Cate Blanchett in a 2015 Armani look at the Venice Film Festival: morose or amazing?

77th Venice Film Festival held in Venice, Italy - Spy No Tsuma (Wife of a Spy) Premiere - Red Carpet

I’m still recovering from Cate Blanchett’s TRAGIC Alexander McQueen gown at the Venice Film Festival. Someone called it Victor/Victoria fuggery and now I’m mad that I didn’t think of that. Clearly, Cate is having some fun in Venice and honestly, I’m grateful to have new fashion to cover. Cate wore this Armani Prive Spring 2015 gown last night and yeah, it’s not really new. I didn’t remember this, but she did wear it to a Cannes Film Festival premiere in 2015. It works better here in Venice, during a pandemic. It’s glamorous yet understated. The detailing is really quite lovely, but the details are lost in the wide shots. I even love the bow.

77th Venice Film Festival held in Venice, Italy - Spy No Tsuma (Wife of a Spy) Premiere - Red Carpet

Here’s Cate is a very smart navy jumpsuit and those terrible orthopedic-looking sneakers. I love everything but the kicks.

77th Venice Film Festival held in Venice, Italy - Cate Blanchett seen without her mask as she leaves her hotel

Here are some Matt Dillon beauty shots, in case you’re interested. He’s on the Venice jury too. I have no idea if he’s said or done something problematic recently, let me just enjoy these pretty photos.

77th Venice Film Festival held in Venice, Italy - Spy No Tsuma (Wife of a Spy) Premiere - Red Carpet

77th Venice Film Festival held in Venice, Italy - Spy No Tsuma (Wife of a Spy) Premiere - Red Carpet

6 Responses to “Cate Blanchett in a 2015 Armani look at the Venice Film Festival: morose or amazing?”

  1. Kalana says:
    September 10, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Cate Blanchett is a beautiful woman who also looks a little bit like a blobfish. I genuinely like her. I’ve been a fan since Oscar and Lucinda.

    Matt Dillon’s still going with all black hair, huh? That’s a choice.

  2. anon says:
    September 10, 2020 at 11:33 am

    I gotta say, I dig the way she dresses.

  3. Kebbie says:
    September 10, 2020 at 11:36 am

    About that McQueen dress someone on the fug girls website commented something like “Loss of taste is a symptom of Covid, has anyone taken Cate’s temperature?” That was my fave take.

  4. lucy2 says:
    September 10, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Oooo I love that gown. Very simple and elegant. I like the jumpsuit too.

    Matt Damon is giving me Bosley Hair Club commercial vibes with that style, even though I think it’s just a bad haircut.

