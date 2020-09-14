Cate Blanchett wore a show-stopping Armani at the Venice Film Festival’s final night

Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at Closing Ceremony and Finale during the 77th Venice International Film Festival ( La Biennale Di Veneziale ) on Saturday 12 September 2020

Even though the pandemic is still raging in large swaths of the world, the past few weeks have seen people attempt to go back to some kind of normalcy. The NBA Bubble has been largely successful, as was the New York bubble for the US Open. The Venice Film Festival became the first major film festival to try to do some kind of “business as usual” – they held actual premieres, with people, and did real red carpets. I’m not aware of a spike in coronavirus cases in Venice, so everything seemed to go pretty well, although obviously, there weren’t tons of people there. The festival gave out their awards on Saturday – Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland won the Golden Lion. You can see the other award winners here.

For the final ceremony, jury president Cate Blanchett went all-out in this striking Armani look. The red bodice combined with the multicolor ikat sheer poncho/cape – wow. I’ve really enjoyed Cate’s fashion recycling, but I appreciate that she’s thrown in a couple of new-to-us looks, and this was the show-stopper for the final night. Well done!

77th Venice Film Festival held in Venice, Italy - Closing Ceremony

Bonus: Vanessa Kirby in a simple, sleek black gown and a red lip. I’m a big fan of Kirby but I feel like her red carpet styling just needs a little something extra? But in a pandemic, this is more than fine.

Vanessa Kirby pose on the red carpet at Closing Ceremony and Finale during the 77th Venice International Film Festival ( La Biennale Di Veneziale ) on Saturday 12 September 2020

Photos courtesy of WENN.

17 Responses to “Cate Blanchett wore a show-stopping Armani at the Venice Film Festival’s final night”

  1. Sojaschnitzel says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:05 am

    Anyone else see a goose face on her midsection?

  2. Lennn says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:07 am

    Am I the only one who doesn’t really care about these dresses anymore?? I want to, I try to, but I feel nothing! Help me lord, the pandemic has affected my red carpet-mojo.

    • LahdidahBaby says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:36 am

      Me, too! I’ve seen no one but my husband in six months! My new book came out in May and the tour had to be cancelled. My bathroom basin is plugged but I’m nervous about having the maskless Trumpian plumber in my house. I keep ordering shoes. Help!

  3. Snowslow says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:08 am

    This dress is HIDEOUS to me. She has green eyes on her boobs and the whole thing looks like a cheap bordello curtain made from an acrylic glued-on material imitating hand-embroidered work.

  4. Lucy2 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:35 am

    I like it – it’s interesting and different. Would I wear it? Absolutely not. But it makes for a good red carpet photo.

  5. Ohlala says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:02 am

    Oh this dress is hideous

  6. Loretta says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:27 am

    I’m in love with Blanchett’s dress. Beautiful

  7. josephine says:
    September 14, 2020 at 8:44 am

    The whole look ages her. Her gorgeous figure is lost in the overlay and it looks like something a much older woman would wear down to the pool.

  8. Who ARE These People? says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Gal Gadot’s aging Wonder Woman will wear this by the pool at her neo classical retreat outside Vegas.

  9. Seraphina says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:47 am

    I am not in love with this dress, but I think Cate can do no wrong so I will give this a pass. Plus, it was daring and not the run of the mill runway look – GO CATE!

  10. Valiantly Varnished says:
    September 14, 2020 at 9:48 am

    I wish they had done more with her hair and makeup. A red lip would have been fantastic with this. I actually like Vanessa Kirby’s red carpet style. It reminds me of Rosamund Pike’s red carpet style. They both lean into the minimalist icy blonde vibe.

  11. Robin says:
    September 14, 2020 at 10:17 am

    That’s not the way I would design a peacock dress, but sure.

