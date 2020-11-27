The Duke & Duchess of Sussex spent a quiet Thanksgiving at home in Montecito

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their first Thanksgiving in America this year. For last year’s Thanksgiving holiday, they were in Canada, and it was believed that Doria Ragland came up to see them and spend the holiday there. In 2018… where were they? I guess they were in the UK for the holiday. So now they’re settled in their new family home in Montecito and Doria has driven up to spend time with them:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are home for the holidays. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their 19-month-old son Archie, are celebrating their first Thanksgiving at their new home in Montecito, California. They’ll be joined for the holidays by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles.
“They are very happy,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside.”
Omid Scobie’s sources confirmed the same, that the family spent a “cozy” Thanksgiving in Montecito and “They are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family…They plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden.” I wonder what vegetables they have in their garden? Hm.
Meanwhile, Vanity Fair had this exclusive on whether or not Harry told his family about Meghan’s miscarriage:
Though the pregnancy and miscarriage had not been public, sources told Vanity Fair that Harry and Meghan told close members of the royal family about the miscarriage at the time and that Harry’s family have been supportive throughout the experience. It is not known whether Buckingham Palace was aware that the New York Times piece would be published.
Sources say Meghan wanted to write the piece about the couple’s loss to encourage others to talk about miscarriage and that while still “raw” they are slowly moving on from the trauma. ‘They decided that they wanted to talk about this and that this was the right time to do so,” said a friend close to the couple. “There’s a tone of hopefulness and optimism at the end of the article which I think shows where they are today. They are doing well.”
Sources close to Harry and Meghan said that the experience has brought them even closer as a couple and Harry was fully supportive of Meghan writing the article. Meghan chose the New York Times because she felt it was “a good fit.”
It’s their right to talk or not talk about the miscarriage whenever and however they want. I’m not so sure about Katie Nicholl’s sourcing on all of this, and whether Harry actually did tell his family at the time. I mean…in July, everyone was freaking out about Finding Freedom and all of those courtiers were running to the tabloids to badger and harass Harry and Meghan. Would he really call up his father or his grandmother to share the news? And if they did know about it, would they have still pulled all of the horses-t they pulled for the past five months?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, WENN.
3 years ago today, the Sussex’s announced their engagement. The last 3 years have brought a lot of sorrow and some joy for this couple, I sincerely hope that the next 3 years are top filled with blessings, love and laughter for Meghan, Harry and their little family.
amen!
sending this beautiful couple blessings all the way down in South Africa xx
WORD UP.
and for all our celebitches as well!!!
Agreed
I hope for that for them also. I can’t wait for them to have a peaceful time where they are able to live and do good work without being abused by the British press at the instigation of the British Royal Family.
May their burdens be lightened, their joys multiplied and their love strengthened. May they know peace, happiness and contentment.
What a beautiful blessing to send their way!
I’m sure by now she’ll be reading up on Kate’s work to see where she’s been going wrong with Archie…
LOL
comment of the day!!!!
Haaaaaaaa!!!
Boom!!! That wins the Internet for the day! At least the Celebitchy corner of it!!
If i were the BRF I would deny knowing about this.
The wreath laying fiasco looks even more horrible and disgusting if they knew.
Harry and Meghan…wishing you well. Continue to do your thing.
@Islandgirl, in light of the news of the Sussex’s miscarriage, the refusal of Harry’s request is even more cruel and petty than before.
Not asking the press to lay off, all the fuss about Finding Freedom, the wreath… It absolutely makes them look worse if they knew.
Also, KP excluded Meghan on Harry’s birthday post. They were so happy to remind their crazy stans about the “Trio” and “old days”. Evil Family
I’d forgotten about that…. Oh my god they’re actually claiming to be that cruel.
I believe the RF were holding their breath. Miscarriages can be very traumatic to a couple as a whole, like any other death of a child. I truly honestly believe they were waiting for what they hoped was the inevitable fall out of the miscarriage, that it would shatter Meghan and Harry as a couple, divorce would follow and he would return. Only then they would express their deep sympathy for the miscarriage and the effect that it had on *Harry,* tying it to his “fragile psyche” that only his family can heal.
If ever there was any residual doubt about whose interests the BRF cares about, their continual silence while the abuse continues proves they will never regard H&M as family. The snub about the wreath was particularly brutal, given what we now know happened in July. Karma needs to pay a visit to that family. I have no wish for anything to happen to them, but they need the Karmic equivalent of a two-by-four upside the head to get their attention that time is running out for them to reverse their attitudes and behavior regarding the family members who were forced out and are just trying to live their lives on their own terms.
Yup, everything over the past 4 months looks so much worse if they knew about this.
That is just so unforgivable in general, but you’re right, the miscarriage makes it worse if in fact they did know. Don’t claim to care about Harry and then rub salt in his wounds like that. These people are just not normal.
It just occurred to me that all that stuff about Harry being fragile exactly mirrors the ‘Diana is unstable’ narrative the palace put out way back. Extra disgusting to mirror those smears. In the summer it was all about how overly sensitive and reactive Harry is, right when this was all happening. Gross!
I honestly don’t think the family knew. Maybe they shared it with a few members they trust, but more likely, they were told minutes before the NY times was scheduled to release the article. Having observed this family and their keepers over the last few years, there is no way they would have kept this secret if they knew.
I’m glad they had a happy holiday but I don’t believe for a second they said anything to The Firm until this op-Ed was set to print. There’s no way that pit of vipers would have kept this secret. As tragic as this is they mined family deaths forever and learned how to turn it in their favor from Diana.
I hope H&M have a good next year (hope we all do honestly) and they stay low contact with the rest of the windsors.
I think Kate’s visit in October was because the family knew and maybe even assumed Meghan would do something then.
Maybe they told Eugenie and Jack. They seem to be close to them. And they seem to be a friend to the couple an able to keep their mouths shut. And in light of Meghan’s miscarriage, yet her and Harry’s thoughtfulness and presence of mind in allowing a new couple with a new to move into their UK residence, my esteem for the Sussexes keeps mounting.
Got to STILL wonder…if they’re that close, why didn’t E open her mouth when Meg was trashed in the press about “stealing her thunder” at the wedding (by wearing a coat “open” so all would guess if she was pregnant (she was), and that she “told” people at the wedding (they knew before)). Why didn’t she say *something*, even like: “There is no truth to this.”? End of. But she stayed silent.
I am wondering that myself. Eugenie should have just sent out a denial that it happened and congratulated Harry and Meghan.
Yeah, I’m having a really hard time believing that Harry told the Family. He knows that it would have been leaked to the press. Another thing, Harry supposedly told them that Meghan had a miscarriage but not that they had bought a house. During that time the Family and the courtiers were also briefing against them and were urging Harry to return to the UK without of Meghan and Archie. This is not the behaviour of a supportive family or who knew that they had lost a baby.
Perhaps only the Queen and Charles knew, but I find it hard to believe that they did. Somehow I can just picture her glaring disapprovingly at the news (the face she made during the wedding is scarred in my mind). Now if it was the true queen Olivia Coleman, I could see it.
I don’t think even Charles or the Queen knew. If they did, it would have been leaked to the press.
Probably the only close family that did know was Doria. The RR’s spin it to mean the RF.
OMG! I can’t get over the Queen’s face at H/M wedding either and in case anyone wants to say that she always keeps her face neutral. No, this was straight up displeasure, don’t believe me, see her face at any of the other weddings.
@Amy Bee, I think that Harry told his family when it happened but I also think that he accompanied that news with threats of what he would unleash if that news was leaked. Harry could burn that entire institution to the ground and they all know that.
It’s possible but I think it’s highly doubtful. The press is on the Royal Family’s side so I don’t believe that any threats that Harry would have made would have stopped them from leaking information on Meghan’s miscarriage. Their response to Harry’s threats would be that he’s crazy just like they treated Diana.
The British press isn’t the only press available to Harry and Meghan. Right about now, almost every press liason on the planet would listen to them. They don’t need the British press, and they never will again.
@Amy Bee – At this point in history, all Harry would have to do is tell a US outlet that his family is using the same playbook (he’s crazy and unstable) against him as they did against his mother when she was trying to get away. The Crown-watching public would be all over it. He really, if he was so inclined, could put some serious pain onto his faithless family. I don’t think he would, but he really has a lot of power with US and international press. I don’t think the UK press could do much against that – as hard as they would try. Cat’s out of the bag and the comparisons are apt. They should probably tread more lightly (they won’t). They should be eternally grateful that he isn’t a vengeful person.
I think Harry told his father and that’s it. William didn’t know or else it would have leaked. And I don’t think the queen cares about stuff like this.
I agree, Nic919. I believe he told his father and that was it.
I think Harry told Eugenie, and that’s it. Maybe his father a little bit later. I don’t think he told the queen or his brother.
100% yes, the Windsors would still have treated them terribly, especially Will and Kate. These are not emotionally healthy people. But I don’t think they knew about the OpEd until recently.
And that’s what really matters -whether the public would find out they were being horrible. They made a point of trying to ice out and humiliate Harry over laying a wreath at the Cenotaph (Arthur Edwards could lay a wreath but not Harry), knowing everything. Remember Charles was happy to let people think he was still paying for Harry and Meghan. Even now, sources said they reached out to *Harry,* not Harry and Meghan.
I don’t think Earl Spencer knew. One of the RRs tweeted a screengrab of him on ITV talking about it. He sounded like he was politely talking about strangers.
Yeah Earl Spencer didn’t know either. I don’t think Harry has a close relationship with him and it’s probably further strained by Spencer’s involvement in the BBC – Diana interview investigation.
He doesn’t. Earl Spencer wasn’t invited to Harry and Meghan’s evening reception but his ex wife was, if that tells you anything.
Kalana, yes! Charles Spencer sounded oddly cold and generic, it didn’t sound like he cared
A very bumpy start to their lives together, but now that they’ve figured out where they need to be and what they want to do, I wish them years of joy, peace, and contentment.
The Thanksgiving story is cute and was probably put out by their publicist. I know some fans went off on Omid for it, which isn’t fair.
Katie Nicholl is known for buying info from
hackers so I don’t believe a thing she writes. She has been proven wrong many times. She is pushing a narrative that Harry and the RF are on amazing terms. Marie Claire had a story that Harry told his family before the story came out. I believe that over Katie Nicholl
I think this makes the most sense. He told them but not in July. He told them a little bit before The NY Times op-Ed came out. That way the RF can claim that “of course they knew, and of course Harry confided in them,” but they’re not telling that they actually found out very recently. He has a history of doing this. He only told them about the Sussexes quitting the RF announcement a few minutes before it dropped. And he didn’t tell them about buying a house. I think he only tells them things (very shortly before) he or Meghan make an actual announcement about it. Or write an op-Ed in this case.
I’m inclined to think this as well if they were told, it was only recently.
Hard to believe it wouldn’t have been leaked if the BRF or certain elements within it knew. I don’t think Harry would take a chance on it leaking because of pain that would cause Meghan. He’s very protective, and doesn’t have a lot of illusions about the sanctity of confidences in the fam. I don’t think he’d risk it.
Just so happy for them! I imagine they had such a joyful, peaceful Thanksgiving. They deserve that peace and happiness finally. Think how different recent times must be for Harry, no backstabbers to tend with on a daily basis.
Doubt it was that joyful. Not this year anyway.
I’m guessing Harry does have to tell the powers that be about a baby due to being in line for the throne etc. I wonder if they are meant to inform immediately or if they wait until say 3 month mark.
But hard to believe the firm could have allowed all the nasty narratives of the last few months unless they didn’t know that the Sussexes would go public with the sad news so didn’t think it would matter? Still makes them awful if they did know and didn’t push more supportive narratives out& allowed leak of wreathgate etc.
My guess is only a very select few royals (and not their aides knew) and maybe only fairly recently.
Just amusing how the Queen’s level of knowledge of what’s going on in her family is so flexible. Harry couldn’t get a meeting with her to discuss stepping back but there’s reports she was briefed on Meghan‘s op ed.
I’m guessing that the royals found out about the miscarriage about 15 minutes before the rest of us did. As they should. But let those fools continue to lie because it only makes them look worse. So they found out in July yet continued to smear and bully the Sussexes, including refusing to lay a wreath for Harry? Yeah,that’s soooo supportive and understanding. Gosh, these people are so stupid.
Stupid doesn’t even begin to describe them. They really are thoroughly nasty.
It’s a total clown show over at those “palaces”. And these are the people Meghan was supposed to trust with her projects and her image?! These are the fools she was supposed to be listening to. They can’t even serve white bread British Kate well. But Meghan, woman of color, a foreigner,a career woman, and feminist was supposed to rely on those idiots?! Give me a break. I wouldn’t trust those people to run a lemonade stand.
@Nyro, totally agree! Good analogy. Their prejudices and actions have pretty much ruined the royal family. That and Liz’s coddling of her favourite son, the pedo. I’m beyond disappointed in them for their treatment of Meghan and Harry. I was raised by a British woman who loved the monarchy, too. Clown show is right.
I know what happened. Katie Nicholls actually spied on MY family and decided that is exactly how H&M celebrated Thanksgiving.
My Thanksgiving was muted because of COVID-19. It was my mom, my son and I. We had turkey, and vegetables from my garden including carrots, cucumbers for the salad and green beans.
They left out some details from my Thanksgiving though. We Zoomed with my brother and his fiancée in Florida and other relatives upstate. We ate inside, as I am in NY and it was too breezy yesterday to eat outside in our heavy coats. Also, my son is no longer growing quickly, Thank God, because he’s 21 and 6’2″ though he continues to thrive.
excellent!
Good one. Hatie is still full of it as all the right people know.
The “source” is Hatie Nicoll assuming things again, that’s all. No one close to the Sussexes is going to be telling her anything. I am reminded regularly of why I canceled my subscription to this magazine.
Ever since that gender fluid baby article she wrote, everything she writes about the Sussexes gets the side eye from me. Either it’s pure speculation or filtered through a very distorted and malicious lens.
Rebecca English is reporting that the Palace didn’t know that Harry and Meghan were going to let Eugenie and her husband stay at Frogmore Cottage. So that’s confirmation for me that the Palace didn’t know about the miscarriage. Harry and Meghan are not telling them anything about their lives because it will end up in the papers.
This is my firm belief. They didn’t know until moments before the piece dropped in the NY times because if they had known it would have absolutely been leaked to the press, which would find some way to make it Meghan’s fault and how she devastated the queen.
I don’t think any of the BRF knew about the Op-Ed, Frogmore, or anything. There’s no way they wouldn’t have leaked their own spin.