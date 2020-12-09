Katie Holmes thinks she could end up marrying ‘traditional values’ Emilio Vitolo

Picture Perfect: Love birds Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo hold hands in Soho, NYC

Emilio Vitolo and Katie Holmes have been together, by my records, for about three months. We first saw them out and about together in early September, but I feel pretty comfortable saying that this relationship started in mid to late August, at the very latest. That was when Emilio dumped his live-in fiancee via text, and since then, Emilio has been attached to Katie’s hip. She loves every minute of it, and they’ve done tons of pap strolls all over New York. I think they color-coordinate their outfits too. Which is sure sign of steadiness and true love, yes? So obviously, Katie reportedly thinks that they could “go all the way.”

Could he be The One? Katie Holmes is “on cloud nine” in her relationship with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She feels so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first,” the insider adds of the NYC-based chef, 33, who “treats her like a total princess.”

The Secret: Dare to Dream actress, 41, was first linked to Vitolo Jr. in September and the duo has been hot and heavy ever since. Though they’re still in the early stages of their romance, the pair are already getting “serious.” Despite “some concern” from her loved ones, Holmes isn’t afraid of how quickly her relationship with Vitolo Jr. has progressed.

“She doesn’t care what people may say about rushing into the romance,” the source tells Us. “In her mind, this is the real deal, they’re riding a beautiful wave together and she’s already decided it’s got the potential to go all the way.”

Though she’s faced her fair share of ups and downs in her love life, Holmes feels secure in her budding romance with Vitolo Jr., who was previously engaged to designer Rachel Emmons.

“Ultimately, she’s a grown woman who’s free to make her own choices,” the first source says. “She’s got some seriously protective friends and family though, so [Emilio] better carry on treating her this well if he knows what’s good for him!”

[From Us Weekly]

This made me think of how the Church of Scientology and Tom Cruise love-bombed Katie circa 2005-06. She just fell into their trap and she was so blissed out and “in love” and no one could talk her out of it. I think certain people are just susceptible to that kind of “falling head over heels, never paying attention to the red flags” kind of love/obsession/weirdness. Katie’s lucky that with Emilio, she’s not diving head first into another soul-sucking cult. The biggest red flag – which she’s ignoring – is that Emilio callously dumped his fiancee as soon as Katie came around. So, whatever. She is a grown woman, let her have her fun.

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr dress to impress in NYC!

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo walk hand-in-hand as they go for a joyride in his red Pontiac

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands as they go shopping in NYC

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

10 Responses to “Katie Holmes thinks she could end up marrying ‘traditional values’ Emilio Vitolo”

  1. MaryContrary says:
    December 9, 2020 at 10:41 am

    She seems to have a bad picker.

  2. Jaded says:
    December 9, 2020 at 10:46 am

    A “centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first…”? Who writes this crap?! He’s a famewhore leech and a callous DB who ditched his fiance by text the minute he met Katie Holmes. My guess is he’ll springboard onto a younger, prettier, more famous woman given the first chance.

  3. downtherabbithole says:
    December 9, 2020 at 10:48 am

    …She’s wearing a lot of winter clothes that are super baggy or have a lot going on in the front…is it possible that her blissed-out state is tied to that? I’ve always heard, “If they’ll do it with you, they’ll do it to you”, and that’s proven to be true for me. I hope she gets luckier than that if this is what she chooses.

  4. Caitlin Bruce says:
    December 9, 2020 at 11:02 am

    She seems to be the sort of person that follows her heart not her head. And when she’s in love she doesn’t listen to anyone else. I’m sure her friends warned her about Jamie, Tom and this guy. But she doesn’t seem to listen. I wonder why! When she was dating Chris Klein she seemed very normal

  5. lola says:
    December 9, 2020 at 11:05 am

    He would dump her if a bigger star showed interest in him. That will never happen, but I hope she knows that.

  6. HeatherC says:
    December 9, 2020 at 11:08 am

    If by “traditional values” she means “not the poster boy for a soul sucking money grubbing cult” then I guess she’s right?

  7. josephine says:
    December 9, 2020 at 11:12 am

    I’m going to duck a little here, but I’ve totally enjoyed seeing his street style. He wears the heck out of those top coats – wish more men would embrace them. Her style by contrast is a comination of baffling, unflattering and cheap-looking. She sometimes nails the top or bottom but rarely both. She’s gorgeous but doesn’t seem to know how to dress.

    As for their romance, I don’t much care one way or the other. I don’t think she was in love with Cruise so I don’t think she’s someone who willy nilly falls in love – I do think she entered into a business agreement with him, and that’s always, always made me angry because an innocent child was sucked into it. But ultimately I think like any other woman, she deserves some happiness, and maybe he gives her that.

  8. Ariel says:
    December 9, 2020 at 11:12 am

    But the worst that can happen (i wholeheartedly believe that her divorce attorney dad will insist she protect her assets if there is a marriage) is that he will do a million interviews and a book when their relationship ends.
    She has been through worse.

  9. Amelie says:
    December 9, 2020 at 11:13 am

    I know you guys didn’t do this on purpose and this has been discussed before but omg her her fashion!!! And she can’t blame it on coronavirus lol because she dressed like this before the pandemic. He’s such a sharp dresser and she looks like she got dressed in the dark next to him.

    Well he’s clearly a low-key dbag and that’s how she likes them. Let her have fun and then ultimately realize she’s been wasting her time.

