yet but I hear it is amazing. Maybe I’ll binge it one autumn weekend and report back.