Would you wear Kanye West’s insane, oversized Yeezy sneakers?

My lifestyle affords me the opportunity to pretty much live in loungewear and athleisure. I wear drawstring sweatpants, sweatshirts and simple v-neck t-shirts most days. My favorite sneakers are the most comfortable ones, not the cutest ones – usually Asics or New Balance, in whatever color, I don’t care. But a lot of people care deeply about the sneakers and the athleisure looks, and those people buy Kanye’s Adidas/Yeezy line. Which I don’t get, because the sh-t is always ugly and none of it looks comfortable. Now Kanye is challenging Yeezy fans to spend their savings on these:
Nope: Photos Of Kanye West's New Rorschach-y Antelope Carcass Lookin' Yeezy Boost 400s Leak Online And Some Of Y'all Will Buy Them Regardless Of How Ugly They Are
Literally, WHAT. What is this? How do you even walk? What is the point? Is the point that Yeezy fans will just buy whatever? Gross.
Meanwhile, Kanye is getting sued for failing to pay the people who worked with him for those Sunday Service performances:
The choir that performed with Kanye West at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019 is suing the rapper-producer-designer-presidential candidate for unpaid wages. Contract workers with the Sunday Service complained about not receiving overtime pay following the event, which reportedly took weeks to organize.
The supposedly-demanding West is said to have authorized dozens of last-minute changes that resulted in overtime for participants, which they allege has gone unpaid more than a year later. This suit is the second related to West’s Nebuchadnezzar opera, which took place last year after the release of his Jesus Is King album. A hairstylist alleged that she was not paid for her overtime and other costs. She has filed for “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees.”
Yeah, I believe it. I wonder if Kanye paid anyone around all of his Sunday Service performances. Kanye should absolutely settle out of court with all of these people and just pay them what they’re owed. Which brings me to something else… where is Kanye? He went dark weeks ago, maybe even a few months ago? He popped up a little bit around Kim’s birthday, but the manic cycle of his disorder must have subsided. Whew. I’m actually glad that he didn’t have another breakdown around the election. His boy lost bigly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Nah.
JFC-talk about the Emperor having no clothes.
I saw a photo of these on twitter- someone was comparing them to a pie with a lovely meringue whipped topping.
I didn’t know they were Kanye’s but my first thought was- the slogan should be: for people with more money than sense.
And that about sums up Kanye and him tom foolery.
Additionally, header photo- His 6 year old understands wearing a mask, but he can’t be bothered. Sounds about right.
OMG.
Well, I trip. A lot. It’s a thing for me. I wouldn’t make it one hour in these things and I’d be in a full body cast by the end.
I feel you! I trip on the lines in the tile floor and fall up stairs! It wouldn’t take me an hour to be seriously hurt. Would probably turn an ankle on the first couple steps.
Broke two toes last month falling upstairs.
Right there with you. I am constantly fighting to stay upright
😂😂
Forget it!
You forgot overpriced.
The remind me of those big cartoon character slippers I had as a kid.
They were so big I often tripped, and once fell down the stairs in them.
Oh wow I remember those and I am giggling so hard right now picturing this, sorry.
These would become a thing in 2020. Between these shoes and the KFC Lifetime movie.. I just can’t.
Sadly he has fans that will buy them because they are yeezys. It’s crazy how people will buy that crap just because they are yeezys.
I respect a nice sneaker game, but these are horrible! He’s really taking the piss as people say here in the UK.
He better make people sign waivers when they buy these shoes acknowledging that they assume risk for all falls and face plants that will occur in these shoes. Yikes they look dangerous. And ugly. So so very ugly.
I can’t wait to watch him force Kim into wearing those stupid shoes. She’s gonna lose her mind.
Where is the photo of Kanye wearing these? Those are the ugliest things I’ve seen since the Trump family.
Don’t worry, Kanye will do his twitter rants when he has a new album to promote. Of course morons will buy those shoes. I don’t understand who can afford them when supposedly so many are using the services of food banks now a days. We all know his rich friends will get a free pair. Also, in that photo why is North wearing a mask and not Kanye? He does know you can catch Covid-19 more than once right? Our town just lost a guy man in his 20′s with no underlying health conditions. This virus is no joke. It’s also sad to hear that some people have already had an allergic reaction after taking the Pfizer vaccine in the U.K. yesterday.
His kind of ridiculous is not adequate for the present zeitgeist! Yawn.
It’s a social experiment
Is it me or do they look like dinosaur feet? I guess he took storytime with his kids to heart.
Nope. They are fugly.
This is an extreme example of why my mother would never buy us white shoes as children – she said you look like Minnie Mouse!