‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood has been stalking & harassing his ex, Cassie Randolph

Okay, this story is mega-complicated and it’s about people we normally don’t cover. Colton Underwood was in and around the Bachelor franchise for several years, first as one of the potential dudes on The Bachelorette, then as The Bachelor in 2019. He met Cassie Randolf on that season, and they were together up until May of this year. That’s when they somewhat quietly broke up. Neither of them said much about the split publicly, although Cassie did give an interview where she was pretty vague about the split a few weeks ago. It was rumored, at the time, that the breakup was not particularly amicable.
I should mention this too: Colton is a virgin and he’s said he’s waiting for marriage. That came up a lot during The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. He wanted to marry Cassie and she wasn’t ready for it. At least that was the story at the time. Now I wonder if Cassie got a good hard look at Colton Underwood and she wanted no part of him. Cassie filed for a restraining order against Underwood. Post-breakup, he’s been stalking her, harassing her and her family, and she says he even put a tracking device on her car.
'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's split with Cassie Randolph just got that much more nasty … she's filed for a restraining order against the reality star.
Colton picked Cassie at the end of his season of “The Bachelor” in 2019 … but the two never got engaged. The couple announced their split in May of this year, and there were rumors that the breakup was a bad one … but it was unclear what exactly happened.
TMZ’s obtained the court docs in which Cassie claims Colton’s been stalking and harassing her with unsettling text messages. She claims Colton also went as far as planting a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts. And, then there’s this … Cassie claims Colton’s been showing up uninvited to her L.A. apartment and parent’s house in Huntington Beach. She claims he takes obsessive walks to her apartment complex and loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window at her parent’s Huntington Beach house at 2 AM.
Cassie — who says they broke up in mid-April — goes on to claim some of the harassing text messages included accusing her of hanging out with her old ex-boyfriend. She alleges Colton also sent anonymous text messages to her and to himself pretending to also be a victim of the anonymous stalker. Cassie claims Colton later admitted to sending the messages and planting the tracking device.
He sounds like an absolute psycho. It also sounds like she was protecting him by keeping quiet about whatever happened when they broke up in May, and then he went completely f–king crazy stalking her post-breakup. The fact that this is all attached to the wildly successful Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises is fascinating to me too – I wonder if ABC is really doing any kind of background checks on these people, and I wonder if ABC has any liability. It ruins the dumb fantasy of these shows, that one of their “bachelors” is a complete stalker and trainwreck personality. I hope Cassie stays safe and I hope the legal system works in her favor.
Oh, come on now–surely this deserves a trigger warning for stalking. This is dangerous and escalating behavior. This is so disturbing.
I have no idea who these people are, but they are clearly a former heterosexual couple, which is why TMZ frames her steps to protect herself as “nasty.” And, fuck TMZ. Again, they frame the narrative as if this nasty woman has filed for a protective order and claim that “it’s currently *unclear what her allegations are against him*” and then they list multiple specific and terrifying allegations.
Doesn’t the title alone serve as a trigger warning? I thought it was pretty explicit.
TMZ does have a strange, heavily sexist bias. Anyone know their readership demographics?
It’s warranted because of the specificity of the details.
Ooooof the body language in that photo with her in the blue shirt. His ham fists are chilling.
Not having watched these particular seasons enough to recognize these people, I’m going to assume this kicked off because they slept together. Him because he thought they were getting married, her because she’s young, he’s attractive and they are in a relationship. When she subsequently broke up with him, his indoctrination that $ex = marriage kicked in and he went nuts trying to get her back because that wasn’t how the fairytale is supposed to end.
That removes the responsibility from him. (“It was his upbringing!”) No, he’s an adult man who can’t handle it when a woman rejects him. He owns this.
Exactly, Rose. This view victimizes him, but in fact he’s actively trying to exert control over Cassie and has shown disregard for the law in placing a tracker on her car.
Let’s try not to push a stigmatizing psycho-virgin storyline, maybe?
I have only watched a few seasons of the bachelor/bachelorette shows and this is like the third guy who is allegedly abusive that I can think of off the top of my head (other two: josh Murray, chad Johnson). I doubt they are doing a background check on any of these people.
@PrincessPeach You are correct. They do not do thorough background checks on these people. And yes, you are right about Josh Murray and Chad Johnson. I wrote about that in my post down below. Some very disturbing people have been allowed to come on this show. Not good.
They “took care of his situation” after they got together. At least thats what they announced on the “After the Final Rose” show. So no more Colton the virgin since early 2019.
They seemed to be fine earlier this year. Around April he got covid while they both quarantined together at her parents house. They broke up soon after. Who knows, maybe all that togetherness just was TOO MUCH.
Though it did seem that he took the breakup harder and was pissed when she did that interview about the breakup. He said he was mad at bachelor producers for manipulating her.
Maybe he snapped?
Honestly this is very reminiscent of what happened to my and my ex in college. He was a really nice guy, a little needy but no alarm bells at all. I broke up with him and things were fine at first but after I got back from being in Italy for a semester things got weird and scary. He had spent an summer and fall semester convincing himself when I got back we were getting back together and when that didn’t happen he flipped out. Looking in my windows, going to events I was at even though he had no reason to be there, and verbally abusing me. I almost left college. However if you had asked me when I broke up with him if I thought he was capable of this I would have laughed at you.
It really showed me that you cannot tell what will flip a switch in people. Who knows what is going through these guys brains but it makes perfect sense to them.
I do watch the shows on the Bachelor franchise, but only to laugh and make fun of it. Don’t judge LMAO. It is so manipulated and produced by the production team. I mean yes, the people actually say the shit they do on screen, but once they sign that contact with ABC’s production, they can literally do whatever they want with the footage they get and make you look as bad, or as good as they want. And it’s pretty obvious, they do not delve very hard into thorough background checks for these people, as evidenced by some pretty disturbing people that have come onto the show. Chad Johnson is one that was on JoJo’s season of the Bachelorette? He had major anger issues on that show (fought with all the guys in the house), then went on to Bachelor in Paradise, got into a huge fight with the host Chris Harrison and was thrown off that show. Later his girlfriend in real life claimed he abused and hit her, and how he is doing some porn stuff. Yeah, real catch. There have been many people who end up with significant others at home (maybe they want that, who knows?) but yeah there have been some very unsavory people on that franchise.
As far as Colton and Cassie? I never got good vibes from Colton honestly and wasn’t happy they chose him as their lead. And Cassie’s parents did not want her to end up with him – Father knows best lol. She did not want to get married – maybe now we know why. I don’t know, I am sure he must have done some pretty disturbing things for her to file a retraining order. I feel bad for her, hope she can protect herself and move on. And I hope ABC stops trying to protect Colton’s image. I don’t think he is the good guy that he is portrayed to be. Just my two cents.
I hate that I know this but he was never saving himself for marriage. He was just waiting until he was with the right person. So the assumption in the bachelor world is they obviously slept together. Not super relevant to the stalking story but just needed to add my two cents
Bachelor dude a douche in real life?! Im shocked.
But seriously they always seem to scrape the bottom of the barrel for the guys on this show. It takes a certain type of psychological makeup to want to be on that show in the first place and it’s not a healthy one.
It was the stupid, religious virgin stuff for me.