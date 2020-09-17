Did Cardi B file for divorce because Offset impregnated another woman?

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday. Almost immediately, People Magazine reported that Cardi had found out about Offset having yet another affair. Sources were flat-out confirming to People Magazine (the official gossip record) that Offset had been cheating on Cardi throughout their three-year marriage, which we already knew, but it was quite something to see People Magazine so openly report it. So, we know Cardi was well-aware of the affairs. But what was the breaking point? Was it this?
Rumors are swirling that Cardi B filed for divorce because her estranged husband Offset is expecting a baby with another woman. But a source close to the rapper told Page Six that the scuttlebutt is “super false.”
“There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” the insider said.
In fact, Cardi had the legal documents amended after learning they originally requested primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, for her. “She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody.’ She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable,” the source said.
I don’t know, you guys. Offset cheated A LOT. It feels like there could be a pregnant side-chick floating around and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back, you know? It’s one thing to be married to a compulsive cheater. It’s quite another when he’s getting his side-chicks pregnant.
Us Weekly also has a story about how Cardi and Offset are co-parenting amicably at the moment but that Cardi is telling people there is no chance for reconciliation. I really, really hope that Offset doesn’t try to worm his way back. Ugh.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If a man can cheat and get another woman pregnant DURING A PANDEMIC…nothing would or could stop him from cheating !
For real though! Especially during a PANDEMIC. I would be LIVID if my man was exposing himself and therefore exposing me AND my child to a potentially deadly disease so carelessly. Maybe THAT was the last straw for Cardi.
And I agree that Cardi is growing and evolving (it’s actually fascinating to see, personally). Hopefully she’s realizing she deserves better than what she initially settled for.
Yup! There is absolutely no redeeming him. Glad she left, she is better off
Eww Offset, why so sleazy? Ugh. Ease on down the road, Cardi!!
No.
Well, he’s a nogoodnik as my Gramma would say.
Honestly people need to stop having children here, there and everywhere.
Kidding in my phrasing but ffs..cheating and having children outside of your new marriage (3 years is a short time to be married) is a dealbreaker.
Throw his butt out and move on. Do.not.reconcile.
He has 4 kids by 4 women, so I’d say the chances are…yes? Someone needs to give him the safe sex talk.
Hopefully they can coparent amicably.
Cardi, you can do better. Leave this fool and find someone better
Of course the worm will try to worm his way back. She’s foolishly not even asking for child support! Unless he’s got something on her, which sorry to say given her past he might well have. I like Cardi. She interviews well but she needs a crash course in hardass woman. Oh and that outfit in the lead photo is gorgeous. Well done.
He’s not even looking in her direction in any of those pictures.
Ewwwwwww! He’s just raw doggin it al over the place!🤮
Don’t click on any links, it’s a scam!
She’s worth so much more than this.
I felt so sorry for her when he wormed his way back in last time. She was blindsided by it a bit. And I hope she sticks to her decision this time. She can look back though in the future and say she gave it her best shot, god knows she tried to make this marriage work and he didn’t treat her with the respect she deserved.
I’m no fan of her music (I’m far from her target audience!) but I think she’s worth 100 of him. And I think she’ll be far more successful for a lot longer.