Jillian Michaels had COVID-19: ‘I literally let my guard down for an hour’

Last week, Dwayne Johnson admitted his whole family contracted COVID-19 from one get together with friends in which they all thought they’d done everything they should have. Anna Camp also talked about going out without a mask one time and contracting it. Jillian Michaels is the latest celebrity to come forward about catching COVID the one time she relaxed on precautions with someone who didn’t know they had it. Jillian met with a good friend for one hour, once, without a mask, and they both fell ill within days.

Jillian Michaels is opening up about her experience with coronavirus. On Tuesday, the fitness trainer, 49, revealed she had contracted COVID-19 “several weeks ago” as she discussed why people should consider not going to the gym amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym. And I actually am a person who let my guard down, I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago,” she said during an interview with Fox Business discussing her at-home workout app. “I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick, but not everyone is that lucky as we know,” she continued. “All I can tell you is if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it.” “I would love to tell you that’s not the case, but the reality is I literally get my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it,” Michaels said. “It’s just that simple.” The Biggest Loser alum went on to explain that her friend did not know she had coronavirus when they met up, and neither one of them knew they had contracted the virus until days after the meeting. “If you’re not in a mask and that person is not in a mask, and they have COVID and have no idea — because, by the way, I had no idea that I had it for six days [and] my friend had no idea that she had it when she gave it to me — anticipate that you will likely get it in an environment like that,” she said of going to the gym. “If you are afraid of it, by all means, it’s not a move that I would recommend making,” Michaels added.

[From People]

So Jillian met her friend on day a while back and the friend unknowingly spread the virus to Jillian. But did they meet in a gym? I get that she’s promoting her at home workouts and that’s why she keeps harping about not going to a gym, but it is kind of a big part of the story. Since gyms were one of the first businesses to close down during quarantine, and considering the amount of body fluids floating around there, I think going into a gym without a mask is a choice, not a matter of letting one’s guard down. Anyone on that floor could be an asymptomatic carrier. But, if Jillian and her friend met for lunch or even a blow out, I get Jillian’s shock. I was far too casual about the possibility of contracting the virus before quarantine. And it’s because of stories like Jillian’s that I take every precaution now. The only person I actually know who’s been hospitalized with COVID caught it in a medical rehabilitation facility, which is no surprise. But all of these stories of easing up on safety just that once have convinced me to not take anything for granted.

Honestly, I’m looking at this mask thing like I did condoms in the 90s. I don’t care what ‘they’ say, until I see a negative test, keep it covered.