Cate Blanchett wore a show-stopping Armani at the Venice Film Festival’s final night

Even though the pandemic is still raging in large swaths of the world, the past few weeks have seen people attempt to go back to some kind of normalcy. The NBA Bubble has been largely successful, as was the New York bubble for the US Open. The Venice Film Festival became the first major film festival to try to do some kind of “business as usual” – they held actual premieres, with people, and did real red carpets. I’m not aware of a spike in coronavirus cases in Venice, so everything seemed to go pretty well, although obviously, there weren’t tons of people there. The festival gave out their awards on Saturday – Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland won the Golden Lion. You can see the other award winners here.
For the final ceremony, jury president Cate Blanchett went all-out in this striking Armani look. The red bodice combined with the multicolor ikat sheer poncho/cape – wow. I’ve really enjoyed Cate’s fashion recycling, but I appreciate that she’s thrown in a couple of new-to-us looks, and this was the show-stopper for the final night. Well done!
Bonus: Vanessa Kirby in a simple, sleek black gown and a red lip. I’m a big fan of Kirby but I feel like her red carpet styling just needs a little something extra? But in a pandemic, this is more than fine.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Anyone else see a goose face on her midsection?
TOTALLY.
Also, love your handle; it makes me think of my new discovery>vegan Schnitzel, delicious
Came to say this. Angry birds!
It looks like a caftan even though there’s a sheath dress underneath!
Am I the only one who doesn’t really care about these dresses anymore?? I want to, I try to, but I feel nothing! Help me lord, the pandemic has affected my red carpet-mojo.
Me, too! I’ve seen no one but my husband in six months! My new book came out in May and the tour had to be cancelled. My bathroom basin is plugged but I’m nervous about having the maskless Trumpian plumber in my house. I keep ordering shoes. Help!
Congrats on the book!!!!
This dress is HIDEOUS to me. She has green eyes on her boobs and the whole thing looks like a cheap bordello curtain made from an acrylic glued-on material imitating hand-embroidered work.
I like it – it’s interesting and different. Would I wear it? Absolutely not. But it makes for a good red carpet photo.
Oh this dress is hideous
I’m in love with Blanchett’s dress. Beautiful
The whole look ages her. Her gorgeous figure is lost in the overlay and it looks like something a much older woman would wear down to the pool.
+1
Gal Gadot’s aging Wonder Woman will wear this by the pool at her neo classical retreat outside Vegas.
I am not in love with this dress, but I think Cate can do no wrong so I will give this a pass. Plus, it was daring and not the run of the mill runway look – GO CATE!
I wish they had done more with her hair and makeup. A red lip would have been fantastic with this. I actually like Vanessa Kirby’s red carpet style. It reminds me of Rosamund Pike’s red carpet style. They both lean into the minimalist icy blonde vibe.
That’s not the way I would design a peacock dress, but sure.