Lori Harvey arrived in Atlanta with Michael B. Jordan just before Thanksgiving

Marjorie Harvey , Lori Harvey at the photoall for 'Fifty Shades Freed' in Paris

Last year, we talked about Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s beautiful stepdaughter. Lori is young, gorgeous and she DGAF. Last year, we talked about her because after dating Justin Combs, Puff Daddy’s son, she went on to date Puffy. She’s also dated (just in the past few years) Trey Songz and Future. And now she’s moving on with People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan. Lori Harvey is a damn baller.

Lori Harvey dated Trey Songz, Diddy, Future and now Michael B. Jordan. She’s unlocking achievements like it’s Call of Duty. Looks like Michael B. Jordan and his new sexiest man alive crown will be breaking bread with Lori Harvey … ’cause they arrived together in her hometown just in time for turkey.

Lori and the ‘Black Panther’ star touched down in Atlanta Wednesday onboard a Delta flight from L.A., but it looks like they got the celeb treatment, as they exited down a staircase to the tarmac. No crowded jetways for this duo.

They both had their face masks on and hoodies up, but photogs saw enough of their faces to know it’s them. Lori does live in the ATL, so makes sense they’d head there on Thanksgiving eve. They threw their luggage in a waiting car and rolled away together … leaving us all to wonder if Michael and Lori are a hot new couple.

This is the first time the celebs have been linked together one-on-one like this — there were reports they crossed paths at Nobu earlier this year while in a large group of friends. Lori was still with Future back then, but he’s been out of the picture since August.

One of the things I like most about Lori Harvey is that she’s an enigma. She’s not out here giving interviews about how hard it is to date famous men, nor is she telling all about her relationships or breakups. She moves in and out of relationships silently, like a shark or something. It’s all pretty badass. So no, I don’t hate this. My one minor qualm is their ages: she’s 23 years old and MBJ is 33. But it’s not that big of a deal considering that she’ll probably dump him in six months and date someone even hotter.

25 Responses to “Lori Harvey arrived in Atlanta with Michael B. Jordan just before Thanksgiving”

  1. RoSco says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:21 am

    I love this for her. I want to see who people think she can level up with!

    Side note: MBJ is hot but the thirstier he gets – People’ssexiest man of the year?!? – the less attractive I find him.

    • VS says:
      November 27, 2020 at 7:27 am

      MBJ thirsty? a magazine declared him…..he did NOT ask them to do it; how is that thirsty?

      • Cassandra says:
        November 27, 2020 at 7:48 am

        He didn’t ask them to do it, but he did agree to participate 🤷‍♀️

        I don’t think it’s particularly thirsty, just good publicity.

        Now, what Chris Evans does on Insta- that’s thirstyyyyyyy

      • Jillian says:
        November 27, 2020 at 8:18 am

        The chosen gent needs to be on board with the whole sexiest man bit and the appropriate marketing push behind it. “I’m honored and humbled, and just a bit adorably embarassed”, plenty decline to participate in this corny stuff. MBJ is gorgeous but I find him exactly this corny :)

  2. Lauren says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:24 am

    Get those dcks girl! I’m super envious though, Michael B Jordan is so hot!

  3. anniefannie says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:34 am

    1 question? How does one “ move up” from
    MBJ? I think she’s hit the pinnacle folks and
    those two are fire!!

  4. Sarah says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:37 am

    I believe he’s the sexiest man alive, not the sexist? Unless there’s something Kaiser knows that she’s not spilling.

  5. Noki says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:54 am

    The urban blogs are not kind to her at all,they say she is for the streets. I am just glad she was able to evade Futures super sperm.

  6. Jannie says:
    November 27, 2020 at 8:23 am

    Is MBJ even a good actor? And he’s dating a privileged rich girl 10 years younger than him?

    • Green Desert says:
      November 27, 2020 at 11:55 am

      Yes to your first question. See Black Panther, Fruitvale Station, Just Mercy, Creed. Or his tv work on The Wire and Friday Night Lights. Even that one season of Parenthood.

      To your second question, I say: and? Feel free to share who you think would be an appropriate choice and why.

      • (TheOG) Jan90067 says:
        November 27, 2020 at 1:22 pm

        Don’t forget his first stint: All My Children, playing Jackson Montgomery’s adopted son, Reggie. His love interest was Amanda Seyfried! I still so miss AMC…le sigh…

        Fun fact: Chadwick Boseman played him first, in 2003, and MBJ from 2003-06!

    • Delphi says:
      November 27, 2020 at 12:52 pm

      Oh wow – absolutely yes! I would say he’s one of the most talented actors working today, and easily one of the best of his generation (and lots of serious film critics would agree).

  7. Chanteloup says:
    November 27, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Riding in the same plane/car ≠ dating. How 1920′s are we??

    Reply
  8. Chanteloup says:
    November 27, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Also is someone from the airlines collecting from tmz or how are the paparazzi right there for that photo and identifying them, in masks, that far away. I would hate for everybody to be up in my business like that. The price of fame, and why we have rich people flying in stupid private jets, I guess!

  9. SJ Knows says:
    November 27, 2020 at 9:04 am

    She is beautiful!
    She’s young and free to date whoever she wants. Btw dating does not mean she is sleeping with every person she spends time with either. Will people never stop sh*t talking women?
    That’s half the fun of being young, running around getting to know a ton of people, new places, new jobs.
    Heck, I switched jobs every 6-8 months for 3 years and who cares? They all were low paying, entry level jobs, I was trying to figure out where I fit. No harm, no foul.

    Now, Steve Harvey is a hot mess in his personal life, IMO. lol

  10. Sasha says:
    November 27, 2020 at 9:09 am

    My goodness. I just looked at some more photos of her and she might just be one of the prettiest women I’ve ever seen!?! Truly a perfect face!

  11. cherriepie84 says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:26 am

    I like Lori….a lot. As someone up-thread said she is not running all over the place giving interviews and all up in our faces. She also reminds me of my 23-year-old self dating, dating, and dating! except for the rich and famous guys part :)

    I also agree that dating does not equate to sleeping around.

  12. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:31 am

    I have no idea if they are dating. Seeing as filming has kicked into high gear again here, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s here for a movie. If they are, good for them. Side note: I thought she was Steve Harvey’s blood daughter, not step-daughter.

  13. Lively says:
    November 27, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Do u Lori … she escaped future without a baby, that alone needs a standing ovation 😂😂

  14. Mee says:
    November 27, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    What does she do for a living?

