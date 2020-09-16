Jonathan Majors from Lovecraft Country cast as Ant Man 3 villain

It’s been a year for Lovecraft Country star, Jonathan Majors, who plays Atticus. Jonathan also stars in Da 5 Bloods which was released earlier this year. Yesterday it was announced that he will be starring alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily in the third installment of Marvel’s Antman and Wasp series that will be released some time in 2022.

Jonathan has been cast as villain Kang the Conqueror who is known primarily as a time-traveling nemesis of the Avengers. This has led to speculation that the third Antman movie will feature members of the Avengers. The NY Post has more on the story:

“Ant Man 3” has its villain.

Kang the Conqueror will likely be played by “Lovecraft Country” star Jonathan Majors, sources told the Hollywood Reporter. Majors, 31, would appear in the Marvel Studios flick along with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in 2022.

Marvel obsessives say the news signals a potential link to the Avengers, since the character has fought the young superheroes in the comic books.

[From NY Post]

As a big MCU/Marvel head I am excited for this news as I have truly enjoyed Majors as Tic in Lovecraft Country. He has a way of embodying frustration and anger that’s compelling. In fact in Lovecraft Country his character is a bit shifty so I think he’d make a great villain in the MCU.

I will say, I usually wait until Antman goes to streaming but I just may show up to see Antman 3 in theaters just to see Jonathan’s fine self on the big screen. Until then, I will keep watching him on Lovecraft Country.

2 Responses to “Jonathan Majors from Lovecraft Country cast as Ant Man 3 villain”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 16, 2020 at 7:24 am

    The Ant Man films are fun and he seems a fine addition.

    Reply
  2. Jen says:
    September 16, 2020 at 8:02 am

    He’s PHENOMENAL in Last Black Man in San Francisco. I’m really glad he’s getting strong roles. He’s very talented.

    Reply

