Barack Obama: Michelle had an ‘underlying tension’ living in the White House

Barack Obama didn’t do a ton of *advanced* promotion for his book, A Promised Land, but now that it’s out, he’s been on magazine covers and giving interviews with more regularity. Maybe he avoided the advanced hype because he didn’t want to distract from the election. Perhaps. Anyway, Barry covers the latest issue of People Magazine, and they conducted an exclusive interview with him, mostly focusing on his family and his marriage to Michelle Obama.
Talking to Michelle about wanting to run for president: “She gave me a hard look and got up from the couch. ‘God, Barack…When is it going to be enough?’ Before I could answer, she’d gone into the bedroom and closed the door.”
He writes about how their marriage wasn’t great during the presidency: Once in the White House, he sensed an “undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant” and a “loneliness” so worrisome that it could keep him awake. “There were nights when, lying next to Michelle in the dark, I’d think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return.”
Marital tension: “That was the truth of our time in the White House. Michelle very much believed in the work I did but was less optimistic about what I could get done. … She’s more skeptical about politics and more mindful of the sacrifices to the family.” Nonetheless, “I think we came out of it whole. There were great joys in the White House. There was never a time where we didn’t recognize what an extraordinary privilege it was to be there. Most importantly, our children emerged intact and they are wonderful, kind, thoughtful, creative — and not entitled — young women. So that’s a big sigh of relief. But, during the time we were there, Michelle felt this underlying tension. The pressure, stress, of needing to get everything right, to be ‘on’ at every moment.”
Michelle is a worrier: “I tend to be ‘uh, that’ll be fine,’ and I worry a little bit less, just temperamentally…There were times where I think she was frustrated or sad or angry but knew that I had Afghanistan or the financial crisis to worry about, so she would tamp it down.”
They exhaled after they left the White House: “We did. It was like a big exhale right after we left office.” For both of them. “It took some time to talk about how she had felt. Once [the presidency] was done, there was possibility of her opening up … but more importantly just her being able to let out a breath and relax. You know the old adage, ‘if mom’s happy, everybody’s happy’? It very much applies in our household.” Mrs. Obama “has been more relaxed and more joyful since we left office. That allowed us to just enjoy the deep love that comes with a marriage this long. But also to be friends again.”
I appreciate that they’ve both always talked about how their marriage has never been easy, and how they’ve had their struggles and bad phases like everybody else. They are so temperamentally different, it’s kind of a wonder that they have been able to stick together for so long. I think Michelle is so grounded and yes, such a worrier, and that helps Barack from floating off. And maybe he helps her worry less. I always felt like Michelle became a much happier person, in her marriage and in life, when she became First Lady. Yes, it was an enormous spotlight, but she also got to keep her family all in one place at one time.
He is so well spoken! I love this guy.
B&M were good in the WH, classy, smart, etc. they represented the US on the world stage and did a brilliant job.
Trying to figure out how to say this nicely…please don’t say how well-spoken someone is when you’re speaking about a person of color, specifically a black person. I know you mean well but casual statements like that are harmful. Luvvie sums it up best here: https://ideas.ted.com/why-we-need-to-call-out-casual-racism/
ETA: If you mean in comparison to the clown we currently have in the WH, then yes, most everyone is more well spoken than he is. Hell, I think my cat is more well spoken than our president and my cat isn’t the brightest.
I read all day. He is an exceptional good writer.
In my opinion he is one of the most well spoken presidents of modern times. Period. He is knows exactly what to say and how to say it intelligently. I could listen to this man all day long.
I think it’s 100% in relation to the president currently residing in office. I’m not sure how you could possibly equate this to a comment about the colour of his skin.
What?? How can you turn an honest compliment on how articulate someone is into a racist insult? He is a wonderful speaker and writer and is lauded for it, his colour has nothing to do with it. I’ve said that about loads of people – black, white, whatever. You appear to see things from a very slanted perspective.
Thank you @jaded. You captured my feelings and sentiments about this ridiculous comment much better than I could.
He is a very measured and thoughtful speaker. I work in PR and I’ve actually learned quite a bit from him about pacing. In our society, we don’t value this as much as we should, everyone speaks so quickly.
As usual, people refuse to listen when POC and black people speak. You should absolutely not call Obama “well-spoken or articulate”. There are other ways of complimenting his skills in communication, writing, and delivering speeches.
https://www.nytimes.com/2007/02/04/weekinreview/04clemetson.html
Myself, I’m taking this as well-spoken as his role as President on the world stage…and Obama has to be one of the most intelligent, articulate, well spoken Presidents since the beginning of electronic media. During the worst of the Trump Years I have deliberately sought out Obama’s recorded speeches and just luxuriated in listening to reasoned discourse over that narcissistic traitor who has used the office solely for his own aggrandizement and greed. Obama’s speech before the joint Parliament in England is probably one of my all time faves. Both the Obamas’ rock. Just like the rest of us they are not perfect, but they strike me as honest, passionate, and committed to always striving for a better version of themselves and a world we can all live in. Michelle’s book was outstanding I’m now reading his most recent and it is his best yet.
He is well-spoken as any man or woman. He is incredibly intelligent and articulate. Hearing him in interviews, I am reminded of how much of a skill it is to be able to eloquently express one’s thoughts.
@Meredith, we have all had to deal with having a literal buffoon as President for the past 4 years with his sycophantic followers and goons unable to articulate much besides MAGA and lies.
I am so happy to see Obama back on the “stage” enjoying his book tour.
Thank you for saying this. I am a black woman who is told regularly how articulate and well-spoken I am. This is usually in response to me making mundane small talk a white person at the grocery store, at the gas station, at the gym, etc. I’ve been told I speak English well more times than I can count to which I reply “it is my first language.”
The original poster obviously didn’t mean any harm in her post. There’s also no harm in pointing out a painful reality for POC.
There’s a difference between being well-spoken and articulate, and being a great speaker. Obama is a great speaker.
I understand why it is problematic to compliment people of color for being well-spoken in the context of some people not “expecting” people of color to be well-spoken or articulate. But I do wonder how to say something similar about a POC when you just genuinely mean it in the way you’d say it about anyone else you find intelligent and wonderful to hear speak or read their writing? Do you just not say it at all? Do you phrase it differently? I’m not asking this in a defensive way, I just genuinely don’t know. President Obama is, I believe, a great orator and writer. One of the finest we’ve had in the White House. He’s cool, charming, classy, and eloquent and I have so much admiration for him as a man and a politician. I would hope there is some way to be able to express this without it sounding like I’m saying “you write well for a Black guy” because that’s not what I’m saying at all.
Uh, Barack Obama is one of the most well-spoken and articulate people ON THE PLANET and the idea that it’s inherently racist to say so is beyond insanity. This smacks of the “diversity training” that went viral recently that said things like being on time is a white supremacist value. The snake is eating its own tail — the notion that if a well-spoken and articulate person is black, saying so is racist, and being on time is white supremacy are both MONUMENTALLY RACIST notions.
If you act like Obama being articulate is some kind of surprise or something unusual, or are condescending about it, THAT’S racist. If you say he’s articulate just because HE IS ARTICULATE there is nothing racist about it and PLEASE stop acting like it is.
I read that comment and thought they were noting his eloquence. I think he’s widely regarded as one one the most eloquent speakers generally.
I wonder if it was phrased differently that the comment wouldn’t have offended? Maybe the statement itself is triggering?
This is absolutely one of those situations where, even if you mean this in the best possible way (and I believe that is true of everyone in this thread), you should avoid using the terms “articulate” and “well spoken” in relation to Black people because of the history of how those terms have been used. Please listen to Black people when they tell you it is problematic.
Please don’t speak for all Black people especially when it comes to something that FAR more Black people disagree with you on instead of agreeing with you.
This comment is directed at the (I assume) mostly white people in the comments: People who feel indignant outrage when they have it pointed out to them that something well intentioned that they did has racist undertones – why don’t you reflect on that outrage and your instinctive need to defend yourself. It’s possible for well intentioned comments that FEEL harmless TO YOU to nevertheless do harm to others, for reasons you would not understand instinctively because you haven’t lived a life where the colour of your skin has ever been a factor in anything that happens to you. Just because it didn’t occur to you that something could have racist connotations and undertones does not ipso facto make you a blameless white victim of ‘political correctness gone mad’. And I say all this as someone who passes for white and is half British. Seriously people. Just calm down and listen to people before leaping to your own defence.
THIS!
For me, getting defensive about calling a Black person articulate is like defending calling someone by the same pet name their abusive ex used. It doesn’t matter if the name isn’t insulting on paper, or if you meant well, or if there’s a chance they wouldn’t mind – a good friend wouldn’t go there if they knew the history!
And if I used the nickname without realizing the history, and my friend or a mutual called me out, I wouldn’t get into a debate about whether it was actually hurtful – I’d appreciate the correction because I don’t want to hurt them.
O how I love them! They will always be My President and Forever First Lady. That said, I’m very excited about the Biden/Harris years.
This is why I cringe when I see someone say Michelle should be appointed to a cabinet position or judgeship or when people were arguing that she should have been nominated as VP. She doesn’t want it. She never wanted it. It is not who she is. This wonderful woman gave us eight years of her life; eight years of her family; eight years when she was not allowed to drive a car or just walk out in the yard; eight years when every article of clothing was analyzed, every hairstyle critiqued. Let her have her life back. Let her enjoy what she accomplished. Let her enjoy time with her husband and daughters. Let her enjoy her time with her aging mother. Let her be. Let her be free. She gave us more than enough.
Agreed. Simply put, she’s too good for politics.
100%.
Unlike many a First Lady, Michelle had a laundry list of accomplishments and she put it all aside to support his congressional career and presidency. 8+ long years. Of course there was tension. Of course she was upset when he wanted to run; she’s no idiot and she knew how long and hard a slog it would be and the risks it presented to her family on multiple levels.
I’m glad her husband knows and acknowledges how much of his success is due to her ability to grit her teeth and focus on the greater good. Now that their girls are launched as young adults, I hope Michelle rests a little easier and has more of a say in the day to day of her life.
THANK YOU. I’ve used up so much energy trying to remind people of this. I think people who insist that Michelle needs to be in public office haven’t actually read her book or LISTENED to the woman.
Cosign and I think we need to add the 2 years prior to the presidency, it’s at least 10 years of service. I am a third of the way through a Promised Land and she was doing ALL of the family work, while working herself before Barack’s election. A job, 2 daughters, a globe trotting husband, and she could look gorgeous or speak to reporters at a moment’s notice when Barack needed it. We knew being the first first lady of color would be a tightrope act far more difficult than any before her and she performed with flying colors.The quote about women having to do it just as well or better, dancing backward and in high heels applies here, but even more so because she is a woman of color.
@ SJ Knows..I used to side eye anyone who would say a POC was ‘well spoken’ but i get what you mean in this instance. There have been some such bimbling and incompetant public speakers holding that office is recent years(Bush,Trump) that you really have to appreciate how well spoken and presidential Obama is.
I know what you mean. As someone who
had been deemed “well spoken” by my non POC classmates , then subsequently colleagues, it’s super annoying. However, I agree, President Obama is incredibly charismatic and has the gift of public speaking (or perhaps he just worked really hard at it) so I never register it as a backhanded compliment as is often the case.
I think the Obamas and the Sussexes would find a lot of similarities in their situations. It would be interesting to know if they’ve spoken about their experiences.
I love and admire them both so much……. the vitriol Michelle had to endure from racists who felt free to comment and insult her about anything and everything
It is great to know they are in a good place. I actually think different temperament is good or desirable…..if you are a worrier, why would you marry another worrier? I have always seen marriage like getting with someone who can complement you not be your twin….my own opinion! my parents are different, their background and skin color; they manage to make it work despite some lows they were trying to hide from us….LOL
I wouldn’t say Michelle was happy during the WH years. Especially just based on what Barack himself says. I think she made the beat of the situation for her family and especially her daughters and I think the reason why those girls have turned out so wonderfully is because Michelle (and Barack) was hyper-focused on their well being during those years.
I can’t fathom why ANYONE would want the job of President. No matter what you do, it’s going to be not good enough for some people.
I agree with you that she wasn’t happy, but because she’s classy and brilliant and pragmatic she just squared up and got on with it, and just knocked it out of the park during the entire 8 years. She’s just amazing!!
There was a period of time where Michelle vacationed with the girls while Barack would take a golf vacation in another location, and I thought that was a really bad sign that the family was not together. One of the things I love about Michelle was her insistence that, as the female, she was not automatically going to silently carry their family life because her husband had professional goals that took him away from the family. The stories she told of insisting he take out the garbage or whatever when he would finally make it back from Springirled (pre-WH) were so kick-ass. When they were taking those separate vacations during the WH years I honestly thought they would split once his second term ended. I am so glad Barack acknowledges her unhappines/tension because it’s real and I’m sure Michelle was just hurting and tired so much of the time. It sounds like they are in a good spot now.
their marriage works because 1) they are both extraordinary people easy to fall in love with over and over, 2) they both have impeccable ethics and are dedicated to making this work instead of looking for minutiae pleasures like most people
Our country was so blessed to have them as our public face and representing us. Wow I miss them.
I’m sure she spent a good amount of time worrying about her husband or children being killed because of the temperature of this country.
I will never forget the grief this woman got for anything she did. The GOP mocked her seeemingly non controversial platform of kids eating healthy. That toad Sarah Palin accused her of wanting to outlaw French fries and did a publicity stunt of bringing cookies into a school to protest her campaign. It was just so cruel, but I guess the cruelty is the point.
I wonder if Obama’s nonconventional upbringing contributed to his less-worrying personality.
…and yet, she handled everything that came her way during those 8+ years with dignity and grace. *sigh* I love this couple.
I haven’t read the book but I love all the excerpts. And I really like him talking about his awareness of how hard the presidency was on Michelle. I wonder if he talks more in the book about all the racist attacks they had to face. I love the caption on the People cover but that is a goofy picture of him.
It’s coming more to light just how extraordinary the Obamas were during his presidency. I must admit I knew next to nothing about them as a couple, and was simply swept away by the progressiveness of the US to have an African American first family.
But now. Holy moly. Michelle, more than Barack, deserves so much more credit and praise. Not only did she have to endure over 8 years of blatant racism, disrespect and bullying, she worried the whole time. And yet she chose country over person, she completely embraced the opportunity and became such a champion of so many important social issues. All while embodying the very traditional and staid role of First Lady. The epitome of grace under pressure.
I guffaw at any defenders of Melania. They think her bullying is unprecedented. That she has done a stellar job as First Lady. She did nothing, she refused to help anyone, she complained the whole time. So what, she didn’t want the “job”. The starkness of the differences between these two women and how they managed challenges is INCREDIBLE!
Michelle is so candid in Becoming about his political career and her opinions on it, and it’s nice to hear him echo the same thing. They don’t gloss over things. I do wonder what it would have been like if he had decided to wait a bit longer to run after the girls were almost out of school, etc., but only they could choose. I love the Obamas so much.
I bought my dad Obama’s book for xmas, I’m so excited to read it once he’s done with it!
I love that they’re so open about the ups and downs in their relationship. As someone who has to work at my relationship, which is fundamentally very loving but also a case of opposites attract, we have to work at it. A lot of morons have told me “with the right person…” blah blah, “everything just clicks.” I don’t believe than any good, thoughtful relationship is just statistically perfect.
I love them. I miss their presence, their grace, their goofy dog, and their delightful and obvious affection for each other. We didnt deserve them.
I think Obama did the same thing Hillary did when she lost…lay low. He’s had to lay low because his very presence is so divisive to some people. Now that Biden has won, he has done his part for the party and can now be more open in making moves. I’m loving it. This man can take a picture.
Whenever I am having a stressful day, I tell myself, “Channel your Inner Michelle Obama!”–as she always seems effortlessly gracious and calm. But she is a worrier–so much like me! They have always put across SUCH an amazing team front, that I guess I just assumed things were always easier for them than I now realize they really were. This is not to say that their LIFE was easy, as I know they have confronted such horrific racism and hate, and that all makes me sick. I just love them both and wish for their every happiness.
I also need to get that book. And finally read Becoming, which I own but have not yet read.
You think she was happier despite what her husband says. That she “got to keep her family together in one place”. Why exactly is that extraordinary for a woman of color? Are we looking at some implicit bias at work here? Something to ask yourself.
Wow, on top of all the other ways in which he is great, he has emotional intelligence, can express it, and seems deeply understanding and grateful for what it took for his wife to be the completely amazing First Lady that she was/is. I’m here for this! Also need to read Becoming….
She has always been so beautiful, graceful and classy, and she frankly endured far more abuse than other First Ladies specifically because she is a WoC. It was and is appalling. We were so blessed to have her as our First Lady. I adore her.
She always seemed to manage any tension very gracefully. She was a constant glowing and light spirit at all their appearances. I miss her sparkle in the White House.