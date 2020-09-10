Cate Blanchett in a 2015 Armani look at the Venice Film Festival: morose or amazing?

I’m still recovering from Cate Blanchett’s TRAGIC Alexander McQueen gown at the Venice Film Festival. Someone called it Victor/Victoria fuggery and now I’m mad that I didn’t think of that. Clearly, Cate is having some fun in Venice and honestly, I’m grateful to have new fashion to cover. Cate wore this Armani Prive Spring 2015 gown last night and yeah, it’s not really new. I didn’t remember this, but she did wear it to a Cannes Film Festival premiere in 2015. It works better here in Venice, during a pandemic. It’s glamorous yet understated. The detailing is really quite lovely, but the details are lost in the wide shots. I even love the bow.
Here’s Cate is a very smart navy jumpsuit and those terrible orthopedic-looking sneakers. I love everything but the kicks.
Here are some Matt Dillon beauty shots, in case you’re interested. He’s on the Venice jury too. I have no idea if he’s said or done something problematic recently, let me just enjoy these pretty photos.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Cate Blanchett is a beautiful woman who also looks a little bit like a blobfish. I genuinely like her. I’ve been a fan since Oscar and Lucinda.
Matt Dillon’s still going with all black hair, huh? That’s a choice.
D’you think he dyes the beard and brows to match?
I gotta say, I dig the way she dresses.
About that McQueen dress someone on the fug girls website commented something like “Loss of taste is a symptom of Covid, has anyone taken Cate’s temperature?” That was my fave take.
Oooo I love that gown. Very simple and elegant. I like the jumpsuit too.
Matt Damon is giving me Bosley Hair Club commercial vibes with that style, even though I think it’s just a bad haircut.
Do you think he’s bald? Is it a wig?