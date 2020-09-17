Taylor Swift styled herself in Stella McCartney for her ACM performance

Embed from Getty Images

I give Taylor Swift a lot of credit for really doing a completely strict and appropriate lockdown. She recorded, promoted and released an album in solitude, working with producers and sound mixers virtually, with everybody in their own little bubbles. She didn’t get itchy to go out clubbing this summer – she stayed locked down, mostly in Nashville. But she decided to “go out” for the Academy of Country Music Awards last night. This was her first appearance on the ACMs since 2015, which is around the same time she went “full pop” and abandoned the country twang. This is also her first public appearance since, I believe, January or February? She performed “Betty,” the second single from her latest album folklore.

People were making a big deal about how Taylor styled herself, but she did that for all of the folklore promo too, right? For the music video and the photos, I’m pretty sure she did her own hair and makeup and picked out her clothes. So it was last night – she styled herself in head-to-toe Stella McCartney, an unfortunate pair of trousers and a sparkly turtleneck. She did her own hair, which was… unfortunate. Again, it’s 2020 and I feel like this is the lost year and all of us have bad hair. Taylor absolutely looks like she’s cutting her own bangs and styling them all flattened down.

Here’s the performance of “Betty.” That’s the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third child.

