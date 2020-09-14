‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood has been stalking & harassing his ex, Cassie Randolph

Okay, this story is mega-complicated and it’s about people we normally don’t cover. Colton Underwood was in and around the Bachelor franchise for several years, first as one of the potential dudes on The Bachelorette, then as The Bachelor in 2019. He met Cassie Randolf on that season, and they were together up until May of this year. That’s when they somewhat quietly broke up. Neither of them said much about the split publicly, although Cassie did give an interview where she was pretty vague about the split a few weeks ago. It was rumored, at the time, that the breakup was not particularly amicable.

I should mention this too: Colton is a virgin and he’s said he’s waiting for marriage. That came up a lot during The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. He wanted to marry Cassie and she wasn’t ready for it. At least that was the story at the time. Now I wonder if Cassie got a good hard look at Colton Underwood and she wanted no part of him. Cassie filed for a restraining order against Underwood. Post-breakup, he’s been stalking her, harassing her and her family, and she says he even put a tracking device on her car.

‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood’s split with Cassie Randolph just got that much more nasty … she’s filed for a restraining order against the reality star. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cassie filed Friday in Los Angeles. It’s currently unclear what her allegations are against him and if a judge has signed off on the order. Colton picked Cassie at the end of his season of “The Bachelor” in 2019 … but the two never got engaged. The couple announced their split in May of this year, and there were rumors that the breakup was a bad one … but it was unclear what exactly happened. TMZ’s obtained the court docs in which Cassie claims Colton’s been stalking and harassing her with unsettling text messages. She claims Colton also went as far as planting a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts. And, then there’s this … Cassie claims Colton’s been showing up uninvited to her L.A. apartment and parent’s house in Huntington Beach. She claims he takes obsessive walks to her apartment complex and loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window at her parent’s Huntington Beach house at 2 AM. Cassie — who says they broke up in mid-April — goes on to claim some of the harassing text messages included accusing her of hanging out with her old ex-boyfriend. She alleges Colton also sent anonymous text messages to her and to himself pretending to also be a victim of the anonymous stalker. Cassie claims Colton later admitted to sending the messages and planting the tracking device.

[From TMZ]

He sounds like an absolute psycho. It also sounds like she was protecting him by keeping quiet about whatever happened when they broke up in May, and then he went completely f–king crazy stalking her post-breakup. The fact that this is all attached to the wildly successful Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises is fascinating to me too – I wonder if ABC is really doing any kind of background checks on these people, and I wonder if ABC has any liability. It ruins the dumb fantasy of these shows, that one of their “bachelors” is a complete stalker and trainwreck personality. I hope Cassie stays safe and I hope the legal system works in her favor.