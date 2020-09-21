Duchess Meghan honors the ‘incomparable & indelible legacy’ of RBG

The Duchess of Sussex was one of many celebrity women to issue public statements about the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday. Meghan kept it short:
“With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction.She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her.”
While I will forever believe that Meghan’s get-out-the-vote work is apolitical, this statement does sort of edge up on, you know, being partial to one side over the other. GOOD. I hope the knuckle-dragging conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic stay mad.
Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl recently had some very vague predictions and “scoops” about what the Sussexes’ new life COULD be. She’s so obviously talking out of her ass, it’s pretty funny.
“They are, I’m told, beginning to explore their neighborhood,” royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET. “They have ventured out and they’ve been spotted out and about. They are keeping a low profile. They are very aware of the paparazzi. They are determined not to be photographed and particularly for Archie not to be photographed by the paparazzi, so don’t expect to see them necessarily out at the beaches near by.”
One of the couple’s favorite California pastimes is visiting a beloved fast food chain.
“They often stop at the In-N-Out Burger much to the astonishment of the staff who serve them,” Nicholl reveals. “Anyone who knows Prince Harry knows he loves a good burger. He’s a fan of fast food so it doesn’t surprise me at all that he stops there.”
Though the couple originally claimed to want to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom, the coronavirus pandemic has kept them from traveling back to England.
“They will come back to the U.K., of course, they will want to see Harry’s family over here,” Nicholl says. “I can see them coming back and spending part of the summer holiday over here… possibly alternating Christmases, but I don’t think they’re going to be dividing their time. I think they have made their new life in America and that is where they are going to spend a majority of their time from now on.”
As for the relationship between Harry and William, things are looking up for the siblings.
“The brothers spoke on Harry’s birthday,” Nicholl says of Harry’s 36th birthday earlier this week. “It’s no secret that it’s been a rocky path between the two brothers, but I actually think the distance has been a good thing for them. They are speaking more than they did before. They are getting along much better than they were several months ago, so I think the signs are all very positive. I think it will be some time before we see them having possibly a cozy Christmas together, but I think things are definitely better than they were.”
Yes, we know they’re being super-careful of paparazzi… because they haven’t been photographed in Santa Barbara at all. Well deduced, Katie Nicholl. And no one can keep their stories straight about William and Harry… either William is incandescent with rage and constantly worrying that the Sussexes will upstage him OR there is a softening and the brothers have reached a fragile truce. Personally, I doubt Will & Harry speak much. I think Willileaks is still full of RAGE.
Go on Duchess.
The Sussexes don’t have a Twitter or Instagram account yet. When I saw this statement I assumed they had started one up and it came from there, but they still don’t have it. Do they have a PR person who issues releases? It wasn’t just People, I saw it in other websites.
Meghan sent the message to Huffington Post
The comment was released to ECanada via their spokesperson. Everyone else is picking it up from them.
Their spokesman sent it out to media outlets. It’s clear, at least to me, that the Royal Family has banned them from using social media during the one year review.
ET Canada contacted Meghan’s people for a comment. Then Meghan’s people released her comment to ET Canada and then other media outlets began using it too.
What a wonderful couple, Lord Rage and his charming wife RestingBitchFace. And their ‘friends’ don’t like them? Cannot imagine why.
I agree with you Kaiser, that is on borderline of political but like you stated: GOOD.
They were stripped of everything, including a voice. And it’s not like marrying into the BRF gave Meghan a platform, she already had one. So she went back to doing what she doing. They can’t have it both ways.
I’m absolutely on board with borderline political statements and the popcorn is in the microwave as we speak…
…but let’s not kid ourselves that the platform Meghan has now is anything like what she had pre-BRF.
Whole heartedly agree, she has a wider and more respectable (not just an actress) platform due to the BRF – marrying into the family and how she was treated. Which makes it all the more hilarious.
She’s damned if she don’t, damned if she do so she just do whatever she wants
I can’t believe Katie Nicholl gets paid for this nonsense.
It kind of makes me feel like I’m in the wrong field.
Exactly
“I, Katie Nicholl, can reveal that on at least one occasion, Meghan and Harry have exited from their front door and walked on the sidewalk in their star-studded California neighborhood. Baby Archie was also present, in a trendy stroller model popular with Hollywood moms. A source was said to be concerned because the dogs were not present at the time, leading the source to speculate about said whereabouts of the California canines. I got paid actual, real money to write this.”
Wasn’t there just one instance of M&H being sighted going to In-and-Out burger? But this woman is making it seem like it’s a regular thing for them ‘cause she wants to pretend she knows anything about their routine. How she managed to scam her way into this job I will never understand.
God what a load of utter vapid bollocks this woman gets paid to write.
Omg she got that thing about in and out burgers from e online as their employees talked about seeing them. And being wary about paparazzi thing is obvious given the lawsuit they filed about Tyler Perry’s house& saying they haven’t taken Archie out. im guessing they haven’t been papped much since moving to Santa Barbara too. What an easy job
As for the call with William was waiting for when they would start on that again after the various claims of his being angry about the Netflix deal. Not my business if they are chatting or not but from press reporting point of view I think the press are angry things like Netflix didn’t leak to them and are desperate for access to the Sussexes again. I wonder if that Spotify thing to the Mirror has any truth or if this was a test…