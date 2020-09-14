CDC reports that adults who test positive ‘twice as likely’ to have eaten at a restaurant

Embed from Getty Images
Before we talk about this study, it’s important to note that this shows correlation, not causation. It seems somewhat damning to me, but it’s been a few decades since I took college courses that included statistics and I’m sure some of you will be able to understand and explain this better. However you may have heard that the CDC did a survey of 314 people who were about to be tested for COVID in 10 different states. About half of them tested positive. The main different between the two groups were that the people who tested positive were “twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant” and were also more likely to have gone out to a bar or coffee shop. Here’s People’s writeup on this.
A recent survey of adults who tested positive for COVID-19 found that they were “twice as likely” to have recently dined at a restaurant than those who tested negative, the Centers for Disease Control said in a new study.
The study… was based on a survey of 314 people who were tested for COVID-19 in July across 10 states: California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. The participants all went to get tested because they were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, but of that group, 154 tested positive while the other 160 tested negative.
The researchers asked each participant about their activities in the two weeks before they went to get tested, and both groups — those who tested positive and those who tested negative — reported going to church, the gym and stores. The main difference came in those who said they had recently dined at a restaurant, had drinks at a bar or gone to a coffee shop.
The group who tested positive “were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative SARS-CoV-2 [the virus that causes COVID-19] test results,” the study authors said. Additionally, those who tested positive for COVID-19 but did not know where they had been exposed to the virus were more likely to have gone to a bar or coffee shop.
The results are an indication that places where masks cannot be worn at all times, such as a restaurant where people need to take their masks off to eat or drink, may be a higher risk for infection, the study authors said.
“Exposures and activities where mask use and social distancing are difficult to maintain, including going to places that offer on-site eating or drinking, might be important risk factors for acquiring COVID-19,” they said.
The study, though, had limitations. The researchers did not ask the people who ate at restaurants if they dined indoors or outdoors — where respiratory droplets are more likely to quickly dissipate.
“Reports of exposures in restaurants have been linked to air circulation,” they said. “Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance.”
It’s possible that the people who are testing positive for coronavirus are the types who are taking more risks in general too, and that going to a restaurant or bar is just one facet of that. From the results of this survey and the CDC’s explanation itsounds like indoor air is especially hazardous though. Plus let’s be realistic, people are absolutely not wearing masks and social distancing. Over the weekend my son and I picked up takeout at a restaurant that does not have an outdoor seating area. We called it in ahead of time and it was ready when we got there. We both wore the KN95 masks while getting the food, I was genuinely scared in there. Every staff member was wearing a mask and they had large clear guards up around the cash register. Every person who came in the restaurant, I counted about 6 in three different groups in the five minutes we were there, was maskless. Everyone was over 55 too. I live in a rural area and people can be especially ignorant and entitled. I feel so bad for people who work in the restaurant and service industries. That sector has been hit especially hard and there are so many restaurants that won’t be able to recover.
Not surprised by this! I don’t understand what part of ‘airborne virus’ people don’t understand. I have only engaged in outdoor dining or takeout since March! Last weekend I was tempted to grab a seat inside because this restaurant happened to be off of the noisiest road ever, but I hunkered down and counted my blessings to even be at a restaurant at all. I went to the dentist a few days ago and that was the first time I’ve spent any time inside a ‘business’ without a mask, only did it because obviously everyone who works there was masked and they had all sorts of sanitizing and precautionary stuff. Urgg. Everyone just got bored and gave up on it. Super disappointing
I’m super happy to live in a state with a strict mandate on wearing masks inside businesses. I’ve been side-eyed a couple of times when I’ve been adamant about only doing outdoor dining or takeout but I stand by it. Poor ventilation seems to be a major factor in contracting the virus, it makes complete sense because, science. I wish people could be more considerate.
I agree with your comment about poor ventilation. My parents watch news from other countries and one news source stated that homes need to be ventilated as much as possible – open those windows and get air to run through the home.
And this will be a major cause of concern for many as they are slowly brought back to work. Older buildings without good ventilating systems and cube world are a hot bed for this virus.
I’ve been frequenting, supporting, local restaurants since early July without issue. I look to ensure they are following the guidelines and have stopped going to those places that didn’t. Personally, as someone living alone I could not remain isolated – I was literally going out of my mind. I’m actually hoping I get minimal exposure to the virus over time. I have not been sick. There’s no way we can all remain isolated for 2 years waiting for a vaccine. We must remember that people are still working, and not all have the option to work at home. I deplore those who won’t do the bare minimum of wearing a mask and distance themselves but isolation is not good either.
Yeah, I mean of course people can go wherever is open if they feel it’s safe, but I personally would not feel comfortable dining out inside or outside. I see a lot of people going out to eat with friends, which…I don’t know. Having your mask off at such close proximity around someone you don’t live with seems risky, and is even riskier when you consider the many mask-less diners around you.
As a Californian, I’d love to be able to go outside, much less eat outside. It’s been smoky for almost a month.
If you had asked me the average level of anxiety I have on a day to day basis I would probably say 3 or 4. I don’t have panic attacks but I can on occasion really spin myself out if I’m stressed already.
I mention this because my anxiety is currently keeping me from doing things like eat outside at a restaurant. My husband has been trying to convince me to relax the safety precautions I’ve insisted upon, but i try to explain that if I think something is not really safe, I just can’t do it because my anxiety during and afterward will be so uncomfortable. I wonder how many people eat at a restaurant right now and feel zero anxiety? Unicorn people to a brain like mine.
@Heylee, I know plenty of people who aren’t comfortable dining out at all, myself included, so don’t feel bad about it! I know it’s easy to look on social media and feel like everyone else is just “back to normal,” but that’s not the whole story. It took me until probably June or July before I even felt comfortable getting takeout, and that’s only because I read a lot about exactly why it is safe to do and how to properly disinfect containers. I think now is a really important time to have confidence in your boundaries and stick to them — anxiety is actually a good thing to listen to during a pandemic, lol.
I truly can’t even begin to fathom the mindset of people who are so unconcerned about Covid. Maybe I’m over the top in the other direction, maybe I COULD do more, but the risk is too great in my eyes.
When I was recently interviewing nanny candidates for my kid (keeping him home from preschool this year) I was texting with one woman who seemed great on paper. She mentioned she was out with her family at some diner because “it’s the only place without a wait lately” and I was like …oh.
Social scientist here. The study ostensibly wasn’t designed to isolate causation, so the best it can do is show correlation. But there is an obvious causal logic: people who are in public spaces, particularly indoors and without masks, are more likely to contract the virus (as the authors observe). This is due to the nature of the virus itself, which we have some concrete knowledge about. In order to show causation, a study has to demonstrate the causal logic and eliminate other possible causes.
Sometimes too much is made of causation vs correlation. It matters much in research, where certainty is prized. But for real life, the distinction matters a lot less. The causal logic (the “why” and “how” part) here is basic, given what we know about the virus, and the study suggests exactly the outcome we might expect. Though we can’t speak with certainty, the takeaway–that eating in restaurants increases your chances of contracting the virus–is common sense. In other words, the research simply further supports what we already generally know.
I think the correlation point is very important, as mentioned in the story people eating out may also be more prone to other risky behaviour. We know this is airborne and can hang around in the air, if you are spending time around others and without masks your chances of becoming inflected are going to be higher.
I’m not a particularly anxious person and our city here in the UK is doing really well at keeping infection levels low (watch this space as all the students arrive in the coming weeks – I am NOT happy that people from all over the country will be coming here) and a couple of friends have suggested eating out but I keep seeing servers in restaurants without masks, leaning over tables and generally doing their job. Just nope. I can’t do that.