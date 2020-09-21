Donald Trump will announce his SCOTUS nominee on ‘Friday or Saturday’

I have no idea how many people will be surprised by this, but Donald Trump is now saying that he’ll nominate someone to the Supreme Court by the end of the week. The only thing I was debating was whether or not Trump would even wait until after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memorial/funeral service, and now it’s looking like he will. He’ll probably make his announcement two seconds after the funeral. He also flat-out mocked Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, which is that the winner of the 2020 election would choose her successor.
President Trump said on Monday that he would wait until the end of the week to nominate a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in deference to her funeral services, trimming even further the time available to confirm his selection before the Nov. 3 election as he hopes to do.
“I think it’ll be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect, it looks like we will have probably services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think in all due respect we should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends.”
Even as he talked about respect, Mr. Trump asserted that Justice Ginsburg’s family made up the fact that her final wish, told to her granddaughter and reported by N.P.R., was that she would not be replaced until a new president is installed. “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff or Pelosi?” he said, referring to Representative Adam Schiff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both of California. Then adding Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, to his suspect list, he added: “I would be more inclined to the second, O.K. — you know, that came out of the wind. That sounds so beautiful, but that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or for Shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind, let’s say. I mean, maybe she did, and maybe she didn’t.”
Mr. Trump said he was currently considering five people but did not name them. The front-runner is said to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago, followed by Judge Barbara Lagoa of the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, according to people close to the process. Kate Todd, a deputy White House counsel, was also said to be on the list. Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, has also been promoting Judge Allison Jones Rushing of the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, but at age 38, she is viewed by many aides as too young.
If Mr. Trump announces his choice on Friday, that would leave just 39 days until the election, which would be the quickest confirmation since Sandra Day O’Connor was appointed in 1981. Since 1975, confirmation on average has taken about 70 days.
It’s cute that the Times and other media outlets are acting like it’s any way notable that “traditionally” SCOTUS confirmations take 70 days or so. Donald Trump will probably nominate some 20-something blonde (where’s Tonky Landmine?) and Mitch McConnell will have her confirmed by end of business Monday, September 28. I’m not even going to be outraged at any of this. It was as predictable as Trump’s entire presidency. Everyone who did not vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016 should be deeply ashamed of themselves.
So, he is now accusing Justice Ginsburg’s granddaughter of lying about what she communicated to her family. This man is filth.
LP- not just saying the granddaughter is lying, but also saying Dems like Schumer, Pelosi, and Schiff are behind it. What a loon.
What a ghoul slamming a nom through so quickly.
I’ve never hated one person as much as I hate him. If Biden gets in first thing he needs to do is remove the nom and that Kavanaugh creep.
Pack the courts!
I said it yesterday, and I’ll say it again: it’s time to form The Blue States Of America if SCOTUS gets corrupted by the Trumpian right. Secede from the union and let these idiots f–k themselves instead of the rest of us.
These a-holes think they’re so smart, “sticking it to the libs.” It’s time they learn they can’t make it without the rest of us and our science and facts and logic. Give them the dumb, truth free, male dominant white theocracy they desire. Let them die from lack of Healthcare in it.
Those with sense in the red states, I’m sorry it’s come to this. But you’re welcome to join the new union.
I never thought I’d say it, but splitting in two is the only recourse if the GOP takes SCOTUS and destroys are democracy. I can’t live in The Handmaid’s Tale. I won’t. If Roe and Griswold fall, there’s no hope, and it’s time to stop trying to reach the idiot minority that’s destroying everything with their idiocracy.
I hate to say it Rapanzel, but I completely agree with with you. It’s time for a Blue Exit. Just this morning Bill Barr has labeled NYC, Seattle and Portland “anarchist jurisdictions” . He can use this as an excuse to cut funding to those cities and I’m sure the eventual plan is martial law.
That car photo is fantastic.
Canadian here, so I’m not entirely sure how the supreme court nominations/confirmations look, but I was listening to Andy Cohen’s show on Sirius today (don’t judge *L*) and he was talking with Sunny from The View and she was saying that if Trump gets his pick for the Supreme court confirmed, she thought if Biden wins, he would just add more justices to the Supreme Court… Is it that easy just to add Justices? (I would assume going from 9 to 11 justices)
It’s ridiculous that McConnell held up the last appointment to the Supreme court for 11 months ( I would assume so that they would guarantee a conservative justice?) but they’re going to rush through their pick now.
If Biden wins, and if Democrats keep the House and take the Senate, then yes – it is possible to add more justices to the Supreme Court. The Constitution does not say how many justices should sit on the Court, only that a court should exist. The number of justices has already been changed several times in our nation’s history.
And while the number 9 has been standard, it has been as few as 6 and as many as 10. At one point, nine corresponded to the number of federal circuit courts of appeals . There are 13 courts of appeals now so, arguably, it would make sense to raise it to 13.
Trump’s lawsuits over Obamacare goes before SCOTUS in November and it is looking really bad. This is why the cause to flip the senate blue has become energized like we have never seen it. Jamie Harrison – the man (POC) running against Lindsey Graham got $1M in donations in the 24 hours after RBG’s death, There are 12-ish races that are close enough to flip, one is close enough that it needs to be protected to stay blue. The $ raised to flip the senate blue was so large over the weekend that billionaire Sheldon Adelson had to donate $25M for a Republic PAC just to try and keep up, but they are still behind.