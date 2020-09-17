A mob of anti-maskers took over a Target – in Florida, of course

Are you tired of reading these headlines? I am definitely tired of writing them. In the middle of a global pandemic, as the United States is about three days away from recording over 200,00 deaths resulting from the spread of COVID-19, people are choosing to make the scientifically-proven preventative measure of wearing a mask as their political peccadillo. At this point, they are literally dying on their anti-mask hill, because we have countless stories to substantiate the claims that even removing your mask once can cause serious health issues derived from complication with the virus. It happened again, on Tuesday, at a Target in Florida, when a group of people charged the aisles blasting Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Going to Take It, shouting at the customers to, “Take you masks off!” and claiming, “they don’t do anything.” One high-pitched wastrel even pointed to the unfortunate children forced into this impromptu circus and said “do it for the children, set an example!”
Anti-maskers in Florida invade a Target pic.twitter.com/Z8TWbl8ihD
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 16, 2020
[From Twitter via Towelroad]
The only bit of relevant commentary on the entire clip is the person videoing the Dunce Brigade who is heard on the video saying, “f**king idiots.” Look at the age of these people. These aren’t old farts nattering on about their rights and how they can’t be forced to do anything. These are young people who aren’t just being defiant, they are actively promoting dangerous information. And you can tell by the court jester in the red shirt that somebody in one of the aisles did remove their mask because Red Shirt bounced up and down like his daddy just increased his allowance. What is the point of this? It’s not even worth it to speculate any more. I just want legal action at this stage. They don’t get to ‘make a point’ when it puts our health on the line. Oh, and Dee Snider (one of my heroes!) caught wind that these fools grabbed his song for this little stunt and he told them to get the hell outta here with that:
No…these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf
— Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020
I called out Florida in the headline, but anti-mask rallies and demonstrations are happening everywhere. I live in California and some have taken place a stone’s throw from me (and if I had better aim, I might have nailed one of ‘em, too – KIDDING!) It would be one thing if these types of people were just becoming punchlines, but their message is lethal and we have to, at some point, make them accountable for that.
In case the Target Truthers weren’t enough to send your lunch back up, listen to these idiots in Utah as they fight for their ‘right’ to die a horrible death. Wait it out until the end of the clip, because when you think it’s peaked – it gets worse. Oof.
This has to be an SNL skit. It just has to be. pic.twitter.com/HURtVSr9DL
— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 14, 2020
Photos credit: Twitter and some ridiculous anti-mask people on IG who I won’t direct any traffic to
I can’t watch any more of these videos,they make me feel violent. I just don’t understand why they aren’t arrested? They should be arrested and tasered into submission if they resist.
I know. I fear these people are getting some traction. On Twitter so many people were chiming in with comments like “well, it’s not great but at least they didn’t steal the merchandise and burn the place down.” Because merch and buildings apparently matter more than public health.
The mask shaming, Covid minimizing parents on one of my college kids parent FB pages are out of control. And now that Big 10 football is back they are more smug than ever, saying shit like “see…these libs university presidents can’t deny that the pandemic is over.”
I can’t anymore. With all of this. How do we ever get past this hellish era? (Rhetorical question.)
Ugh. I haven’t seen any of that, but probably because I am never on FB and I haven’t even been on Twitter lately. Why are people so awful, I just don’t get it.
I feel very lucky I am not living on american soil right now. This is completely crazy. America…what happened to you? Sending you love and courage for what’s coming… my heart breaks for all the lives that could have been saved if people had more solidarity for one another.
Unfortunately it’s not only in the USA…I live in Quebec and this past Saturday there was an anti-mask rally in downtown Montreal. Cases here are slowly inching up again, but sure, have an anti-mask rally. Idiocy truly knows no bounds.
Unfortunately LadyMTL, I feel as if America is exporting our unique brand of crazy to Canada. I just hope it doesn’t become as widespread there.
Yep, these idiots driving us all back into the primordial swamp are in Australia too. No country is immune to the stupidity.
Two big rallies in Berlin in the last two months. Mostly made of members of the extreme right AfD party, anti-vaxxers…and just all-around losers. The right-wing parties in Europe are following very closely what goes on in the States and figuring out what they can copy and pull off here. Even MAGA hats in Berlin.
I just don’t understand why people are like this, periodt.
If only they could just infect themselves and not innocent people …..
In Indonesia, anti-mask protesters are arrested, and made to dig graves for victims of Covid.
Normally I’m against forced labor, but in this case I’ll make an exception. Round ‘em up and get some shovels from Target.
IWhat is going on in the USA ? Seriously!? I live in South Africa and I have been feeling proud of South Africans, everywhere I go most people are wearing masks, in malls and shops you’re required to wear a mask before entering and people are really adhering. Every school child in the country has been supplied with 2 cloth masks and has to wear a mask every day, and they do wear them the whole day! Which is why cases are going down drastically and most of the lock down regulations have been lifted. Last night our president informed the country that from next week Monday the country is moving to level 1(the lowest level of the lock down ) which means almost everything is going back to normal but we still have to wear masks and wash hands regularly. Masks do work! And our president was very clear on that from the very beginning of the pandemic.
It’s weird how in some places people are fine with wearing masks. I’m in Chicago and in the city I see most people wearing them. In some suburbs, people are great and in others, not so much. It sadly has become a reflection of politics, Right wingers have developed this idea that masks are either unconstitutional, ineffective, or both. And the propaganda that reinforces this crazy view is relentless.
I live in a so called 3 world country, east-european actually, and even we don’t stand for this bull s***. We have corruption up the wazoo and poverty and 2/3 of the population doesn’t have indoor plumbing, but even we have laws that fine and arrest you if you pull this kind of s***.
We wear masks, even the elderly wear masks and gloves and sanitise.
What the hell America?
It’s rugged frontier individualism run amok. It’s anti-science my-opinion-is just-as-valid-as-your-expertise assholery.
Sometimes freedom of speech is humiliating.
Also South African here. I have been in the office, the whole day, with a mask on. And so is everyone else in the office. I take breaks to get fresh air but wearing a mask is just the norm now.
I honestly don’t understand this resistance to mask wearing.
Yeah, it’s a wonderful time to be working in retail, between falling profits so no raises, and the constant threat of eventual horrible death every time we let customers in. Selfish bastards.
In Indonesia they make antimaskers are forced to dig graves for COVID victims
I saw that. It should be the same here.
I feel so bad for all the essential workers, like the Target employees, whose labor is undervalued, who are underpaid, who are unprotected, and who have no recourse when people act out like these, all for the attention. I wish they would be charged and sentenced to community service at the morgue, like has been done in Indonesia:
https://www.newsweek.com/anti-mask-dig-graves-covid-19-victims-indonesia-1531687
Feel exactly the same way. Underpaid workforce, plus transport workers, health workers, teachers, cleaners… and in turn, children from minority groups (https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/09/16/913365560/the-majority-of-children-who-die-from-covid-19-are-children-of-color) all put at risk by these stains on humanity.
These selfish scum can’t see the irony in how their actions only extend lockdowns and restrictions by sparking off clusters and outbreaks.
The whining about a simple piece of cloth is ridiculous. During the world wars, Americans gave up many freedoms and access to goods to support the country. And now supporting fellow citizens is too much to ask?
I went into a discount grocery chain, not aldi, think even more discount because they were the only place I called that had a ripe papaya. And they don’t offer curbside. I walked in, took one look at the shoppers crowding one another with masks down around the chins and left. I called the store and asked why there were too many people, no distancing, and no masks. They told me to call corporate, they said they don’t have the staff to enforce anything. I called the county health bureau. These workers are being put in danger. And the shoppers are vulnerable people. Mostly low income and I’m guessing with jobs that don’t offer insurance or sick leave. Why is it so hard to wear a mask properly and stay 6ft away?
Is it bad that I want to round up all the anti-maskers and put them on their own island??? We could all get back to our normal lives if we would just wear the damn masks. I don’t enjoy wearing one but I do enjoy going shopping, getting my hair done, etc.. I wear my mask so I can do all those things. My husband has asthma and he has no problem wearing a mask in public. I know I would feel shitty if I unknowingly exposed someone to this horrible virus.
Can’t we just enforce some sort of waiver or registry that releases health professionals of the obligation to treat people who chose to put others at risk? It doesn’t make up for actively violating people by storming a store with your unmasked face, but they need to have real consequences beyond quietly catching covid and refusing to talk about it (this has happened to at least 3 truthers I know).
If I hear the words “BUT MY RIGHTS!” one more time, I’m going to scream. A country is doomed when its citizens cannot band together for the collective health and well-being of the whole. This is why I am in a constant state of anxiety.