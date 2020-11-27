Donald Trump will leave the White House ‘if’ the Electoral College votes for Biden

Trump Speaks to Representatives of each Branch of the Armed Forces including Space Force

Donald Trump spent Thanksgiving at the golf course, and then he did maybe ten minutes of “work” when he called representatives of the armed forces for the holiday, then he took a few questions from reporters in the room. This was the first time he’s “taken questions” since Election Day. In his handful of public appearances since Election Day, he’s only issued statements and waddled out of the room. So, of course the reporters there asked him if he would leave the White House willingly. His answer was very strange.

Donald Trump has said that he will leave the White House when the electoral college votes for Democratic president-elect Joe Biden in the closest the outgoing president has come to conceding defeat. Biden won the presidential election with 306 electoral college votes – many more than the 270 required – to Trump’s 232. Biden also leads Trump by more than 6 million in the popular vote tally.

Trump has so far defied tradition by refusing to concede defeat, instead making a series of baseless claims about alleged ballot fraud and launching legal attempts to challenge the outcomes in several states such Pennsylvania and Michigan. But desperate efforts by Trump and his aides to overturn results in key states, either by lawsuits or by pressuring state legislators, have failed.

Speaking to reporters on the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said if Biden – who is due to be sworn in on 20 January – was certified the election winner by the electoral college, he would depart the White House. Trump said: “Certainly I will. And you know that,” adding that: “If they do, they’ve made a mistake.” However, Trump said it would be “a very hard thing to concede” and declined to say whether he would attend Biden’s inauguration, which is due to take place on 20 January.

It was the first time he had taken questions from reporters since election day, and at times he turned combative, calling one reporter a “lightweight” and telling him “don’t talk to me like that”.

Trump’s administration has already given the green light for a formal transition to get underway. But Trump took issue with Biden moving forward. “I think it’s not right that he’s trying to pick a Cabinet,” Trump said, even though officials from both teams are already working together to get Biden’s team up to speed.

At one point he urged reporters not to allow Biden the credit for pending coronavirus vaccines. “Don’t let him take credit for the vaccines because the vaccines were me and I pushed people harder than they’ve ever been pushed before,” he said. As for whether or not he plans to formally declare his candidacy to run again in 2024 – as he has discussed with aides – Trump he didn’t “want to talk about 2024 yet.”

[From The Guardian]

I’m including a video of the exchange below. I think it’s interesting that reporters made it sound like Trump will have a f–king choice in whether or not he leaves the White House. Regardless of whatever con he’s pulling on his Nazi supporters, Donald Trump will be leaving the White House come January. Even if he never concedes, even if he never admits defeat. If he’s still trying to pull this sh-t on January 20th, he’ll be forcibly dragged from the White House.

Also, if you have to stomp your feet and whine about how you’re the POTUS, you really don’t have any power.

Last things:

Trump Speaks to Representatives of each Branch of the Armed Forces including Space Force

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Donald Trump will leave the White House ‘if’ the Electoral College votes for Biden”

  1. VS says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:21 am

    #DiaperDon crying again

    Reply
  2. aquarius64 says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:33 am

    Showing why over 80 million people voted to fire the Orange Menace. Secret Service will have to drag him out of the White House.

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:38 am

    The #DiaperDon trending hit a nerve. He started whining that Twitter makes up trends.
    So yep, all the rumors about his soiling himself and diapers is obviously true.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      November 27, 2020 at 7:45 am

      I love that hash tag – the photos people are posting are just hilarious. The twitter trolling is only going to get worse the close to the 20th Jan 2021 we get – afterwards it will be open season on his depends.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 27, 2020 at 12:39 pm

      Read some news reports on this & then scrolled through some #diaperdon tweets. What a bizarre but fun Day after Thanksgiving! That tiny desk! How’d he manage to fit? Why did he even sit at it, if he’s so protective of his image and such a ‘great’ showman?

      Reply
  4. anniefannie says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:42 am

    He knows come Jan 20th he’ll be dragged out of there, his feet might touch the ground but doubt it….
    Whomever is trolling him with that “desk” set up deserves a post in the Biden administration

    Reply
    • H says:
      November 27, 2020 at 7:48 am

      Personally, I think WH staff is trolling him now. Can you imagine having to take care of this toddler’s daily needs? January 20th can’t get here soon enough.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 27, 2020 at 9:04 am

      I couldn’t believe it when I saw the desk, lol. I thought it was photoshopped to make him look extra ridiculous.

      Good recap as always from Kaiser. I will add that when he finally bothered to call the troops, it was after 1:00am their time.

      Reply
      • Lowcountry Lady says:
        November 27, 2020 at 11:51 am

        My thoughts exactly Esmom. I too thought that photo of him sitting in that huge room, behind that tiny little desk with the huge Seal stuck on the front had to be a gag, but it’s real. Maybe it’s his version of a clown getting out of a tiny car, but it is hysterical. As a classic malignant narcissist Trump will NEVER allow himself to admit he lost. A true narcissist cannot admit they have lost at anything even when it causes them or someone they love harm. The sad thing is his sick ranting is believed by too many and he is doing real harm to our democratic process. In addition, he is continuing to ramp up something truly ugly in some people’s psyche.

  5. Vanna says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:48 am

    I strongly believe he’ll slink away in the dark the night before the inauguration. Agents pulling him out would be fun to watch though.

    Reply
  6. Sarah says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Burn that green carpet on Day 1 to get rid of the Covid and Cheeto dust.

    Reply
  7. equality says:
    November 27, 2020 at 8:01 am

    NO, the vaccines are not Trump. They are the result of the dedication of a lot of scientists working overtime in a number of different countries.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      November 27, 2020 at 10:55 am

      I will bet my last dollar that he’s trying to get the Trump name stamped on at least ONE of the vaccines – he is THAT narcissistic and desperate to have something to wave around as a ‘success’ regarding the pandemic.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        November 27, 2020 at 12:42 pm

        I won’t get a vaccine if the trump name is on it. I’ll wear a mask forever, if that’s what it takes.

  8. Rapunzel says:
    November 27, 2020 at 8:02 am

    And what’s going on with that hair of his? He appears to have dropped the white/grey color he was going for only a few days ago. So much for that elder statesman look.

    Reply
  9. Lightpurple says:
    November 27, 2020 at 8:03 am

    He is not going to leave willingly. And I do hope his removal is televised.

    Reply
  10. Jane says:
    November 27, 2020 at 8:04 am

    The way this has been covered, I thought he meant he would leave the White House the minute the Electoral College cast their votes for Joe Biden, i.e. in protest, essentially ditching his presidential duties a month early in a fit of pique.

    Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    November 27, 2020 at 8:12 am

    He played Golf on Thanksgiving and there’s hilarious footage of him hitting his ball into the water and cursing about it (f-word) like a baby. For that, he delayed calling the troops to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving.

    Reply
  12. Deanne says:
    November 27, 2020 at 9:39 am

    The fact that he choose to answer questions for the first time in weeks, sitting at what looks like a child’s desk, in an empty room with an undecorated Christmas tree, is both bizarre and hilarious. The man is completely unhinged and at this point, it appears he’s being trolled by some of the people who work for him.

    Reply
  13. Leah says:
    November 27, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Tiny desk for tiny hands. Lol.

    I doubt he will ever concede because it’s not in his personality to lose. Besides it doesn’t matter, conceding is a casual nicety that adult presidents do, which he is not.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      November 27, 2020 at 1:09 pm

      So true LOL! That desk is way too small for him in every a way, until you look at his hands, and they somehow fit the size of the desk perfectly.

      Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    November 27, 2020 at 10:15 am

    The barren Christmas tree was everything.

    Reply
  15. J ferber says:
    November 27, 2020 at 10:34 am

    You don’t expect Melania to decorate that tree, too, do you? To the accompaniment of stamping stiletto heels.

    Reply
  16. Marigold says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:01 am

    I think he is working to get get electoral votes changed to him. This man has gotten away with everything, so I don’t trust him for a moment. And, I don’t trust the GOP senators or the Supreme Court. If he can steal it, he will.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      November 27, 2020 at 1:05 pm

      Marigold, I am on the same page as you in this orwellian novel nightmare. I dont think Donny is done wreaking the most insane havoc yet.

      Reply
  17. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:34 am

    I know it gets clicks, but stop asking this manchild if he’s going to concede and leave the WH. Come noon on Jan 20th, he’s gone. Doesn’t matter what he says or doesn’t say, they are going to drag the former president out the door, into a limo and onto AF1 one final time.

    Reply
  18. Deanne says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Why are they asking him if he’ll leave? It isn’t up to him. He was voted out of office and has lost every lawsuit he’s put forward but one, that was basically of no consequence. Why are they playing along with his delusion that he can somehow stay when he not only lost the electoral college, but the popular vote by 6 million votes and counting? FFS.

    Reply
    • Lowcountry Lady says:
      November 27, 2020 at 11:55 am

      Too true. And almost scarier than Trump are the enablers, the silent majority, and the vocal morons who drank his kool-aid. Trump thrives on chaos, disharmony, and lawsuits….. but we need to do away with ….will you leave the White House questions.!!! Trump lost the election. PERIOD! He will be leaving as has every surviving president when their time in office was up.

      Reply
  19. BeanieBean says:
    November 27, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Bet he didn’t notice there are dark-skinned people in that painting/mural to his left. Dressed quite nicely, too. The fellow is doffing his hat to one of the women–something trump has never done in his entire life, show deference to a woman.

    Reply
  20. Jay says:
    November 27, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    My theory is he misses seeing his name in the news, and his usual outlets (twitter, Fox) no longer give him the reach they once did. He just wants to be talked about, it’s the only way he knows to measure value – attention. Sad. Let’s keep ignoring and unfollowing, guys.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment