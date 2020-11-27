The Duke & Duchess of Sussex spent a quiet Thanksgiving at home in Montecito

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their first Thanksgiving in America this year. For last year’s Thanksgiving holiday, they were in Canada, and it was believed that Doria Ragland came up to see them and spend the holiday there. In 2018… where were they? I guess they were in the UK for the holiday. So now they’re settled in their new family home in Montecito and Doria has driven up to spend time with them:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are home for the holidays. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their 19-month-old son Archie, are celebrating their first Thanksgiving at their new home in Montecito, California. They’ll be joined for the holidays by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles. “They are very happy,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside.”

[From People]

Omid Scobie’s sources confirmed the same, that the family spent a “cozy” Thanksgiving in Montecito and “They are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family…They plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden.” I wonder what vegetables they have in their garden? Hm.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair had this exclusive on whether or not Harry told his family about Meghan’s miscarriage:

Though the pregnancy and miscarriage had not been public, sources told Vanity Fair that Harry and Meghan told close members of the royal family about the miscarriage at the time and that Harry’s family have been supportive throughout the experience. It is not known whether Buckingham Palace was aware that the New York Times piece would be published. Sources say Meghan wanted to write the piece about the couple’s loss to encourage others to talk about miscarriage and that while still “raw” they are slowly moving on from the trauma. ‘They decided that they wanted to talk about this and that this was the right time to do so,” said a friend close to the couple. “There’s a tone of hopefulness and optimism at the end of the article which I think shows where they are today. They are doing well.” Sources close to Harry and Meghan said that the experience has brought them even closer as a couple and Harry was fully supportive of Meghan writing the article. Meghan chose the New York Times because she felt it was “a good fit.”

[From Vanity Fair]

It’s their right to talk or not talk about the miscarriage whenever and however they want. I’m not so sure about Katie Nicholl’s sourcing on all of this, and whether Harry actually did tell his family at the time. I mean…in July, everyone was freaking out about Finding Freedom and all of those courtiers were running to the tabloids to badger and harass Harry and Meghan. Would he really call up his father or his grandmother to share the news? And if they did know about it, would they have still pulled all of the horses-t they pulled for the past five months?