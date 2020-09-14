It looks like Matt Smith went on a date with Emilia Clarke & they’re both single?

Matt Smith’s appeal, to me, is comparable to Benedict Cumberbatch’s appeal. They are objectively weird-looking and not-traditionally handsome dudes, and yet something about their talent and the way they carry themselves is very sexy and appealing. Matt Smith seems more like a “ladies’ man” than Benedict though – Matt seems to have a series of on-set love affairs which turned into real relationships. He had a years-long, serious, live-in relationship with Lily James, and it ended last year at some point, amid rumors that he was quite close (perhaps even romantically involved) with his Crown costar Claire Foy (who had recently split with her partner). Now it looks like he might be involved with another former costar: Emilia Clarke. Damn!
The Crown met The Throne as stars of two of the biggest international TV hits enjoyed a night out together in London. Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, spent the evening with Emilia Clarke, Princess Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, sparking speculation of romance.
The pair – who appeared together in the 2015 movie Terminator: Genisys – were all smiles as they sauntered through Soho together on Friday night after enjoying dinner at the Russian-inspired Bob Bob Ricard restaurant. He split from actress Lily James nine months ago, having previously dated model Daisy Lowe, the daughter of rock star Gavin Rossdale.
I think it’s possible that Matt and Emilia are happening – as far as I know, she’s single following her split with Charlie McDowall last year (Charlie is also Rooney Mara’s ex, Rooney dumped him for Joaquin Phoenix). Matt is single too, if we believe that his thing with Claire Foy was just a friendship which may have briefly gotten way too close. I’ve also long believed that the British acting world is just super-small and they all date one another at some point. Of course, Matt and Emilia could just be friends. Who knows. But I wouldn’t hate them together!
I don’t find him appealing at all, he’s not that good an actor either imo. He was one of the weakest parts of his seasons of The Crown. And he’s rumoured to have a wondering eye. Emilia can do better.
Agree, I thought he was cringeworthy in The Crown.
Same. And I love Emilia.
She seems really sweet and the type to give everyone the benefit of the doubt. Not a good thing with this guy who is rumoured to have a wandering eye. He is really not attractive.
he is a great actor, maybe the Crown wasnt his best. I first spotted him in Party Animals, which was his first big role and he was brilliant in that. Also saw him in Doctor Who, he was great (some of the writing not so much. He was also brilliant on stage in American Psycho (The Musical) – it is great shame that they reworked it for the Broadway transfer and then it died there with another actor. The whole play was so great I went to see it a bunch of times and I generally dont like musicals and never read or watched American Psycho (the film).
He was really great in Doctor Who, playing an ancient alien with a lot of inner turmoil. Not my favorite Doctor, but a close second.
She is lovely, that’s all I have. Get yours, girl.
I quite like them together, actually! Cute! You go get yours Denerys
She’s an awesome human, good luck !
I’m a fan of his work due to his run as The Doctor, but never found him attractive per se. Mostly due to that character being so goofy and his light/non existent eyebrows. he’s that younger kid brother type I want to see do well and settle down with someone nice.
And The Mother of Dragons seems like a sweetheart in real life that I also want to see do well and settle down with someone nice.
So if it’s more then friendship, I hope It works for them.
And yeah, I was a major Cumberbitch at one point. But it was totally the voice for me. But unless he’s got the Doctor Strange facial hair going on these days, I’m kinda meh about him.
Was Doctor Strange a good movie?
I liked Cumberbatch in Parade’s End which was pre-Sherlock.
Dr. Strange was great! I am still a major Cumberbitch and am looking forward to Dr. Strange 2 and his new movie which was supposed to come out at the end of August. I have to wait until I can see it without going to a theater.
That’s a cute match. They’re both seemingly really nice people and a bit quirky.
weel, they know each other at least since this awful Terminator movie
Is the dating pool amongst British actors so narrow?
Really wish the article had included all of Daenerys’s titles following her name. Makes me laugh every time.
The Mail just called Dany a princess, not a QUEEN
The horror. Did the mail ever even watch the show?
I find him attractive.
I think he’s quite sexy. On screen he has a certain charm about him that makes him quite attractive. I definitely fancied him as Prince Phillip in the crown.
I find him very sexy, and I think the description you give is spot-on (“objectively weird-looking and not-traditionally handsome dudes, and yet something about their talent and the way they carry themselves is very sexy and appealing”).
Matt Smith played the lead role in Charlie Says, a Charles Manson movie. It thought he was pretty good in it. I initially didn’t recognize him.
Matt Smith will always be an 11 to me ❤️
me too! Bowties are cool
I think this is a friend type thing. She was with someone else just a few weeks ago so unless its really new this is just two friends having dinner.
Please someone darken his eyebrows!