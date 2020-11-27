Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner will not be welcomed back to New York

A few days ago, the New York Times did a *very* bitchy story about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, aka Javanka. It’s part of the whole Schadenfreude Transition, where various media elites (or just plain elites) are dunking on the Trump family and spilling petty tea about them, mostly Ivanka. Personally, I would have enjoyed all of this energy more if it was happening consistently in the past four years. But I won’t begrudge anyone their fun – Javanka sucks and they’re both criminals. I hope they both rot. Anyway, the Times says that Javanka’s post-White House future is in New Jersey:
Javanka’s New Jersey cottage: Town officials in Bedminster, N.J., have the plans for a possible Trump family future, or at least the blueprints: a major addition to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s “cottage” on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club, four new pickleball courts, a relocated heliport, and a spa and yoga complex. The couple had already expanded their “cottage” in New Jersey by 2,500 square feet in 2016, adding a basement and a fireplace sitting room, all documented by Ms. Trump on Instagram. The new plans before Bedminster Township call for an expanded master bedroom, bath and dressing room, two new bedrooms, a study and a ground floor veranda.
New York will be inhospitable: “In an odd way, they will even have a harder time than Trump himself” in New York, said Donny Deutsch, a brand management mogul in Manhattan and no-holds-barred critic of Mr. Trump on cable TV. “He’s despicable but larger than life. Those two are the hapless minions who went along.”
They were a–holes at their kids’ school: Once in, Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner tended to violate the unspoken rule of the Washington private-school world, that parents with heavy security details keep disruption to a minimum, four parents said. At schoolwide events, the family and its entourage often occupied the front two rows, standing to greet administration well-wishers, said one irritated parent. Three people, including two who were present, spoke about a birthday party Mr. Kushner decided to attend with his children. He then requested the hosts’ Wi-Fi password so he could work in the living room.
Ivanka might be a GOP “kingmaker” though: “If I’m trying to keep my Senate seat or I’m running in the governor’s races in Michigan, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, not only do I want President Trump, I want all the Trumps there,” Mr. Nunberg said. “I think Ivanka is able to live in two worlds: Trump-conservative populist and — I don’t say this in a derogatory way — Nikki Haley-country club-Jeb Bush Republican,” he said.
Yeah, the point of the Times’ piece was to underline that Jared and Ivanka are not welcome back in New York, and that they seem to know it too. Javanka will spend their post-White House years in New Jersey or Florida or both, so as to avoid the awkwardness in New York, where the social scene is completely against them. That being said, while all of the elites are gleefully making plans to snub Javanka, I keep thinking about how Ivanka was still invited to Misha Nonoo’s Roman wedding last year. Ivanka, Jared, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the York princesses, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and tons of other A-listers were there. I worry that despite the glee at the thought of snubbing these a–holes, Ivanka and Jared will figure out some way to land on their feet, financially and socially.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I agree. I think it will be “tough” for the first few years and they won’t be able to immediately go back to their NYC socialite life but again, after a few years, they’ll be welcomed back. Maybe not to the level they were before, but they’ll be invited at least.
Nah, New York AG already confirmed she has like 60 indictments waiting for the Trump family.
The whole Trump family is going down on state crimes and they know it.
Yep.. My money is on James, Vance not so much ( he’s adverse to trying rich criminals and took Trumps $$ which coincided with closing a previous investigation). Everyone thinks Trump is pushing the election is rigged because he wants to stay president but it’s driven more by his desire to keep state investigation at bay via presidential immunity. The worst thing Biden can do is give the Trumps a free pass in name of unity. Didn’t we do this with slavery, apartheid, Nixon, etc.. it worked out very well? Right.
Will Javanka trade personal knowledge of US working for their own financial gain? All of these folks are huge liabilities to US security and should be treated as such.
I agree with this, but there’s also a rumor floating around they’re keeping these lawsuits and everything going as a smokescreen to clear his personal debt. Apparently the site where Trumpies can contribute to his legal defense has small print that stipulates the funds can be used for purposes beyond the lawsuits. And who gets hurt in this are so many people who have been adversely affected by his policies and nevertheless continue to support his insanity.
Is Ivanka a kingmaker? Seems hard to believe.
NY Times should put an asterisk next to that quote, because it’s coming from Sam Nunberg, who was fired twice by Trump, the last time for being openly racist on facebook. He has zero credibility.
Trump fired someone for being racist? By that logic Stephen Miller would have been gone a long time ago.
All that money spent on renovating when she is going to prison
Exactly. That’s some expensive denial.
The attention span for scandal is short. Depending on how determined they are to return to their “normal” non-political life, I think it can happen to an extent. Over time.
As far as future political aspirations? I am not sure either of them would want to jump back into the pool of public office. They both know how vociferous and vicious political campaigning is, and they have one of the most notorious political histories to overcome. I’m not sure they have the stomach for that life of constant scrutiny, dragging out the past, embarrassment all for a thankless job and diminished financial reward.
They should also be thinking of their kids. Dragging their family into a life of continued fighting and reputation smearing, all for what? They have money. They should desire anonymity, luxury, vacations and light socializing.
But who am I kidding? They are hooked on attention and publicity, fame and money accumulation. Who the heck knows what they’ll try to do to maintain that.
I think about who will take care of their kids when they’re both in prison. Probably wishful thinking, I know, but if it really happens, there is no one in that family who is “less awful” to take custody of the kids (or might not be in a neighboring cell!).
Jared’s brother and wife? Ivanka’s mom?
I hate that I know this but Joe and Teresa Giudice from RHONJ got staggered sentences because they had young kids so I know that’s a thing that federal judges do. Not so sure about NY state…
NYC is also filled with rich Republicans, who aren’t your evangelical, love-my-guns Republicans. And money talks. It will take a few years, but they will be back in NYC and running in their moneyed social circles, but they will be given the cold shoulder by the liberals in NYC, who won’t forget. It won’t be the same as it was for them.
I despise them. I’m sure they were trying to set it up for Jared to run for office. He probably still will at some point. People always said it was Ivanka who would run. I never got that. It was obvious that Jared was the one being given a ton of power within Trump’s administration. They think of themselves now as a political power couple.
I despise all Trumps, but it is amazing, at least for the near future, how much power the Cult of Trump wields now within the Republican Party, even with his loss. They recognize 74 million votes went to him, so overall they still fear Trump.
I see what you are saying about Jared… However, from what I know Ivanka really thinks/ thought she’d be the first woman President.
It gives me great joy to imagine them all, sitting around the last four years, scheming about their political dynasty–all built on trump’s winning a second term. And now, it is all dust. They have both shown their asses, and they are incompetent failures at everything except The Grift. I do not think she is a kingmaker, or that any of them will survive the lawsuits financially intact. And I hope they all go to prison, too. She needs to answer for the money-laundering in Baku.
They might be shunned in public, but they are the same awful people they have always been and the same people they socialized with before have always known it. Case in point: that wedding you mentioned. At least we won’t have to pay for the Secret Service to protect them from all the booing and hissing on the streets any more.
@fancypants I think that we do have to pay for secret service detail for them. They could decline it, but they won’t because it is part of the grift. This family will be on welfare for a long time but, unlike the families they kicked off of food stamps, they might go to jail and it isn’t clear if the secret service will have to go to jail too, to protect them.
Is it bad that I laughed while typing the previous sentence?
From the list of Protectees on the Secret Service .gov website: “former presidents, their spouses and their minor children under the age of 16.” So Barron won’t get Secret Service protection much longer, either. I wonder how it works for ex-spouses? Has that ever come up before?
Secret Service in jail would be really… something! The agency is already asking for volunteers to move to Maralago after the inauguration- could you imagine anybody raising their hand to be stationed inside Rykers? The most any of the Trumps will get is house arrest, but I will thoroughly enjoy referring to them as “convicted felons” from then on.
They’ll be too busy fighting the scores of indictments waiting for them to weasel their way back into NY society.
I think the wealthy of New York will welcome them back as soon as it’s not toxic in their circle. They don’t care about immigrants or corruption. The admin gave tax breaks to the super wealthy, that is all they care about.
At least she will stop getting free secret service protection January 20, 2021.
My prediction: they will both be in prison and the kids will be raised by Jared’s family. The kids will be able to see them through the barbed wire every so often.
To see Trump’s children in cages would be poetic justice indeed.
How do you ‘add’ a basement?
Wondered that also. Maybe under the new part that was built? Have no idea.
Dig it out! It’s common in places like London, with historical preservation restrictions and no new land properties to buy. The only way to add square footage in places like that is to dig underground. It costs a real fortune. I remember reading about Gwynneth Paltrow or somebody adding multiple stories underground including a pool and thinking “wow she must really want to live in that *one* spot.” I think I would find it very claustrophobic and I would always be nervous about losing electricity and being lost in pitch black darkness.
Jared is an actual traitor who has sold state secrets to middle eastern countries for funding for his building in NYC. Javanka is not going to be able to show their face in public once all this stuff comes out. It will be way more than white collar crimes like fraud. Ivanka has been a part of dirty deals too.
Jared and his family have also sold US assets, ie golden ticket visas, in China to those who invested in some family real estate scheme.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/kushner-family-sells-investor-visa-rich-chinese-beijing-ballroom-event-a7721611.html
And who knows what Ivanka gave away in return for her patents/trademarks in China.
Yep. I still think they’re going to jet away to Israel or the UAE after all this. I would bet cash money that Jared’s been quietly negotiating a lot of things, including his own guarded villa overlooking the Mediterranean and a super yacht that they can use to “get away” any time they want.
I’m sorry to say this but none of them are going prison. And will be welcomed back to NY with open arms. You’re giving the American justice system too much credit in terms of punishing the wealthy and ex president. How many yrs did Nixon serve?
2008 financial crisis caused by rich and criminal bankers, how many of them served any prison time ??
American justice system is a mirage, there to punish and monetise poor and people of colour.
To be fair, Nixon doesn’t completely apply here. Ford explained that he pardoned Nixon to basically wipe the slate clean–to end the “long National nightmare.” Trump no doubt will pardon himself and his family for any federal crimes they may have committed. That’s why we’re cheering on New York’s attorney general and NYC’s DA. I’m not so sure that privilege will help them on the state level. I guess we’ll see.
Bets on how long until Ivanka ends up on either Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen or is Ramona’s plus one to a Hampton’s event caught on film for the Real Housewives? As much as New Yorkers say they hate the Trumps, they are always there and will be as long as they have money. Also, Ivanka’s connections with Wendi Deng will keep her going places.
P.S. How delicious is that story about the WiFi? Obviously, it would not be secure from hacker attacks but the cheap asshole doesn’t even use his own 5G. I really wonder if he has some type of socialization issues.
Aren’t they still tight with Wendy Deng? So long as that relationship stands, I imagine they’ll be ok. I get the impression they are trying to set up their own family compound, like the Kennedys or the Bush family at Kennebunkport. I highly doubt either of them will be sought after for political advice, though (supposedly Trump’s bible stunt was all Ivanka).
The wifi anecdote about Jared is peak insufferable, probably meant to impress with how high powered and demanding his job must be! I’ll bet he tells that one himself, unaware that it makes him look like a pompous ass. Also, assuming Jared was doing work for the White House at this children’s birthday party, potentially a security issue😬