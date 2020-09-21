Duchess Meghan honors the ‘incomparable & indelible legacy’ of RBG

The Duchess of Sussex was one of many celebrity women to issue public statements about the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday. Meghan kept it short:

“With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction.She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her.”

While I will forever believe that Meghan’s get-out-the-vote work is apolitical, this statement does sort of edge up on, you know, being partial to one side over the other. GOOD. I hope the knuckle-dragging conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic stay mad.

Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl recently had some very vague predictions and "scoops" about what the Sussexes' new life COULD be.

“They are, I’m told, beginning to explore their neighborhood,” royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET. “They have ventured out and they’ve been spotted out and about. They are keeping a low profile. They are very aware of the paparazzi. They are determined not to be photographed and particularly for Archie not to be photographed by the paparazzi, so don’t expect to see them necessarily out at the beaches near by.” One of the couple’s favorite California pastimes is visiting a beloved fast food chain. “They often stop at the In-N-Out Burger much to the astonishment of the staff who serve them,” Nicholl reveals. “Anyone who knows Prince Harry knows he loves a good burger. He’s a fan of fast food so it doesn’t surprise me at all that he stops there.” Though the couple originally claimed to want to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom, the coronavirus pandemic has kept them from traveling back to England. “They will come back to the U.K., of course, they will want to see Harry’s family over here,” Nicholl says. “I can see them coming back and spending part of the summer holiday over here… possibly alternating Christmases, but I don’t think they’re going to be dividing their time. I think they have made their new life in America and that is where they are going to spend a majority of their time from now on.” As for the relationship between Harry and William, things are looking up for the siblings. “The brothers spoke on Harry’s birthday,” Nicholl says of Harry’s 36th birthday earlier this week. “It’s no secret that it’s been a rocky path between the two brothers, but I actually think the distance has been a good thing for them. They are speaking more than they did before. They are getting along much better than they were several months ago, so I think the signs are all very positive. I think it will be some time before we see them having possibly a cozy Christmas together, but I think things are definitely better than they were.”

Yes, we know they’re being super-careful of paparazzi… because they haven’t been photographed in Santa Barbara at all. Well deduced, Katie Nicholl. And no one can keep their stories straight about William and Harry… either William is incandescent with rage and constantly worrying that the Sussexes will upstage him OR there is a softening and the brothers have reached a fragile truce. Personally, I doubt Will & Harry speak much. I think Willileaks is still full of RAGE.